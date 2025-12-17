Gold AI Master

hello Trading MAster,

Gold AI Master– Advanced Automated Trading System Gold AI Master is a professional, fully automated trading robot developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

⚠️ Important Setup & Testing Instructions

Before running any backtest or starting live trading, please carefully review and adjust the input settings as shown in the reference image.

🔹 Mandatory Input Settings (Before Testing)

               ⚙️ Input Setting

    • Lots: 0.01 → Recommended Balance: $50

    • StopLossPips: 700

    • TakeProfitPips: 900

    • UseBreakOffset: true

    • BreakAfterPips: 10

    • EnableValidationHelper: false  

    • EnableTrailing: true  

    • TrailStartPips: 200

    • TrailStepPips: 50

    📌 Timeframe: D1

⚠️ These inputs must be changed first before running the Strategy Tester or attaching the EA to a live chart.
Always confirm these settings prior to testing or trading.

🔢 Broker Digit & Usage Information

  • This EA is optimized for 3-digit Gold brokers

  • Reference broker: Exness

❗ Important Note for 2-Digit Gold Brokers

This EA is not auto-optimized for 2-digit Gold brokers.

Users trading on 2-digit Gold brokers must purchase the EA first and then send me a message.
I will personally provide manual setup assistance and adjust the required parameters according to the broker’s specifications.


💰 Recommended Capital & Lot Size Guidelines

To ensure stable performance and proper risk management, please follow the recommended capital guidelines below:

  • For 0.01 lot size:
    ➤ Minimum recommended balance: $50

  • For 0.10 lot size:
    ➤ Minimum recommended balance: $500

Using the recommended balance helps maintain controlled drawdown, smooth trade execution, and better long-term stability.


🔹 Advanced Trading Intelligence

Advanced Signal Quality Filter

The EA evaluates every trading signal in real time and executes trades only during optimal market conditions, improving accuracy and filtering out low-quality entries.

Intelligent Trade Reasoning

Each trade is supported by structured internal decision logic. The system maintains clear reasoning behind every entry, providing transparency, consistency, and confidence in the trading process.

Automatic TP / SL / Trailing Stop Adjustment

Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop levels are automatically and dynamically adjusted based on current market volatility. All position management is handled using advanced AI-driven logic.

Dynamic Risk Management

Based on live market conditions, the EA automatically switches between Conservative, Normal, and Aggressive risk modes without any manual intervention.

Guardian Capital Protection

During losing streaks or unstable market environments, the EA intelligently reduces trade exposure or temporarily pauses trading to protect account capital and minimize drawdown.

Market Regime Detection

The AI continuously analyzes market behavior and identifies conditions such as Trending, Ranging, High Volatility, and Event Risk, actively avoiding unfavorable trading environments.

📩 Contact & Support

For support, setup assistance, or inquiries:

