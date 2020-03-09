Karan Gold

MT4 EA Description (English – Professional & Marketplace Ready)

Karan Gold Scalper EA – MT4 Version

Karan Gold Scalper EA is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD).
The EA uses smart trend recognition, volatility analysis, and precision entry logic to deliver stable, consistent results with controlled drawdown.

It is built for traders who want a reliable, safe, and efficient automated scalping system that performs smoothly on real accounts.

🔥 Key Features

  • ✔️ Fully automated (hands-free trading)

  • ✔️ Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M5 timeframe

  • ✔️ Works on 2-digit and 3-digit brokers

  • ✔️ Low drawdown with strong internal risk control

  • ✔️ Smart trend + volatility detection

  • ✔️ No martingale, no grid (safe logic)

  • ✔️ Fast execution + low spread optimized

  • ✔️ Supports Auto Lot & Fixed Lot

📊 Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Minimum Balance: $1000

  • Broker Type: ECN recommended

  • Account Type: Hedge or Netting (both supported)

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Daily loss limiter

  • Abnormal volatility protection

  • Spread & slippage filter

  • Auto-close safety algorithm

📈 Best Performance Conditions

  • Low-spread ECN brokers

  • VPS with low latency

  • Active market sessions (London + New York)

⭐ Why Choose This EA?

Karan Gold Scalper EA is designed for traders seeking consistent profits, strong safety filters, and smooth equity growth. Its advanced algorithm focuses on quality entries and protection of capital, making it suitable for both beginners and professional traders.

Feel Free to Contact US.

