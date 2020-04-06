Quantum princess

Quantum Princess EA (XAUUSD Optimization)


Quantum Princess is a specialized trading algorithm designed for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines a composite signal engine with a dynamic grid management system to adapt to market volatility.


[Key Features]

- Neural Network Logic: Incorporates RSI, MACD, and WPR indicators to identify potential entry points.

- Dynamic Grid Management: Uses ATR-based spacing to adjust trade distance according to market volatility.

- Trend Filter: Includes an H4 trend detection filter to align trades with the broader market direction.

- Equity Protection: Features a configurable Drawdown Limiter to close positions if risk thresholds are exceeded.

- Hedging Support: Designed for Hedging accounts to manage multiple positions effectively.

- Netting Support: Includes logic to handle Netting accounts by tracking deal history.


[Strategy Overview]

The EA monitors market conditions using technical indicators. When a signal is generated that aligns with the H4 trend, it initiates a trade. If the market moves against the position, the EA employs a grid strategy with adjustable expansion to manage the average entry price.


[Parameters]

- Strategy Type: Select from Neural Net, Trend Follow, or Counter-Trend logic.

- Risk Settings: Adjustable Fixed Lot or Risk Percentage per trade.

- Grid Settings: Configurable Distance Multiplier and Expansion Coefficient.

- Safety: Hard Stop (Max Drawdown %) and Margin Checks.


[Recommendations]

- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe: M30 or H1

- Account Type: Hedging Recommended (Netting Supported)

- Minimum Capital: $1000 standard (or $10 Cent account)

- VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation


[Risk Warning]

Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please test on a demo account before using on a live account.


