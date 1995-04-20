VolumeSR MT4

his indicator automatically identifies key support and resistance levels by analyzing volume patterns. Unlike traditional S/R tools that rely only on price, Volume S/R finds levels where the market truly reacted.
 
DETECTION LOGIC:
- High Volume Zones: Price levels where strong buying/selling occurred
- Low Volume Zones: Areas of weak interest - potential breakout or reversal zones
 
SMART FILTERING:
- Nearby levels are automatically merged to avoid chart clutter
- Maximum levels limit keeps your chart clean
- Distance filter prevents overlapping lines
 
COLOR CODING:
- GREEN: Support levels (high volume bullish reaction)
- RED: Resistance levels (high volume bearish reaction)
- GRAY: Low volume zones (potential breakout areas)
 
FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE:
- Lookback period (default 200 bars)
- Volume thresholds (high/low sensitivity)
- Minimum distance between levels
- Line colors, width and style
- Optional labels
 
 FEATURES:
- Auto-updates on each new bar
- Clean, non-repainting display
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all timeframes and instruments
 
Perfect for: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading
Best on: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicadores
Cansado de traçar linhas de suporte e resistência? A Resistência de suporte é um indicador de período múltiplo que detecta e plota automaticamente linhas de suporte e resistência no gráfico com um toque muito interessante: conforme os níveis de preços são testados ao longo do tempo e sua importância aumenta, as linhas se tornam mais espessas e mais escuras. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Melhore sua análise técnica da noite para o d
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicadores
Nosso indicador Basic Support and Resistance é a solução necessária para aumentar sua análise técnica.Este indicador permite que você forneça níveis de suporte e resistência no gráfico/ MT5 grátis Recursos Integração dos níveis de Fibonacci: Com a opção de exibir níveis de Fibonacci, juntamente com os níveis de suporte e resistência, nosso indicador fornece uma visão ainda mais profunda do comportamento do mercado e possíveis áreas de reversão. Otimização de desempenho: Com a opção de atualiz
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
Consolidation Bar Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Consolidation Bar Pro" para MT4. - O indicador "Consolidation Bar Pro" é um indicador de rompimento muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action. - O indicador detecta a consolidação de preços em uma área estreita durante 1 barra e mostra: Direção do rompimento, localização da ordem pendente e localização do Stop Loss. - Barra de Consolidação de Alta - Sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Barra de Consolidação de Baixa - Sinal de seta vermelha no gráfico
JediScalper Candlestick Pattern Finder
Rene K Serulle
3 (1)
Indicadores
This indicator is a must have tool that scans the active chart for candlestick patterns. It labels each bar according the candlestick pattern(s) that it finds enabling you to more easily analyze price action and be more informed about your trading decision. There are 103 common and uncommon possible patterns plus 6 new patterns based on research that the indicator can identify. If a candlestick(s) meets the requirements for multiple patterns, the bar will be labeled with up to 4 patterns names f
Auto Support
Jia Bin Chen
Indicadores
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable.
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Lines Target ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
Indicadores
The main function of the indicator is to draw the target lines (support and resistance lines). The lines are plotted according to a special fractal algorithm. The lines are calculated with consideration of the zero bar. A different, more complicated calculation algorithm is used on the zero bar, in contrast to the other bars. This allows reacting to the market situation in real time, but on the other hand, redrawing is possible on the zero bar. If necessary, the zero bar can be omitted from calc
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
Indicadores
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" para MT4 - ótima ferramenta preditiva, sem necessidade de repintura. - O cálculo deste indicador é baseado em equações da física. O RSI SPEED é a primeira derivada do próprio RSI. - O RSI SPEED é bom para entradas de scalping na direção da tendência principal. - Use-o em combinação com um indicador de tendência adequado, por exemplo, HTF MA (como nas imagens). - O indicador RSI SPEED mostra a rapidez com que o próprio RSI muda de direção - ele é muito sensíve
HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicadores
What are Heiken Ashi Candles? Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart. Formula for Heiken Ashi candles: - Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2 - Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4 - Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price - Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price How to Read Heiken A
FinArk Support and Resistance
Tai Kah Sing
Indicadores
FinArk Support and Resistance is an indicator that will detect support and resistance zone that are drawn on the chart by automatic. Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. This trend detection indicator will compliment any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong demand   on the current instrument. 
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
Indicadores
O indicador Morning Star PRT utiliza o princípio do rompimento plano matinal. O indicador exibe os níveis planos matinais e mostra os possíveis objetivos. Foi adicionado um nível Fibonacci adicional ao indicador, bem como alertas sonoros sobre a interseção de ambos os níveis alvo especificados nas definições e o nível noturno plano. O indicador Morning Star PRT constrói um canal noturno plano no final da noite, bem como dois níveis de preços de Fibonacci para cima e para baixo. Estes níveis p
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicadores
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador MTF dos níveis de suporte e resistência com base nos   extremos do indicador Advanced ZigZag Dynamic   e / ou   Extended Fractals   com etiquetas de preço (pode ser desativado). TFs mais altos podem ser selecionados para o modo MTF. Por padrão, os níveis são gerados com base nos pontos do indicador ZigZag. Os pontos indicadores fractais também podem ser usados em conjunto com o ZigZag ou em vez dele. Para simplificar o uso e economizar tempo de CPU, o cálculo é realizado uma
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicadores
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
SNR Intraday
Independent Traders
Indicadores
SNR INTRADAY is a non-repainting support and resistance indicator built for intraday trading. It automatically projects horizontal levels based on the average daily percentage movement, calculated from over 20 years of historical daily candle data . The indicator is designed to help you identify high-probability entry zones , target areas , and risk levels that are likely to be reached within the same trading day . If your broker uses symbols with suffixes (e.g., “XAUUSD.m”, “EURUSD.pro”), the
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Levels Market
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicadores
Levels Market is one of the simplest, but no less effective tools from this. Pivot points can be built from these levels, levels are constructed as statistical significance at a given point in time. Trading by levels is a classic in the work of a trader. You can use them as a ready-made trading strategy or as an additional filter in your trading system. In the settings you can specify the offset for building levels. Interpretation of levels: Lines 8/8 and 0/8 (Final Resistance). These lines ar
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicadores
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicadores
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicadores
Média Móvel Adaptativa AMD (AAMA) AAMA é um indicador de média móvel adaptativa para MetaTrader 4 que ajusta automaticamente sua sensibilidade de acordo com as condições do mercado. Principais recursos: Média móvel adaptativa baseada na razão de eficiência de Kaufman – reage rapidamente em tendências e filtra o ruído em mercados laterais Detecção automática das 4 fases do mercado AMD: Acumulação, Markup (alta), Distribuição, Markdown (baixa) Adaptação à volatilidade via ATR – ajusta a sensibili
SmartBubbles MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Indicador de Bolhas — Desaceleração do Preço + Pico de Volume Uma ferramenta visual simples que exibe quadrados coloridos no gráfico quando o preço desacelera repentinamente acompanhado por um pico de volume. (Função de preenchimento com efeito de bolhas concêntricas) Ajuda a identificar momentos em que o mercado se prepara para um movimento importante. O que o indicador faz: Detecta momentos em que o mercado “hesita” antes de se mover Mostra onde entra grande volume sem alteração significativa
SimpleCustomBox
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
SimpleCustomBox – Indicador de Caixa de Sessão e Linhas de Máxima/Mínima para MT5 Visão geral: SimpleCustomBox é um indicador poderoso e fácil de usar para o MetaTrader 5 que permite destacar visualmente sessões de negociação específicas no seu gráfico. Defina intervalos de tempo personalizados, veja instantaneamente a máxima e mínima da sessão e tome decisões mais inteligentes com limites visuais claros. Perfeito para traders intradiários, scalpers e todos que operam com padrões de preço de cu
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador baseado no desequilíbrio do tick-spread. TF: Funciona em todos os timeframes (de M1 a D1). Par: Compatível com Forex, índices, ouro e CFDs (ajuste automático para instrumentos JPY, Ouro e CFD). Configurações: TickWindow (200) – janela de observação de ticks SpreadWeight (1.5) – peso do spread NormalizationPeriod (20) – período de normalização (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – níveis de alerta AlertCooldown (300s) – intervalo entre alertas Conclusão: Proxy Order Flow – Imbalan
Mean Reversion Probability MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Mean Reversion Probability – Indicador de Reversão Estatística Descrição curta Indicador institucional que calcula a probabilidade estatística de reversão para a média móvel de 200 períodos, com base na análise de sobreextensões históricas. Identifica zonas de fadiga do mercado com precisão quantitativa. Principais funcionalidades Análise estatística avançada – Cria uma base de dados com mais de 500 extensões históricas para calcular probabilidades reais Pontuação de probabilidade (0–99%) – Qu
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
CustomBreakout
Vincent Jose Proenca
Experts
Range Breakout EA – Simple Description Concept An automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that exploits range breakouts with two key periods: Features Automatic market hours management Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Trailing Stop Built-in testing mode for simulation Detailed logs for monitoring How It Works Records extreme prices at the start of the day Waits for a breakout of the secondary range Opens a position in the breakout direction Automatically manages the trade (SL/TP/Tr
FREE
Spikes Signal
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Spike Signal v1.2 — indicador MT5 que detecta picos explosivos Boom/Crash e gera sinais de scalping em tempo real. TF: Funciona em todos os timeframes (recomendado M1–M15). Par: Projetado para índices sintéticos Boom e Crash (Deriv), também aplicável a ativos voláteis. Configurações: SpikeSensitivity / MinSize – sensibilidade e tamanho mínimo do pico EMA (8/21) – cruzamentos de entrada RSI (14) – filtro de tendência TP/SL Points – níveis de lucro e perda Trailing Exit / Alerts – lógica de saíd
Iceblock Volume
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Frase curta: Iceblock — indicador MT4 que identifica clusters de alto volume com movimento de preço limitado (comportamento tipo iceberg). TF: Funciona em todos os timeframes (M1 a D1). Par: Compatível com Forex, índices, ouro e CFDs. Configurações: VolumeLookback – velas para cálculo da média de volume VolumeThreshold – multiplicador para sinalizar volume anormal ClusterSize – número de velas próximas para confirmar um cluster RangeComparisonPeriod – período para média de ranges (high–low) C
FREE
Volume Profile Density v2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Volume Profile Density V2.40 Mostra a distribuição do volume por nível de preço, revelando áreas de interesse institucional. Diferente do volume clássico (por tempo), mostra onde o volume realmente se concentrou. Conceitos principais: Barras horizontais = volume negociado em cada preço Barra mais longa → maior volume Zonas vermelhas = suportes e resistências fortes Principais usos: Identificar suportes e resistências reais Determinar o POC (Ponto de Controle) Definir a Área de Valor (70 % do vol
FREE
Personnal VWAP V2
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
PVWAP Improved MT5 – Indicador avancado de Volume Weighted Average Price PVWAP Improved MT5 e uma versao aprimorada e otimizada do meu indicador VWAP pessoal. Ele exibe o preco medio ponderado pelo volume junto com varias bandas de desvio padrao que ajudam a identificar zonas potenciais de suporte, resistencia e perda de impulso. Funciona em todos os timeframes e permanece leve mesmo com grande quantidade de historico. Proposito do indicador O VWAP representa o preco medio onde ocorreu a maior
Liquidity Compression MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador Institucional de Compressão de Liquidez O indicador mede o aperto de liquidez em tempo real utilizando a largura normalizada das Bandas de Bollinger, o volume e o spread médio, a fim de identificar fases de compressão antes das rupturas de preço. Exibição: Janela separada em estilo profissional, com histograma “Compression Score” e linha de limiar (“Threshold”). Principais Características Deteção antecipada: Identifica zonas de contração antes dos impulsos de preço. Medição multifator
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
VMS Oscillator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Volume & Move Strength (VMS) Indicator for MT5 The VMS Indicator displays the relationship between trading volume and price movement strength, helping traders assess how well market activity supports price action. How It Works: Measures tick volume as trading activity. Calculates move strength using a normalized True Range (%). Both values can be smoothed (default: 5) and optionally normalized (0–100) for consistency across markets. Plots two lines in a separate window: Blue (Volume) – trading a
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
Institutional Flow Detector
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Institutional Flow Indicator A smart volume-based tool that detects institutional activity zones through direct order flow patterns. It reveals where large institutions operate. An advanced volume indicator that filters out noise to identify probable institutional patterns. Key Features Smart cluster detection Automatic identification Signal classification: Violet / Yellow – Institutional Zone – Strong, sustained institutional activity Red / Green – Strong Signal – Significant buying/selling pre
Custom Box CFDs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Range Box Indicator for Trading Sessions This indicator allows traders to visualize and analyze specific time ranges directly on their chart by drawing rectangular boxes for each trading session. Key Features: Customizable session interval: set your own session start and end times. Number of days displayed: choose how many past sessions are visible. Default color and special color for Monday: easily highlight weekly patterns. Adjustable border width: customize the appearance of the rectangles to
FREE
Better Moving Average MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4/MT5 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to crea
FREE
Adaptive Flow MAs
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
FREE
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Daily Bar Number CFD
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
indicator that numbers the bars (candles) in a custom trading session. The indicator allows: Defining the session start time (StartHour and StartMinute) Displaying numbers only on odd bars (if AfficherUniquementImpairs is true) Displaying numbers on the last N days (NbJours) Customizing the color and font size of the text The indicator will loop through the bars of the last N days and, for each day, start counting from the session start time. It will display the bar number (starting at 1) belo
FREE
Better Moving Average
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
FREE
Session Bar Numbering for CFDs Customizable MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
This indicator allows you to number bars within a trading session for CFDs. It works on GER40, UK100, US30, US100, and US500 and is fully customizable to fit your trading style and chart preferences. Key Features & Parameters: Customizable session interval: define your own session start and end times Option to hide even numbers for a cleaner chart Adjust number distance to position the bar numbers as you prefer Font size and color: choose the size and color that suit your chart Number of days di
FREE
Candle Activity Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
The Candle Activity Visualizer turns your chart into a dynamic heatmap, giving you a clear view of buying and selling pressure. In-Depth Market Insight: Active Zone Detection: The algorithm highlights areas where high volume builds up within a narrow price range, revealing key pressure zones. Real-Time Intensity: Colors adjust in real time, shifting smoothly from cool tones to warmer shades as activity increases. Visual Customization: 5 Color Palettes: Choose from five professionally designed th
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
SmartBubbles Accumulation
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Indicador de Bolhas — Desaceleração do Preço + Pico de Volume Uma ferramenta visual simples que exibe quadrados coloridos no gráfico quando o preço desacelera repentinamente acompanhado por um pico de volume. (Função de preenchimento com efeito de bolhas concêntricas) Ajuda a identificar momentos em que o mercado se prepara para um movimento importante. O que o indicador faz: Detecta momentos em que o mercado “hesita” antes de se mover Mostra onde entra grande volume sem alteração significativa
Pivot PDHL Levels
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
AutoPivot – Indicador Automático de Pontos de Pivô Indicador MT4 que exibe os pontos de pivô (PP, R1/R2/R3, S1/S2/S3) e os níveis do dia anterior (PDH/PDL). Principais características: Adaptação automática ao período de tempo do gráfico (H4/D1/W1) Zonas entre PDH/PDL e o nível de suporte/resistência mais próximo 8 temas de cores pré-configurados Personalização completa de cores, estilos de linha e opacidade das zonas Etiquetas compactas com exibição opcional de preço Atualizações automáticas con
Structural Trend Lines
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
Volume Profil MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Volume Profile Rectangle  Resumo Indicador interativo de perfil de volume que exibe uma análise horizontal do volume negociado em cada nível de preço dentro de uma área selecionada. Cria automaticamente um retângulo móvel e mostra barras coloridas que representam a distribuição do volume de compra (bullish) e de venda (bearish). O que faz: Exibe o volume horizontal : Visualiza a distribuição do volume em cada nível de preço em forma de barras horizontais Análise de alta/baixa : Colore as barras
Nexus Signal System
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
DESCRIÇÃO TÉCNICA O Nexus Signal System é um indicador para MT4 que combina 12 critérios técnicos para gerar sinais de trading. O sistema analisa a confluência de múltiplos fatores (tendência, momentum, volume, zonas de suporte/resistência) antes de validar um sinal, o que reduz o número de sinais falsos em comparação com indicadores que usam apenas um critério. CRITÉRIOS DE ANÁLISE (Pontuação 0–15): Detecção de padrões (pin bars, engulfing) Análise Multi-Timeframe (confirmação de tendência em t
