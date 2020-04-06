Gold Grid Quantum

Overview

Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions.
The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends.

The system has been extensively tested using real ticks, variable spreads, and realistic execution settings. Its internal risk framework includes daily loss limits, margin-aware execution, exposure caps, and position scaling controls—making it suitable for traders seeking steady algorithmic performance on personal accounts as well as those managing prop-firm style risk requirements.

Gold Grid Quantum is designed for traders who want an intelligent, self-adjusting, and stable automated system capable of generating consistent algorithmic activity with minimal oversight.

Key Features

  • Fully automated trading system specifically optimized for XAUUSD

  • Intelligent grid-execution model with adaptive scaling

  • Real-tick, variable-spread backtested for realistic performance

  • No indicators, news filters, or external signals required

  • Margin-based order validation to prevent execution errors

  • Customizable daily risk limits and scaling behaviour

  • Supports hedging and netting account types

  • Designed for long-term stability across brokers and liquidity conditions

  • Zero optimization dependency; simple setup and configuration

  • Completely autonomous once deployed

Inputs Explanation

General Settings

  • Magic Number – Unique ID for trade identification

  • Enable Buys / Enable Sells – Choose which direction the grid may trade

Position Sizing

  • Initial Lot Size – Starting lot for the first grid level

  • Lot Multiplier – Scaling factor for each subsequent grid level

  • Max Levels – Total number of buy/sell grid levels allowed per day

  • Max Lot Cap – Hard cap on order size to limit risk

Grid Logic

  • FirstLevelPercent – % move from daily open where the grid begins

  • StepPercent – % spacing between each grid level

  • ClosePercent – % retracement where the EA closes all positions and resets

Risk Control

  • DailyMaxLossPercent – Equity-based daily drawdown limit

    • When reached: EA closes all trades and stops trading until next day

  • MaxSpreadPoints – Spread filter to avoid execution during poor conditions

Recommendations

Symbol

  • XAUUSD only (expert logic is built specifically around gold’s movement profile)

Timeframe

  • Any timeframe (logic is independent of chart timeframe)

Account Type

  • ECN / Raw Spread recommended

  • Supports hedging and netting modes

Broker Requirements

  • Low spread

  • Fast execution

  • Stable overnight liquidity

Recommended Settings

  • Leave defaults for stability

  • Increase Initial Lot or Lot Multiplier only if fully aware of grid risk

  • For prop-firm use:

    • Set DailyMaxLossPercent between 8–12%

    • Set MaxLotCap between 0.10–0.25

VPS

  • Recommended for continuous execution

FAQ

1. Does the EA repaint, use indicators, or rely on optimization?

No. Gold Grid Quantum uses internal logic based on price movement relative to the daily open. No indicators are used.

2. Is the EA suitable for funded account challenges?

Yes, provided you configure conservative values for daily loss limits and max lot caps. The EA includes internal risk controls designed for disciplined behaviour.

3. Does the EA need news filters?

No. The system is designed to handle volatility using scaling and exposure management. However, tighter settings may be used during high-impact news periods.

4. What type of account leverage is required?

Leverage from 1:100 or higher is recommended.
Lower leverage may restrict the number of grid levels.

5. How many trades does the EA take per day?

It depends on market movement. Gold generally moves 1–2% daily, which may trigger multiple levels during active sessions.

6. Can I run the EA on multiple symbols?

Not recommended. This EA is calibrated specifically for XAUUSD behaviour.

7. How does the DailyMaxLoss feature work?

If equity drops below the allowed threshold:

  • All open positions are closed

  • The EA blocks trading for the rest of the day
    This prevents margin stop-outs and ensures safe behaviour.

8. Does the EA hedge positions?

On hedging accounts, it can.
On netting accounts, it manages a single net position per direction according to platform rules.


