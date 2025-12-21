Quantum princess
- Waleed Ahmed
- Version: 1.20
Quantum Princess EA (XAUUSD Optimization)
Quantum Princess is a specialized trading algorithm designed for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines a composite signal engine with a dynamic grid management system to adapt to market volatility.
[Key Features]
- Neural Network Logic: Incorporates RSI, MACD, and WPR indicators to identify potential entry points.
- Dynamic Grid Management: Uses ATR-based spacing to adjust trade distance according to market volatility.
- Trend Filter: Includes an H4 trend detection filter to align trades with the broader market direction.
- Equity Protection: Features a configurable Drawdown Limiter to close positions if risk thresholds are exceeded.
- Hedging Support: Designed for Hedging accounts to manage multiple positions effectively.
- Netting Support: Includes logic to handle Netting accounts by tracking deal history.
[Strategy Overview]
The EA monitors market conditions using technical indicators. When a signal is generated that aligns with the H4 trend, it initiates a trade. If the market moves against the position, the EA employs a grid strategy with adjustable expansion to manage the average entry price.
[Parameters]
- Strategy Type: Select from Neural Net, Trend Follow, or Counter-Trend logic.
- Risk Settings: Adjustable Fixed Lot or Risk Percentage per trade.
- Grid Settings: Configurable Distance Multiplier and Expansion Coefficient.
- Safety: Hard Stop (Max Drawdown %) and Margin Checks.
[Recommendations]
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M30 or H1
- Account Type: Hedging Recommended (Netting Supported)
- Minimum Capital: $1000 standard (or $10 Cent account)
- VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation
[Risk Warning]
Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please test on a demo account before using on a live account.