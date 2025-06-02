Hidden Cycles
- Indicadores
- Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 10
Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm:
Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-optimization.
Hidden Cycles is different. It’s the first and only MT4 indicator rooted in universal proportion and perfect relation — the invisible structure that governs all market behavior.Inspired by ideas from Fibonacci, Gann, and Murrey — and built as something entirely new — Hidden Cycles automatically reveals the current, active geometry of any market, with no optimization, curve fitting, or parameter tweaking required.
What It’s For:
- Spot swings and reversals with confidence
- Anticipate trend exhaustion and breakouts
- Reveal the true rhythm and hidden structure of any market
- Combine short, medium, and long-term geometry for unmatched clarity
- Works on any instrument and any timeframe (Note: AUTO_Square_Mode only on M15, H1, H4, D1)
4 Powerful Modes:
1. Grid Mode
Draw clean horizontal levels from any custom step size (e.g., round numbers, personal zones, or research markers).
2. Auto Grid Mode
Ignores manual input — calculates the rhythm based on the last day’s close. Automatically shows you the natural level spacing of the current market.
3. Square Mode
Manually define both price and time dimensions. Great for analyzing custom ranges or backtesting a specific period.
4. AUTO_Square_Mode (Heart of the Indicator)
Let the indicator automatically define price and time geometry — based on one of six reference areas:
|Reference Area
|Use On TF
|Last Day
|M15
|Last Week
|H1
|Last Month
|H4
|Last Quarter
|D1
|Last Half-Year
|D1
|Last Year
|D1
Important: AUTO_Square_Mode only works on M15, H1, H4, D1.
Hidden Geometry – Built-In:
Hidden Cycles Levels
Auto-detects all important horizontal levels — major, minor, and baby — at every moment in time.
Trend Slope Lines
See dynamic sloped lines. Ideal for catching reversals, swings, breakouts, and retests.
Action Lanes
Visualize the trend pattern and diagonal support/resistance zones. Also helps spot trend endings.
Hidden Cycles Triangle
Price tends to stay within this triangle ~70% of the time. Watch for reversals off the triangle or breakouts through it.
Decision Rings
Markets prefer to flow — not hesitate.
That’s why price avoids the mid-sized rings 70% of the time, and the smallest inner rings even more.
Use to spot swings and reversals.
Time Lines
Powerful vertical lines that help predict swings and reversals — with ~70% accuracy.
Volume Diff %
Compare volume of the last closed candle vs. the forelast — shown live on chart. A spike of ±25% or more? A reversal may be near.
"Balance"
The Balance label marks the midpoint of the last candle’s body, acting as a short-term support or resistance level — best used on H4 and D1 timeframes.
5 built-in customizable Moving Averages
Choose method, price type, style, color, and more.
Everything can be adjusted as you want it:
-
Colors
-
Line styles & widths
-
Font sizes
-
Positions and Sizes on chart
- etc.
-
Works on all instruments (Forex, stocks, crypto, indices...)
-
Works on all timeframes (AUTO_Square_Mode only on M15, H1, H4, D1)
-
No repainting
-
No delay
-
Fast and Convenient
- On-chart buttons to instantly show/hide any feature
Check the official Hidden Cycles Blog on MQL5 for deeper insights, trade setups, and full documentation. (https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762327)
I been using this indicator for a week and i am truly amazed with the effort and the knowledge that has been invested on this master piece. Lev is amazing to work with, trust me you he is always there to help you out with the smallest of things until you get everything in place , back to the indicator what caught my eye was the author saying " not someone's algorithm" there are no fancy arrows no great graphics just a scenic way of seeing markets, this is ahead of perhaps any other indicator i strongly recommend this to anyone who is happy to learn and earn cos this needs you to understand before you realize its potential, thank you Lev this indicator is here to stay for a long long time !