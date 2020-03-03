SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader

STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5)

Launch Price — Limited Offer

SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost.

Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk

SteadyRange M5 is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD M5. It operates inside a highly curated intraday price zone between 1.1460 and 1.1880, using a dual-engine structure (A & B), slope-driven logic, score evaluation, dynamic market regime clustering, and strict safety filters to deliver stable, controlled, and high-quality execution.

This EA is not martingale, not grid, not arbitrage, and not any kind of recovery method.

Its logic is selective, conservative, and built for long-term stability.

Human Support & Continuous Improvement

✔ Immediate Support After Installation

Once you activate SteadyRange M5, please send an email to:

range.algo.trading@gmail.com

You will be added to our client list to ensure priority support, guidance, and follow-up.

✔ Ongoing Monitoring & Future Updates

The system is evaluated regularly. Optional updates may be released to enhance stability, expand micro-range coverage, refine internal scoring logic, or further improve regime classification.

Key Features

Dual-Engine Architecture

Engine A → Lower micro-range

Engine B → Upper micro-range

Each engine uses independent parameters:

Range limits

Slope length

Score threshold

SL multiplier

Magic number

Trade comment

Minimum dynamic risk

This separation enhances precision and robustness.

Modular Micro-Range Structure

The global operational range is subdivided into multiple internal modules.

Each module applies a specialized logic set, enhanced by slope analysis (default 60 bars).

This framework improves consistency and selectivity across different price zones.

Dynamic Market Regime Clustering (Advanced Filter)

SteadyRange M5 integrates a dynamic clustering system that continuously evaluates current market conditions and classifies them into distinct internal regimes.

Each regime represents a different combination of:

Trend slope behavior

Volatility and ATR structure

Volume dynamics

Efficiency metrics

Directional pressure balance

At any given moment, the EA identifies the most representative active cluster and uses it as a high-level filter to condition trade eligibility.

This allows the system to:

Adapt execution to prevailing market structure

Avoid forcing trades in unsuitable regimes

Increase trade quality and consistency

Reduce regime-mismatch risk

The clustering logic does not predict price direction; it selectively enables or restricts execution based on statistical similarity to historically validated market conditions.

Score-Based Trade Validation

A trade is executed only if the score engine validates:

Slope alignment

Micro-range positioning

Threshold conditions

Spread safety

Time restrictions

Risk mode compatibility

Active market regime (cluster) eligibility

User-adjustable sensitivity via:

s_threshold_A

s_threshold_B

Two Risk Modes

1. Dynamic Risk Mode

Risk adjusts gradually within a user-defined band.

You define:

Minimum % risk

Max–Min difference (%)

2. Fixed Risk Mode

If UseFixedRisk = true , the EA applies a constant risk % per trade.

Safety Filters

Built-in protections include:

Maximum allowed spread

Daily trading windows

Friday close protection

Sunday open protection

Broker-specific time control

Avoids:

Spread spikes

Low-liquidity hours

Weekend gaps

Unstable market conditions

Market Regime Transparency & Testing Scope

SteadyRange M5 has been designed with a strong emphasis on real-time robustness and long-term survivability. While its internal filters and decision frameworks are grounded in quantitative observations extracted from recent market behavior, the system’s objective is not to replicate past performance, but to consistently exploit small, persistent statistical edges as they emerge over time.

The EA is inherently regime-aware and selective by design. It operates only when current market conditions align with its internal structural, statistical, and regime-based requirements. When those conditions are not present, the system naturally reduces activity or remains inactive, prioritizing capital preservation during anomalous or unfavorable environments.

Users are encouraged to freely backtest the EA across any historical periods of their choosing. Such testing may reveal phases of strong performance, reduced activity, or prolonged inactivity depending on market structure at the time. This behavior is intentional and reflects a conservative philosophy focused on long-term consistency, adaptive selectivity, and sustained participation in live market conditions, rather than continuous exposure or forced execution.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Spread: < 1 pip or Raw

Recommended balance: ≥ 1000 USD

Works on Netting & Hedging accounts

FULL INPUT REFERENCE

GENERAL SETTINGS

Max global simultaneous positions

Maximum total number of open positions allowed across both engines.

0 = both can open, 1 = priority A, 2 = priority B

Defines engine execution priority when the global position limit is reached.

Maximum allowed spread in points

Prevents new trades when the current spread exceeds this threshold.

Friday Market Close Hour (24h)

Hour at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.

Friday Market Close Minute

Minute at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.

Close positions X minutes before Friday close

Forces open positions to close before market shutdown to avoid weekend risk.

Hour after which Sunday trades are allowed

Delays trading after market open to avoid low-liquidity conditions.

RISK MANAGEMENT

UseFixedRisk (true / false)

If true, a fixed percentage risk is applied per trade.

If false, dynamic risk progression is used.

% risk if UseFixedRisk == true

Fixed risk percentage per trade when fixed risk mode is enabled.

difference between Min/Max risk (%)

Defines the width of the dynamic risk band.

Example: Min 1.5% + difference 2.0% = Max 3.5%.

ENGINE A — LOWER MICRO-RANGE

Risk:Reward A

Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine A trades.

sl_mult_A

Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine A.

manual_range_high_A

Upper price boundary of Engine A operational range.

manual_range_low_A

Lower price boundary of Engine A operational range.

SlopeBarsA

Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.

SlopeUpPctA

Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.

SlopeFlatPctA

Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.

EA “A” ID

Internal identifier used for engine tracking.

MagicA

Magic number assigned to Engine A trades.

InpCommentA

Trade comment for Engine A positions.

Min %risk A

Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine A.

s_threshold_A

Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.

ENGINE B — UPPER MICRO-RANGE

Risk:Reward B

Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine B trades.

sl_mult_B

Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine B.

manual_range_high_B

Upper price boundary of Engine B operational range.

manual_range_low_B

Lower price boundary of Engine B operational range.

SlopeBarsB

Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.

SlopeUpPctB

Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.

SlopeFlatPctB

Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.

EA “B” ID

Internal identifier used for engine tracking.

MagicB

Magic number assigned to Engine B trades.

InpCommentB

Trade comment for Engine B positions.

Min %risk B

Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine B.

s_threshold_B

Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.

CLUSTER-BASED REGIME FILTERS

EnableCluster0

Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 0 regime.

EnableCluster1

Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 1 regime.

EnableCluster2

Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 2 regime.

EnableCluster3

Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 3 regime.

Each cluster represents a distinct internal market regime.

Disabling a cluster prevents trade execution under that regime.

How SteadyRange M5 Executes Trades

A position is opened only when all validation layers align:

Micro-range match

Slope module confirmation

Score threshold

Active market regime (cluster) validation

Spread safety

Time safety

Friday/Sunday protections

Risk mode eligibility

Engine availability

This workflow ensures high selectivity, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Who Is This EA For?

Traders prioritizing stability

Users seeking a fully rule-based automated system

Traders preferring quality setups over high frequency

Capital-preservation oriented traders

Anyone avoiding martingale, grid, or recovery systems

Final Note

SteadyRange M5 focuses on consistency, selectivity, regime awareness, and controlled execution.

Default parameters are optimized for stability.

Changing core inputs may significantly affect performance.

Support

For inquiries or configuration assistance:

range.algo.trading@gmail.com

We provide prompt support and follow-up for all licensed users.