SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader

STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5)

Launch Price — Limited Offer

SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost.

Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk

SteadyRange M5 is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD M5. It operates inside a highly curated intraday price zone between 1.1460 and 1.1880, using a dual-engine structure (A & B), slope-driven logic, score evaluation, dynamic market regime clustering, and strict safety filters to deliver stable, controlled, and high-quality execution.

This EA is not martingale, not grid, not arbitrage, and not any kind of recovery method.
Its logic is selective, conservative, and built for long-term stability.

Human Support & Continuous Improvement

Immediate Support After Installation
Once you activate SteadyRange M5, please send an email to:
range.algo.trading@gmail.com
You will be added to our client list to ensure priority support, guidance, and follow-up.

Ongoing Monitoring & Future Updates
The system is evaluated regularly. Optional updates may be released to enhance stability, expand micro-range coverage, refine internal scoring logic, or further improve regime classification.

Key Features

Dual-Engine Architecture

  • Engine A → Lower micro-range

  • Engine B → Upper micro-range

Each engine uses independent parameters:

  • Range limits

  • Slope length

  • Score threshold

  • SL multiplier

  • Magic number

  • Trade comment

  • Minimum dynamic risk

This separation enhances precision and robustness.

Modular Micro-Range Structure

The global operational range is subdivided into multiple internal modules.
Each module applies a specialized logic set, enhanced by slope analysis (default 60 bars).

This framework improves consistency and selectivity across different price zones.

Dynamic Market Regime Clustering (Advanced Filter)

SteadyRange M5 integrates a dynamic clustering system that continuously evaluates current market conditions and classifies them into distinct internal regimes.

Each regime represents a different combination of:

  • Trend slope behavior

  • Volatility and ATR structure

  • Volume dynamics

  • Efficiency metrics

  • Directional pressure balance

At any given moment, the EA identifies the most representative active cluster and uses it as a high-level filter to condition trade eligibility.

This allows the system to:

  • Adapt execution to prevailing market structure

  • Avoid forcing trades in unsuitable regimes

  • Increase trade quality and consistency

  • Reduce regime-mismatch risk

The clustering logic does not predict price direction; it selectively enables or restricts execution based on statistical similarity to historically validated market conditions.

Score-Based Trade Validation

A trade is executed only if the score engine validates:

  • Slope alignment

  • Micro-range positioning

  • Threshold conditions

  • Spread safety

  • Time restrictions

  • Risk mode compatibility

  • Active market regime (cluster) eligibility

User-adjustable sensitivity via:

  • s_threshold_A

  • s_threshold_B

Two Risk Modes

1. Dynamic Risk Mode
Risk adjusts gradually within a user-defined band.

You define:

  • Minimum % risk

  • Max–Min difference (%)

2. Fixed Risk Mode
If UseFixedRisk = true , the EA applies a constant risk % per trade.

Safety Filters

Built-in protections include:

  • Maximum allowed spread

  • Daily trading windows

  • Friday close protection

  • Sunday open protection

  • Broker-specific time control

Avoids:

  • Spread spikes

  • Low-liquidity hours

  • Weekend gaps

  • Unstable market conditions

Market Regime Transparency & Testing Scope

SteadyRange M5 has been designed with a strong emphasis on real-time robustness and long-term survivability. While its internal filters and decision frameworks are grounded in quantitative observations extracted from recent market behavior, the system’s objective is not to replicate past performance, but to consistently exploit small, persistent statistical edges as they emerge over time.

The EA is inherently regime-aware and selective by design. It operates only when current market conditions align with its internal structural, statistical, and regime-based requirements. When those conditions are not present, the system naturally reduces activity or remains inactive, prioritizing capital preservation during anomalous or unfavorable environments.

Users are encouraged to freely backtest the EA across any historical periods of their choosing. Such testing may reveal phases of strong performance, reduced activity, or prolonged inactivity depending on market structure at the time. This behavior is intentional and reflects a conservative philosophy focused on long-term consistency, adaptive selectivity, and sustained participation in live market conditions, rather than continuous exposure or forced execution.


Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Spread: < 1 pip or Raw

  • Recommended balance: ≥ 1000 USD

  • Works on Netting & Hedging accounts

FULL INPUT REFERENCE 

GENERAL SETTINGS

Max global simultaneous positions
Maximum total number of open positions allowed across both engines.

0 = both can open, 1 = priority A, 2 = priority B
Defines engine execution priority when the global position limit is reached.

Maximum allowed spread in points
Prevents new trades when the current spread exceeds this threshold.

Friday Market Close Hour (24h)
Hour at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.

Friday Market Close Minute
Minute at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.

Close positions X minutes before Friday close
Forces open positions to close before market shutdown to avoid weekend risk.

Hour after which Sunday trades are allowed
Delays trading after market open to avoid low-liquidity conditions.

RISK MANAGEMENT

UseFixedRisk (true / false)
If true, a fixed percentage risk is applied per trade.
If false, dynamic risk progression is used.

% risk if UseFixedRisk == true
Fixed risk percentage per trade when fixed risk mode is enabled.

difference between Min/Max risk (%)
Defines the width of the dynamic risk band.
Example: Min 1.5% + difference 2.0% = Max 3.5%.

ENGINE A — LOWER MICRO-RANGE

Risk:Reward A
Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine A trades.

sl_mult_A
Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine A.

manual_range_high_A
Upper price boundary of Engine A operational range.

manual_range_low_A
Lower price boundary of Engine A operational range.

SlopeBarsA
Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.

SlopeUpPctA
Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.

SlopeFlatPctA
Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.

EA “A” ID
Internal identifier used for engine tracking.

MagicA
Magic number assigned to Engine A trades.

InpCommentA
Trade comment for Engine A positions.

Min %risk A
Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine A.

s_threshold_A
Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.

ENGINE B — UPPER MICRO-RANGE

Risk:Reward B
Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine B trades.

sl_mult_B
Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine B.

manual_range_high_B
Upper price boundary of Engine B operational range.

manual_range_low_B
Lower price boundary of Engine B operational range.

SlopeBarsB
Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.

SlopeUpPctB
Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.

SlopeFlatPctB
Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.

EA “B” ID
Internal identifier used for engine tracking.

MagicB
Magic number assigned to Engine B trades.

InpCommentB
Trade comment for Engine B positions.

Min %risk B
Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine B.

s_threshold_B
Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.

CLUSTER-BASED REGIME FILTERS

EnableCluster0
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 0 regime.

EnableCluster1
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 1 regime.

EnableCluster2
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 2 regime.

EnableCluster3
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 3 regime.

Each cluster represents a distinct internal market regime.
Disabling a cluster prevents trade execution under that regime.

How SteadyRange M5 Executes Trades

A position is opened only when all validation layers align:

  • Micro-range match

  • Slope module confirmation

  • Score threshold

  • Active market regime (cluster) validation

  • Spread safety

  • Time safety

  • Friday/Sunday protections

  • Risk mode eligibility

  • Engine availability

This workflow ensures high selectivity, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders prioritizing stability

  • Users seeking a fully rule-based automated system

  • Traders preferring quality setups over high frequency

  • Capital-preservation oriented traders

  • Anyone avoiding martingale, grid, or recovery systems

Final Note

SteadyRange M5 focuses on consistency, selectivity, regime awareness, and controlled execution.

Default parameters are optimized for stability.
Changing core inputs may significantly affect performance.

Support

For inquiries or configuration assistance:
range.algo.trading@gmail.com

We provide prompt support and follow-up for all licensed users.


Produtos recomendados
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
A estratégia de negociação é baseada em mais de 10 anos de experiência de sucesso em negociação com base na força de uma vela e porcentagem do corpo em relação ao Candle inteiro (Strong Candle) e / ou (dependendo dos parametros configurados) em 1 média móvel de tendência tripla de longo período (JMA) combinada com a média móvel de tempo do gráfico atual com bandas constantes e oscilador AWESOME ou ainda Bollinger Bands, sendo que tudo isso pode ser combinado como desejar para permitir uma entra
MultiPair
ООО 'Уралтранзит'
3.75 (4)
Experts
Треугольным арбитражем называют одновременно открытие ордеров по трем валютным парам. Направление сделок и пары выбираются таким образом, чтобы одновременно открытые позиции страховали друг друга. За счет этого можно открываться достаточно большими лотами, и риск невелик. Варианты треугольников: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY Ордера, входящие в состав такого треугольника находятся в постоянном движении. Советник анализирует реальные цены на данный момент и просчитывает какими они должны быть. При рас
FREE
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro é um Conselheiro Especializado (Expert Advisor) de trading automatizado multifuncional para MetaTrader 5, desenvolvido para operar nos pares de moedas mais populares (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY etc.), em metais preciosos (Ouro/XAUUSD), petróleo (WTI, Brent) e criptomoedas (BTCUSD e outras). O EA baseia-se no princípio de “Super Signals”, que identifica máximos e mínimos locais (potenciais pontos de reversão ou correção) no timeframe escolhido. O EA abr
Magic Max
Reni
3.67 (3)
Experts
Magic Max EA, works  with Supply Demand Zones with all Currency pairs / Gold and with all timeframes. Timeframe: (H1 or H4) EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GOLD Timeframe: (M1 To H1) STEP INDEX, V10,V50,V75 , V100, Boom and Crash (You can select Trade mode according to Trend or for few pair like Boom500/1000 only BUY, C500/1000 only sell) Trade Mode = Both                     = Buy                    = Sell Hidden SL TP = False (if its true your set traget dollar function
Prime Trader
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
PrimeTrader EA – Intelligence Refined PrimeTrader EA is a sophisticated automated trading system built to deliver structured performance across changing market conditions. By blending multiple analytical engines into a single decision framework, it focuses on precision, adaptability, and disciplined execution. The system manages trades intelligently from entry to exit, applying protective logic and session-based control while keeping you informed through a clean, real-time information panel. De
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - Christmas Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $198 . Price will be hiked to $499 after  Sale of 1st 10 Copies .   Gold Monster AI EA is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on MetaTrader 5 . I
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 Satoshi Nakamoto – Expert Advisor BTCUSD M5 Satoshi Nakamoto é um Expert Advisor especializado, desenvolvido exclusivamente para a BTCUSD no período M5. Combina entradas baseadas em RSI com saídas baseadas em ADX, além de camadas robustas de gestão de risco. O objetivo: captar os micromovimentos do Bitcoin, mantendo proteções rigorosas para as contas. Principais Características
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA   é um robô multifuncional para trading ativo nos instrumentos financeiros mais populares, incluindo pares de moedas (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), ouro (XAU/USD), petróleo (Brent, WTI) e criptomoedas (BTC, ETH, LTC e outros). A base do algoritmo é uma versão modernizada da Hull Moving Average (HMA), que oferece sinais mais claros em comparação com as Médias Móveis clássicas. O advisor reage de forma flexível às flutuações de curto prazo, utilizando o princípio
Gold Beat
Sm Sarwar Hossain
Experts
Gold Beat  is a superb EA made specifically for XAUUSDm . It's an EA that is very powerful, refined and thoroughly tested multiple times, and survives through pretty much most conditions (so you don't have to worry if the market is at All Time Highest, or sideways, or anything like that.) It uses various functions, which are currently being kept secret by me, to take trades. It's a breakthrough in Expert Advisors for gold , which you can see in the screenshots section. It's main advantages are
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Experts
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“Dois Expert Advisors, Um Preço: Impulsionando o Seu Sucesso!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert em um Expert Advisor   Live signal Este preço é temporário durante a promoção e será aumentado em breve Preço final: 5.000 $ Restam apenas algumas cópias com o preço atual, o próximo preço é -->> 1120 $ Bem-vindo ao Petróleo Brent O consultor especialista da Brent Oil é uma potência, projetada para dominar os voláteis mercados de energia com precisão e agilidade. O petróleo Bren
Mitsuha MT5
Noriyuki Suzuki
Experts
This EA takes advantage of anomalies in USDJPY and executes around 12 trades per month. Therefore, the recommended currency pair is USDJPY , and there is no specific recommended timeframe (it can trade on any chart). Performance tends to be better with brokers that offer a tight USDJPY spread and positive swap on BUY positions . Since the EA uses time-based trading, please use a broker where GMT offset is +3 during Daylight Saving Time (DST) and +2 during Standard Time . If you use a broker wit
FREE
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Multicurrency Hedge MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multicurrency Hedge is an Automatic Trading Robot based on Standard Deviation. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The Main trade is when the price goes beyond the Standard Deviation on the Main Currency pair, and then the trading on other pairs is executed, the Multicurrency Grid is Activated. Install EA on VPS and on one Currency pair "EURUSD", Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. PARAMETERS: SD_TIMEFRAME - time frame for signals search; SD_APRI
Dragon Fibonacci Scalper
Nguyen Dinh Nghia
Experts
FiboScalper Minimum Deposit 1000$/2 Pair= EURUSD GBPUSD Recommended Pair EURUSD,EURJPY,USDJPY,GBPUSD,GBPJPY Timeframe H1 Parameters Lots: Number of lots Lotexponent: Martingale exponent Pipstep: number of step to open new position Maxlot: max lot use on bot Takeprofit: Take profit UseEquityStop: true if you want to use Equity Stop the bot Total EquityRisk: max drawn down by percent
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
GuildMaster AI Stock Edition
Darren Sean Blouin
Experts
GuildMaster AI Stock Edition Professional automated stock trading for MT5 Precision. Control. Discipline. GuildMaster AI Stock Edition is a professional automated stock trading system for MetaTrader 5 , engineered exclusively for equities and stock CFDs . It delivers disciplined execution , adaptive risk control , and structured decision logic for traders who value consistency over hype . Built specifically for automated stock trading , GuildMaster AI applies advanced signal processing and AI
PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
Experts
PCA Pairs Trader Pro — é um Expert Advisor que, com base no método de Componentes Principais (PCA) , encontra automaticamente o par de ativos ideal a partir de um portfólio de cinco instrumentos e monta entre eles uma posição hedge de mercado-neutro composta por duas ordens: LONG e SHORT. Ao contrário do trading de pares clássico, em que se analisa apenas um par, o PCA Pairs Trader Pro realiza uma análise estatística multidimensional, identifica padrões ocultos e adapta‑se às condições de mercad
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
Este Expert Advisor (EA) foi desenvolvido para operar o índice DE40 (frequentemente rotulado como DAX, GER40, etc., dependendo do corretor). O EA identifica automaticamente oportunidades de negociação e gerencia posições com uma abordagem orientada ao risco, oferecendo dois modos de operação : Conservador – Uma abordagem mais lenta e estável. Agressivo – Uma estratégia mais rápida projetada para aproveitar grandes movimentos do mercado (com maior risco). Esta estratégia seleciona suas posições e
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (4)
Experts
Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic and AI Filtering Overview Gold Quant AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled risk , rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Gold Quant AI trades selectively , executing positions only when its predefined internal conditions are met. The system is built on a real inst
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
1.8 (5)
Experts
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Experts
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp – Scalping de Precisão no US30 Desenvolvido pela VENOM LABS O EA QUE NUNCA IRÁ QUEBRAR SUA CONTA Para corretores com fuso horário diferente (como a Exness), defina a última entrada como TRUE se o seu corretor não for GMT+3. Use apenas o período de  H1 minutos. ️ Aviso : Configurações incorretas de fuso horário ou tempo gráfico podem causar mau funcionamento do EA. PREÇO DE LANÇAMENTO POR APENAS 24H! Garanta sua cópia agora! SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304
ZAR Wave
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
Experts
ZAR Wave EA Navegue nas ondas do mercado com o ZAR Wave EA. O ZAR Wave EA é um Expert Advisor (EA) de ponta, totalmente automatizado, projetado para o MetaTrader 5, aproveitando o poder do indicador FOTSI (Forex Overview True Strength Index) , criado e pertencente a Serghey Magalà , para oferecer uma estratégia de trading multimoedas sofisticada. Este EA combina a análise avançada de força de moedas do FOTSI com Médias Móveis Exponenciais (EMA) para negociar em 28 pares de moedas principais com
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Máquina de Aprendizagem + Modelo de Aprendizagem XGBoost +112 IAs Pagos e Gratuitos + Sistema de Votação + Prompts Externos e Editáveis) Enquanto a maioria dos EAs no mercado afirma usar "IA" ou "redes neurais" mas na realidade executam apenas scripts básicos, o Aria Connector EA V4 redefine o que significa trading verdadeiramente alimentado por IA. Isto não é teoria, não é exagero de marketing, é uma conexão direta e verificável entre sua plataforma MetaTrader 5 e 112
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Experts
AIQ Versão 5.0 - Inteligência Autônoma Através de Arquitetura Institucional A evolução da automação baseada em regras para inteligência autônoma genuína representa a progressão natural do trading algorítmico. O que as mesas quantitativas institucionais começaram a explorar há mais de uma década amadureceu em implementação prática. AIQ Versão 5.0 incorpora essa maturação: análise sofisticada de IA multi-modelo, arquitetura de validação independente e sistemas de aprendizado contínuo refinados at
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA é baseado na estratégia de posição pendente (PPS) e um algoritmo de negociação secreta muito avançado. A estratégia da Bonnitta EA é uma combinação de um indicador personalizado secreto, linhas de tendência, níveis de suporte e resistência (ação de preço) e o algoritmo de negociação secreta mais importante mencionado acima. NÃO COMPRE UM EA SEM QUALQUER TESTE COM DINHEIRO REAL DE MAIS DE 3 MESES, DEMOREI MAIS DE 100 SEMANAS (MAIS DE 2 ANOS) PARA TESTAR BONNITTA EA COM DINHEIRO REAL
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Experts
Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Português Mean Machine GPT Versão 11.0 - Onde a Inteligência Institucional Encontra o Trading Especializado Desde a pioneira integração genuína de IA no trading algorítmico, refinamos esta abordagem através de múltiplos ciclos de mercado, regimes econômicos e evoluções tecnológicas. O que começou como nossa convicção de que o aprendizado de máquina adaptativo representa a progressão natural do trading quantitativo tornou-se uma direção da indústria. A Versão 11.0 m
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Experts
NEXUS – grade quantitativa adaptativa que evolui com o mercado NEXUS é um sistema 100% automático que constrói combinações de regras em tempo real, valida essas combinações out-of-sample e só entra em operação quando detecta uma vantagem estatística em um contexto de mercado válido. Especificações rápidas Tipo de sistema: grade adaptativa com validação OOS (out-of-sample) e filtros de ambiente (notícias, volatilidade, sessão/dia e áreas de valor de volume opcionais). Instrumentos: pares principa
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Experts
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jackal Expert Advisor – Estratégia de Trading Operando ao vivo há 4 meses Após a compra, todos os meus produtos permanecerão gratuitos para sempre.  Baixar arquivo de configurações Ouro M1 | Conta ECN: Compatível com qualquer corretora O Jackal EA é baseado em uma estratégia multilayer e inteligente de rompimento que combina uma gestão avançada de risco e lucro para se adaptar à dinâmica do mercado. 1. Estratégia de Armadilha de Rompimento Coloca duas ordens pendentes simultâneas em direções
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 é um sistema de negociação totalmente automatizado do tipo “pullback”, especialmente eficaz para operar em pares de moedas populares de “pullback”: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. O sistema utiliza os principais padrões do mercado Forex em suas operações – o retorno do preço após um movimento brusco em qualquer direção. Timeframe: M15 Pares de moedas principais: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Pares adicionais: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD Após comprar o EA, certifique-se de me
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Experts
Sobre o APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE é um Expert Advisor (EA) desenvolvido com base em uma estratégia de reversão à média . O sistema identifica movimentos de preço excessivos e executa ordens na direção oposta, de acordo com condições previamente definidas. Inclui controles de risco internos como limite diário de perdas e mecanismos automáticos de encerramento de operações. Os parâmetros podem ser ajustados conforme o tamanho da conta, tipo de operação ou requisitos de avaliação. O APE foi amplam
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Experts
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Experts
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium  é uma ferramenta multifuncional Características: 19 Sinais individuais   - Cada um desses sinais   é   polarizado em uma configuração de estilo de rede neural para constituir o resultado final / geral.   Cada sinal tem suas próprias configurações   que podem ser   personalizadas ou otimizadas, se necessário.   Comprehensive On   Tela   Tela   - Seis tirar Painéis de distância com informações e ferramentas abrangentes dicas.   (clique na borda do painel para desdobrá-la
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Experts
EW3 - Expert Advisor para Negociação Forex com Mean Reversion Visão Geral Um Expert Advisor desenvolvido para operar com estratégia de mean reversion, com gerenciamento disciplinado de risco, evitando abordagens de alto risco como grid ou martingale. Características Principais • Estratégia Mean Reversion: Identifica e negocia movimentos de correção do mercado • Suporte Multi-Símbolos: Opera em 26 pares de moedas simultaneamente • Controle Centralizado de Risco: Gerenciamento global de stop los
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Experts
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
God Gold Martingale
Pratham Jatin Barot
Experts
Prezados clientes, Eu, Pratham Barot, proprietário e desenvolvedor da God Gold Martingale, gostaria de alertá-los de que versões falsas do meu EA estão sendo publicadas em várias páginas. Para proteger seus preciosos fundos e garantir uma experiência segura, evite esses produtos falsificados. Sempre compre e use nossa plataforma genuína através de... Evite plataformas como YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET etc., que vendem bots falsos usando nosso nome. Essas são fraudes que podem desperdiça
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Experts
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Experts
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Experts
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Experts
Conheça o Master Oscillators, um bot que torna o trading simples e flexível! Escolha entre sinais RSI, CCI ou Stochastic e construa sua própria estratégia. Este bot oferece muitas ferramentas, como filtro MA, tamanhos de lotes dinâmicos, calculadora do Critério de Kelly, níveis SL e TP dinâmicos e muito mais. Independentemente do seu estilo de trading, o Master Oscillators está aqui para você. Ele fornece informações importantes, estatísticas e muito mais, sempre mantendo seu trading seguro. Se
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Desculpe pelo excelente desempenho de 340% ao ano! Sim, você leu certo: estes resultados de backtest de 340% ao ano são quase indecentemente bons. Mas, por favor, não entenda mal – não é um truque de marketing, mas sim o resultado de uma programação limpa e backtests honestos. Naturalmente, tais retornos de sonho não são realmente sustentáveis a longo prazo, pois depois de alguns anos qualquer EA no backtest eventualmente atinge o limite de tamanho de lote. Ainda assim: o Stealth 150 DE40
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário