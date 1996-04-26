VolumeSR MT4

his indicator automatically identifies key support and resistance levels by analyzing volume patterns. Unlike traditional S/R tools that rely only on price, Volume S/R finds levels where the market truly reacted.
 
DETECTION LOGIC:
- High Volume Zones: Price levels where strong buying/selling occurred
- Low Volume Zones: Areas of weak interest - potential breakout or reversal zones
 
SMART FILTERING:
- Nearby levels are automatically merged to avoid chart clutter
- Maximum levels limit keeps your chart clean
- Distance filter prevents overlapping lines
 
COLOR CODING:
- GREEN: Support levels (high volume bullish reaction)
- RED: Resistance levels (high volume bearish reaction)
- GRAY: Low volume zones (potential breakout areas)
 
FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE:
- Lookback period (default 200 bars)
- Volume thresholds (high/low sensitivity)
- Minimum distance between levels
- Line colors, width and style
- Optional labels
 
 FEATURES:
- Auto-updates on each new bar
- Clean, non-repainting display
- Low CPU usage
- Works on all timeframes and instruments
 
Perfect for: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading
Best on: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

추천 제품
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
지표
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
지표
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
지표
우리의 Basic Support and Resistance 표시기는 기술 분석을 향상시키는 데 필요한 솔루션입니다.이 표시기는 차트/ MT5 버전 특징 피보나치 수준의 통합 : 지원 및 저항 수준과 함께 피보나치 수준을 표시하는 옵션과 함께, 우리의 지표는 시장 행동과 가능한 역전 영역에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 제공합니다. 성능 최적화 : 각 막대의 개구부에서만 확장 라인을 업데이트하는 옵션을 사용하여, 우리의 지표는 지원 및 저항 수준의 정확도를 희생하지 않고 최적의 성능을 보장합니다. 입력 주요 설정 Timeframe:  이 입력을 통해 차트에 더 높은 기간의 지지선과 저항선을 표시하도록 선택할 수 있습니다. Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:  이 입력을 사용하면 지지대와 저항의 강도를 결정할 수 있습니다.숫자가 높을수록지지/저항이 더 강해집니다. Price mode: 이 매개 변수를 사용하면 지원 및 저항 수준을 계산하는
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
지표
캔들의 종가를 예측하는 지표입니다. 지표는 주로 D1 차트에서 사용하기 위한 것이. 이 지표는 전통적인 외환 거래와 바이너리 옵션 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표는 독립형 거래 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 시스템에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 현재 양초를 분석하여 양초 본체 내부의 특정 강도 요인과 이전 양초의 매개변수를 계산합니다. 따라서 지표는 시장 움직임의 추가 방향과 현재 양초의 종가를 예측합니다. 이 방법 덕분에 지표는 단기 및 중장기 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표를 사용하면 시장 상황을 분석하는 동안 지표가 생성할 잠재적 신호의 수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 표시기 설정에는 이를 위한 특별한 매개변수가 있습니다. 또한 인디케이터는 새로운 신호에 대해 차트의 메시지 형태, 이메일 및 PUSH 알림 형태로 알릴 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 꼭 써주세요! 나는 당신에게 지표와 거래에 대한 나의 추천을 줄 것입니다! 또한 보너스를 받으세요!
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
Consolidation Bar Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "Consolidation Bar Pro" - "Consolidation Bar Pro" 지표는 가격 움직임 거래에 매우 강력한 돌파 중심 지표입니다. - 이 지표는 1봉 동안 좁은 영역에서 가격 돌파를 감지하고 돌파 방향, 보류 주문 위치, 손절매 위치를 표시합니다. - 상승세 돌파 막대 - 차트에 파란색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 하락세 돌파 막대 - 차트에 빨간색 화살표 신호(그림 참조). - 재도색이나 지연 없음. - 높은 수익률/위험률(R/R) 비율. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. - "Consolidation Bar Pro" 지표는 지지/저항선과 함께 사용하기 좋습니다. - 지표에 정보 표시 기능이 있어 해당 지표가 연결된 외환 통화쌍의 현재 스프레드와 스왑을 표시합니다. - 정보 표시에는 계좌 잔액, 자본금, 증거금도 표시됩니다. - 정보 표시는 차트의 어느 모서리에나 배치할 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단, 1 - 오
JediScalper Candlestick Pattern Finder
Rene K Serulle
3 (1)
지표
This indicator is a must have tool that scans the active chart for candlestick patterns. It labels each bar according the candlestick pattern(s) that it finds enabling you to more easily analyze price action and be more informed about your trading decision. There are 103 common and uncommon possible patterns plus 6 new patterns based on research that the indicator can identify. If a candlestick(s) meets the requirements for multiple patterns, the bar will be labeled with up to 4 patterns names f
Auto Support
Jia Bin Chen
지표
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for your Quotes? Are you learning how to spot Support & Resistances? No matter what is your case, Auto Support & Resistances will draw those levels for you! AND, it can draw them from other timeframes, right into you current chart, no matter what timeframe you are using... You can also Agglutinate regions/zones that are too much closer to each other and turning them into one single Support & Resistance Level. All configurable.
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
Lines Target ZFS
Vasiliy Smirnov
지표
The main function of the indicator is to draw the target lines (support and resistance lines). The lines are plotted according to a special fractal algorithm. The lines are calculated with consideration of the zero bar. A different, more complicated calculation algorithm is used on the zero bar, in contrast to the other bars. This allows reacting to the market situation in real time, but on the other hand, redrawing is possible on the zero bar. If necessary, the zero bar can be omitted from calc
ABCD Harmonic Pattern
Davoud Moghaddam
지표
All Symbols   AND  All Time frames Scan                                                                                                                 Document Introduction   The ABCD is a basic harmonic pattern. The ABCD pattern is a visual, geometric chart pattern comprised of three consecutive price swings. It looks like a diagonal lightning bolt and can indicate an upcoming trading opportu
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "RSI SPEED" - 훌륭한 예측 도구, 재도색 불필요 - 이 지표는 물리학 방정식을 기반으로 계산됩니다. RSI SPEED는 RSI 자체의 1차 미분값입니다. - RSI SPEED는 주요 추세 방향으로 스캘핑 진입에 유용합니다. - HTF MA(그림 참조)와 같은 적절한 추세 지표와 함께 사용하세요. - RSI SPEED 지표는 RSI 자체의 방향이 얼마나 빨리 변하는지를 보여주며, 매우 민감합니다. - 모멘텀 거래 전략에는 RSI SPEED 지표 사용을 권장합니다. RSI SPEED 지표 값이 0보다 작으면 가격 모멘텀이 하락하고, 0보다 크면 가격 모멘텀이 상승합니다. - 모바일 및 PC 알림 기능이 내장되어 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 본 제품은 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 정품입니다.
HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts
Do Thi Phuong Anh
지표
What are Heiken Ashi Candles? Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart. Formula for Heiken Ashi candles: - Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2 - Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4 - Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price - Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price How to Read Heiken A
FinArk Support and Resistance
Tai Kah Sing
지표
FinArk Support and Resistance is an indicator that will detect support and resistance zone that are drawn on the chart by automatic. Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. This trend detection indicator will compliment any strategy and can also be used as an independent tool.  We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the   strong demand   on the current instrument. 
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Morning Star flat indicator PRT
Irina Cherkashina
지표
Morning Star PRT 지표는 모닝 플랫 브레이크아웃 원리를 사용합니다. 이 지표는 모닝 플랫 레벨을 표시하고 가능한 타겟을 보여줍니다. 지표에 피보나치 레벨이 추가되었고, 설정에서 지정한 두 타겟 레벨과 나이트 플랫 레벨의 교차점에 대한 경고음이 울립니다. Morning Star PRT 지표는 나이트가 끝날 때 나이트 플랫 채널을 구축하고, 두 개의 피보나치 가격 레벨이 위아래로 움직입니다. 이러한 레벨은 타겟 레벨과 반전 레벨로 간주할 수 있습니다. Morning Star PRT 지표는 모든 타임프레임에서 작동하지만 M15 간격에서 사용하는 것이 가장 효과적입니다. The Morning Star PRT indicator uses the morning flat breakout principle. The indicator displays morning flat levels and shows possible targets. An additional Fibonacci le
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
지표
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
지표
이것은 가격 레이블이 있는 Advanced ZigZag Dynamic   및/또는   Extended Fractals   표시기 극값을 기반으로 하는 지원 및 저항 수준의 MTF 표시기입니다(비활성화 가능). MTF 모드에 대해 더 높은 TF를 선택할 수 있습니다. 기본적으로 레벨은 지그재그 표시 점을 기반으로 생성됩니다. 프랙탈 표시 점은 지그재그와 함께 또는 대신 사용할 수도 있습니다. 사용을 단순화하고 CPU 시간을 절약하기 위해 열릴 때 각 막대당 한 번씩 계산이 수행됩니다. 매개변수: ForcedTF - 레벨 계산을 위한 차트 타임프레임(현재와 같거나 초과할 수 있음) MinPipsLevelWidth - 포인트 단위의 최소 레벨 너비(매우 좁은 레벨에 사용) Use ZigZag Extremums points - 지그재그 피크를 사용하여 지원/저항 수준 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. Fixed pips range - 지그재그 표시기를 계산하기 위한 최소값과 최대값 사이의 거리
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
지표
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
SNR Intraday
Independent Traders
지표
SNR INTRADAY is a non-repainting support and resistance indicator built for intraday trading. It automatically projects horizontal levels based on the average daily percentage movement, calculated from over 20 years of historical daily candle data . The indicator is designed to help you identify high-probability entry zones , target areas , and risk levels that are likely to be reached within the same trading day . If your broker uses symbols with suffixes (e.g., “XAUUSD.m”, “EURUSD.pro”), the
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
지표
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Levels Market
Vitalii Zakharuk
지표
Levels Market is one of the simplest, but no less effective tools from this. Pivot points can be built from these levels, levels are constructed as statistical significance at a given point in time. Trading by levels is a classic in the work of a trader. You can use them as a ready-made trading strategy or as an additional filter in your trading system. In the settings you can specify the offset for building levels. Interpretation of levels: Lines 8/8 and 0/8 (Final Resistance). These lines ar
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
지표
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
지표
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
지표
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
지표
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
지표
Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
지표
M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
지표
현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
지표
시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
지표
MT5 버전은 여기에서 이용 가능합니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 텔레그램 채널 & 그룹: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P 그룹 접속: 유료 제품 구매 증빙을 메시지로 보내주세요 추천 브로커: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4용 강력한 반전 및 돌파 감지 시스템 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위한, 시장 구조 변화, 돌파 및 추세 반전을 쉽고 명확하게 감지할 수 있는 올인원 논리 재도색 방지(Non-Repaint) 인디케이터입니다. 이 인디케이터는 "123" 패턴을 따릅니다: 1단계: 잠재적 과매수/과매도 지점에서 큰 화살표로 새로운 고점 또는 저점을 식별 2단계: 구조가 깨졌음을 신호로 보내 추세 반전 가능성을 확인 3단계: 작은 화살표와 지지/저항 점으로 진입 신호를 확정 참고: 큰 화살표는 봉이 종료될
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
지표
Day Trader Master 는 데이 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 거래 시스템입니다. 시스템은 두 개의 지표로 구성됩니다. 하나의 지표는 매수 및 매도를 위한 화살표 신호입니다. 얻을 수 있는 화살표 표시기입니다. 2차 지표를 무료로 드립니다. 두 번째 지표는 이러한 화살표와 함께 사용하도록 특별히 설계된 추세 지표입니다. 표시기는 반복하지 않고 늦지 않습니다! 이 시스템을 사용하는 것은 매우 간단합니다. 2색 선으로 표시되는 현재 추세 방향의 화살표 신호를 따라가기만 하면 됩니다. 파란색은 구매 추세입니다. 빨간색은 판매 추세입니다. 파란색 화살표는 매수 신호입니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 추세선의 색상과 일치하려면 화살표의 색상과 신호의 방향이 필요합니다. 화살표 표시기는 주로 시간 간격 M5 및 M15에서 일중 거래를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 그러나 기술적으로 시스템은 다른 시간 간격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 표시기에는 PUSH 메시지 기능이 있는 팝업 경고가 장착되어 있
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
지표
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
지표
추측을 멈추세요. 통계적 우위로 트레이딩을 시작하세요. 주식 지수는 외환과 다르게 거래됩니다. 정해진 세션이 있고, 야간에 갭이 발생하며, 예측 가능한 통계적 패턴을 따릅니다. 이 지표는 DAX, S&P 500, 다우존스와 같은 지수를 자신 있게 거래하는 데 필요한 확률 데이터를 제공합니다. 무엇이 다른가 대부분의 지표는 무엇이 일어났는지 보여줍니다. 이 지표는 다음에 무엇이 일어날 가능성이 있는지 보여줍니다. 매 거래일마다 지표는 100일간의 과거 데이터를 기준으로 현재 설정을 분석합니다. 유사한 갭, 유사한 시가 위치를 가진 날을 찾고, 가격이 주요 레벨에 도달한 빈도를 정확히 계산합니다. 갭이 메워질지, 어제 고점이 테스트될지 더 이상 추측할 필요가 없습니다. 실제 데이터에 기반한 정확한 백분율을 얻게 됩니다. 모든 입력 설명이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 훌륭한 설정을 찾는 데 도움이 되는 전략 가이드: ht
제작자의 제품 더 보기
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
지표
AMD 적응형 이동평균 (AAMA) AAMA는 MetaTrader 4용 적응형 이동평균 지표로, 시장 상황에 따라 반응 속도를 자동으로 조정합니다. 주요 기능: 카우프만 효율 비율(Kaufman Efficiency Ratio)을 기반으로 한 적응형 이동평균 – 강한 추세에서는 빠르게 반응하고, 횡보장에서는 노이즈를 필터링 AMD의 4가지 시장 단계 자동 감지: 축적기(Accumulation), 상승기(Markup), 분배기(Distribution), 하락기(Markdown) ATR을 통한 변동성 적응 – 현재 시장 조건에 따라 민감도를 자동 조정 실시간 정보 패널: 감지된 시장 단계, 신뢰 수준, 적응 속도 표시 다중 지표 통합 시스템: ADX, RSI, MACD를 활용하여 시장 단계를 정확히 식별 빠름/느림(Fast/Slow) 참조 구역을 통해 적응 행동 시각화 사용법: 이 지표는 시장 상황에 따라 자동으로 적응 속도를 조정합니다. 강한 추세에서는 빠르게, 횡보 구간에서는 느리
Volume Profile Density v2
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Volume Profile Density V2.40 가격 수준별 거래량 분포를 표시하여 기관 투자자의 관심 구간을 보여줍니다. 시간 기반 거래량과 달리, 실제 거래가 집중된 위치를 보여줍니다. 기본 원리: 수평 막대 = 가격별 거래량 막대가 길수록 거래량이 많음 빨간 구간 = 주요 지지 / 저항 구간 주요 사용 목적: 실제 지지선과 저항선 식별 POC (Point of Control) 확인 가치 영역 (총 거래량의 70%) 설정 낮은 거래량 구간을 손절 / 목표 지점으로 활용 색상 코드: 파란색 = 낮은 거래량 (빠른 이동 구간) 노란색 = 중간 거래량 (균형 구간) 빨간색 = 높은 거래량 (기관 매매 구간) 트레이딩 전략: 빨간 구간 반등 시 매수 VAH 또는 빨간 구간 저항 시 매도 거래량 동반 POC 돌파 시 진입 POC 회귀 시 재진입 파란 구간을 목표로 설정 설정: 초보자: 1.0 / 100% / 1.0 스캘핑: 0.5 / 200% / 0.5 스윙: 2.0 / 50% / 1
FREE
SmartBubbles MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
버블 지표 — 가격 둔화 + 거래량 스파이크 감지 가격이 갑자기 둔화되고 동시에 거래량이 급증할 때, 차트에 색상 사각형을 표시하는 간단한 시각적 도구입니다. (채우기 기능과 동심 원형 버블 효과 포함) 시장이 움직이기 전의 중요한 타이밍을 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 지표 기능: 시장이 움직이기 전 “주저하는” 순간을 감지 거래량이 많아도 가격 변동이 적은 구간 표시 잠재적 돌파 또는 전환점을 사전에 예측 작동 원리: 현재 차트보다 작은 시간 프레임 분석 비정상적으로 작은 캔들 감지 (가격 둔화) 비정상적으로 높은 거래량 감지 (거래량 스파이크) 초록색(강세) 또는 빨간색(약세) 사각형 표시 주요 설정: 가격 민감도: 값이 낮을수록 민감도가 높음 거래량 배수: 값이 높을수록 선별적 분석 버블 크기: 지표 표시 가시성 조정 유용한 이유: 간단하고 시각적으로 직관적 복잡한 계산 불필요 흥미로운 시장 패턴 탐지 완전히 사용자 정의 가능 횡보장, 돌파 거래 또는 시장 동향 이해에 최적화되
SimpleCustomBox
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
SimpleCustomBox – MT5 세션 박스 및 고가/저가 라인 표시기 개요: SimpleCustomBox는 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 강력하고 사용하기 쉬운 트레이딩 인디케이터입니다. 차트에서 특정 거래 세션을 시각적으로 강조 표시할 수 있으며, 사용자가 원하는 시간대를 설정하고 해당 세션의 고가와 저가를 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 명확한 시각적 경계선을 통해 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 데이 트레이더, 스캘퍼 및 단기 가격 패턴을 중시하는 모든 트레이더에게 적합합니다. 주요 기능: 사용자 지정 세션 시간: 차트에서 임의의 시간대(예: 02:00 – 06:00)를 색상 직사각형으로 강조 표시. 동적 세션 박스: 매일 자동으로 업데이트되며, 과거 여러 거래일을 표시하여 히스토리 분석 가능. 고가/저가 라인: 세션 범위의 상단과 하단 라인을 그리며, 사용자 지정 시간(예: 14:00)까지 연장 가능. 시각적 사용자화: 박스 색상, 라인 색상, 두께, 스
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
지표
틱 스프레드 불균형 기반 지표. TF: 모든 타임프레임(M1 ~ D1)에서 작동. 통화쌍: Forex, 지수, 금 및 CFD 지원 (JPY, Gold, CFD 상품 자동 조정). 설정: TickWindow (200) – 틱 관찰 윈도우 SpreadWeight (1.5) – 스프레드 가중치 NormalizationPeriod (20) – 정규화 기간 (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – 알림 임계값 AlertCooldown (300s) – 알림 쿨다운 시간 결론: Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 는 OHLC 변동과 스프레드를 분석하여 매수/매도 압력을 감지하고, 시장 방향성과 불균형 구역을 명확히 보여줍니다.
Mean Reversion Probability MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Mean Reversion Probability – 통계적 반전 지표 간략 설명 기관급 수준의 지표로, 과거 초과 확장 데이터를 기반으로 200 이동평균선(MA200)으로의 회귀 확률을 통계적으로 계산합니다. 시장 피로 구간을 정량적으로 탐지합니다. 주요 기능 고급 통계 분석 – 500개 이상의 과거 확장 데이터를 사용하여 실제 확률 계산 확률 점수 (0–99%) – 평균 회귀 가능성을 정밀 수치화 피로 탐지 – 초과 확장의 지속 시간 및 강도 측정 다중 자산 표준화 – Forex, 지수, 금, 암호화폐, CFD 자동 적용 스마트 알림 – 드물지만 매우 신뢰성 높은 신호 (확률 >80%, 기간 >15봉) 기관형 인터페이스 – 깔끔하고 계층적인 구조로 빠른 판독 가능 방법론 실시간 분석 항목: 가격/MA200 표준화 거리 (ATR 기준) 마지막 회귀 이후의 확장 기간 최대 확장까지의 시간 과거 평균값과 비교 확률 계산: 거리 점수 (최대 60%): 현재 값 vs 과거 비율 기간
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
PDHL – simply displays the highs and lows of previous days directly on your chart, providing a quick and visual reference of past key levels. The indicator is lightweight and easily customizable , allowing you to adjust the number of days displayed, the colors, as well as the style and thickness of the lines to suit your preferences. It is designed to be simple and practical, but may not work on all instruments or platforms . Only teste Tested only with CFDs
FREE
Iceblock Volume
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
짧은 문구: Iceblock — 가격 움직임은 작지만 거래량이 높은 클러스터를 식별하는 MT4 지표(아이스버그 유사 행동). TF: 모든 타임프레임에서 작동 (M1 ~ D1). 종목: Forex, 지수, 금, CFD와 호환. 설정: VolumeLookback – 평균 거래량 계산용 캔들 수 VolumeThreshold – 비정상적 거래량 판단 배수 ClusterSize – 클러스터 확인을 위한 인접 캔들 수 RangeComparisonPeriod – 캔들 범위(High–Low) 평균 기간 간단 결론: Iceblock은 거래량은 높으나 가격 변동은 작은 구역을 강조합니다. 아이스버그 주문과 유사한 현상을 시사하지만 MT4의 거래량과 가격 데이터에만 근거합니다. 화살표는 이상 활동 표시이며 매매 신호가 아닙니다.
FREE
Spikes Signal
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Spike Signal v1.2 — Boom/Crash 스파이크를 탐지하고 실시간 스캘핑 신호를 제공하는 MT5 지표. TF: 모든 타임프레임에서 작동 (권장 M1~M15). 종목: Deriv Boom/Crash 지수용으로 설계, 고변동 자산에도 적합. 설정: SpikeSensitivity / MinSize – 스파이크 감도 및 최소 크기 EMA (8/21) – 진입 신호 RSI (14) – 추세 필터 TP/SL Points – 익절/손절 포인트 Trailing Exit / Alerts – 추적 종료 로직 및 알림 간단 결론: Spike Signal v1.2 는 급등락을 자동 감지하고 매수/매도 화살표를 표시하며 TP, SL, 추적 논리로 종료를 관리합니다. Boom/Crash 스캘핑에 최적입니다.
CustomBreakout
Vincent Jose Proenca
Experts
Range Breakout EA – Simple Description Concept An automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that exploits range breakouts with two key periods: Features Automatic market hours management Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit Smart Trailing Stop Built-in testing mode for simulation Detailed logs for monitoring How It Works Records extreme prices at the start of the day Waits for a breakout of the secondary range Opens a position in the breakout direction Automatically manages the trade (SL/TP/Tr
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
VWAP Personnal Custom
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
VWAP_PC_MQL5 — a simple home-built VWAP indicator showing real-time volume-weighted price levels directly on your MT5 chart. TF: Works on all timeframes. Pair: Compatible with all symbols — Forex, indices, commodities, and stocks. Settings: Applied Price – price type used for VWAP calculation (Close, Typical, Weighted, etc.) Line Color / Width / Style – customize VWAP line appearance Session Reset – optional reset per day or continuous mode How it works (VWAP principle): VWAP (Volume Weighted
FREE
Personnal VWAP V2
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
PVWAP Improved MT5 – 고급 Volume Weighted Average Price 지표 PVWAP Improved MT5 는 개인적으로 개발한 VWAP 지표를 개선하고 최적화한 버전입니다. 거래량 가중 평균가와 여러 표준편차 밴드를 함께 표시하여, 잠재적인 지지/저항 구간과 시장 모멘텀 약화 영역을 파악하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 모든 시간대에서 동작하며 많은 데이터에서도 빠르고 안정적으로 작동합니다. 지표의 목적 VWAP 는 가장 많은 거래량이 체결된 평균 가격을 의미하며, 시장이 공정 가치 대비 어떤 위치에 있는지 판단하는 핵심 기준입니다. 주요 활용: 가격이 VWAP 위에 있을 때: 상승 우위 가격이 VWAP 아래에 있을 때: 하락 우위 표준편차 밴드 (+1, +2, -1, -2) 는 과매수/과매도 영역을 표시 진입, 청산, 반등 구간을 판단하는 데 도움 시장이 추세 구간인지 평균회귀 구간인지 분석하는 데 유용 인트라데이, 스캘핑, 스윙 트레이더에게 특히 적합합니다.
Liquidity Compression MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
지표
기관 유동성 압축 지표 (Institutional Liquidity Compression Indicator) 이 지표는 볼린저 밴드의 표준화된 폭, 거래량 및 평균 스프레드를 기반으로 실시간 유동성 축소를 측정하여 가격 돌파 전의 압축 단계를 식별합니다. 표시 형식: 전문가용 별도 창에 “Compression Score” 히스토그램과 “Threshold” 기준선을 표시합니다. 주요 특징 조기 감지: 가격 변동 전 유동성 축소 구간을 식별합니다. 다중 요소 측정: 표준화된 볼린저 밴드 폭, 거래량, 평균 스프레드를 결합합니다. 실시간 업데이트: 현재 캔들의 틱마다 갱신됩니다. 명확한 시각화: “Compression” 히스토그램과 점선 “Threshold” 표시. 호환성: MT4 및 MT5 버전 모두 지원합니다. 사용 방법 분석하려는 종목의 차트에 지표를 추가합니다. 변동성과 거래 세션에 따라 임계값 및 가중치를 조정합니다. 해석: 점수가 높을수록 유동성 압축 단계임을 의미합니다. 잠
VMS Oscillator
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Volume & Move Strength (VMS) Indicator for MT5 The VMS Indicator displays the relationship between trading volume and price movement strength, helping traders assess how well market activity supports price action. How It Works: Measures tick volume as trading activity. Calculates move strength using a normalized True Range (%). Both values can be smoothed (default: 5) and optionally normalized (0–100) for consistency across markets. Plots two lines in a separate window: Blue (Volume) – trading a
FREE
Institutional Flow Detector
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Institutional Flow Indicator A smart volume-based tool that detects institutional activity zones through direct order flow patterns. It reveals where large institutions operate. An advanced volume indicator that filters out noise to identify probable institutional patterns. Key Features Smart cluster detection Automatic identification Signal classification: Violet / Yellow – Institutional Zone – Strong, sustained institutional activity Red / Green – Strong Signal – Significant buying/selling pre
Dynamic Pivot Zones
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Dynamic Pivot Zones – Your Level Assistant on the Chart This indicator is a bit like a GPS for your trading . It shows you where the price likes to hang out, where it gets nervous, and where it flies through. No more calculating pivots by hand or guessing support and resistance levels. What it does: Automatically plots H1, H4, and D1 pivots . Shows support and resistance zones : R1, R2, S1, S2. Lines are colored and easy to read , so you can instantly see what’s hot or cold. Why you’ll love it:
FREE
Adaptive Flow MAs
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Adaptive Flow MAs is a moving average indicator designed to naturally adjust to market movements. Unlike traditional averages, it dynamically adapts its periods based on recent volatility and the current trend. The EMA closely follows rapid price swings to capture every impulse, while the SMA remains smoother, providing a stable and reliable reference. With a clean display showing the current adaptive periods, this tool helps traders feel the “flow” of the market without visual clutter. It’s cr
FREE
Daily Bar Number CFD
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
indicator that numbers the bars (candles) in a custom trading session. The indicator allows: Defining the session start time (StartHour and StartMinute) Displaying numbers only on odd bars (if AfficherUniquementImpairs is true) Displaying numbers on the last N days (NbJours) Customizing the color and font size of the text The indicator will loop through the bars of the last N days and, for each day, start counting from the session start time. It will display the bar number (starting at 1) belo
FREE
Session Bar Numbering for CFDs Customizable MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
This indicator allows you to number bars within a trading session for CFDs. It works on GER40, UK100, US30, US100, and US500 and is fully customizable to fit your trading style and chart preferences. Key Features & Parameters: Customizable session interval: define your own session start and end times Option to hide even numbers for a cleaner chart Adjust number distance to position the bar numbers as you prefer Font size and color: choose the size and color that suit your chart Number of days di
FREE
Better Moving Average MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4/MT5 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to crea
FREE
Custom Box CFDs
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Range Box Indicator for Trading Sessions This indicator allows traders to visualize and analyze specific time ranges directly on their chart by drawing rectangular boxes for each trading session. Key Features: Customizable session interval: set your own session start and end times. Number of days displayed: choose how many past sessions are visible. Default color and special color for Monday: easily highlight weekly patterns. Adjustable border width: customize the appearance of the rectangles to
FREE
Better Moving Average
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
FREE
Candle Activity Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
The Candle Activity Visualizer turns your chart into a dynamic heatmap, giving you a clear view of buying and selling pressure. In-Depth Market Insight: Active Zone Detection: The algorithm highlights areas where high volume builds up within a narrow price range, revealing key pressure zones. Real-Time Intensity: Colors adjust in real time, shifting smoothly from cool tones to warmer shades as activity increases. Visual Customization: 5 Color Palettes: Choose from five professionally designed th
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
SmartBubbles Accumulation
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
버블 지표 — 가격 둔화 + 거래량 스파이크 감지 가격이 갑자기 둔화되고 동시에 거래량이 급증할 때, 차트에 색상 사각형을 표시하는 간단한 시각적 도구입니다. (채우기 기능과 동심 원형 버블 효과 포함) 시장이 움직이기 전의 중요한 타이밍을 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 지표 기능: 시장이 움직이기 전 “주저하는” 순간을 감지 거래량이 많아도 가격 변동이 적은 구간 표시 잠재적 돌파 또는 전환점을 사전에 예측 작동 원리: 현재 차트보다 작은 시간 프레임 분석 비정상적으로 작은 캔들 감지 (가격 둔화) 비정상적으로 높은 거래량 감지 (거래량 스파이크) 초록색(강세) 또는 빨간색(약세) 사각형 표시 주요 설정: 가격 민감도: 값이 낮을수록 민감도가 높음 거래량 배수: 값이 높을수록 선별적 분석 버블 크기: 지표 표시 가시성 조정 유용한 이유: 간단하고 시각적으로 직관적 복잡한 계산 불필요 흥미로운 시장 패턴 탐지 완전히 사용자 정의 가능 횡보장, 돌파 거래 또는 시장 동향 이해에 최적화되
Pivot PDHL Levels
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
AutoPivot - 자동 피벗 포인트 지표 MT4용 고급 인디케이터로, 일간·주간·월간 주요 피벗 포인트(PP, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3)를 자동 계산 및 표시하며, 전일 고점(PDH)과 저점(PDL)을 함께 표시하여 트레이더가 잠재적 지지·저항 구역을 한눈에 파악할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 주요 기능: 지능형 시간 프레임 인식 : 차트의 주기(H4, D1, W1)를 자동 감지하여 각 시간대에 맞는 정확한 피벗 계산 수행. 전일 고점/저점 표시 : PDH/PDL을 자동으로 표시하고, 현재 가격과의 상대적 위치를 직관적으로 확인 가능. 지지/저항 구역 시각화 : PDH/PDL과 인접한 피벗 라인 사이에 반투명 영역을 생성하여 반전 또는 돌파 가능 구간을 명확히 표현. 8가지 색상 테마 : 클래식, 다크, 라이트, 블루, 프로페셔널 등 8가지 프리셋 테마 제공. 색상, 선 스타일, 투명도 모두 사용자 맞춤 설정 가능. 가격 라벨 옵션 : 각 피벗
Structural Trend Lines
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
Volume Profil MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Volume Profile Rectangle 요약 선택한 영역 내에서 각 가격 수준별 거래량의 수평 분포를 시각화하는 인터랙티브 볼륨 프로파일 지표 입니다. 자동으로 이동 가능한 직사각형을 생성하고, 매수/매도 우세 거래량을 색상 막대로 표시합니다. 주요 기능: 수평 거래량 표시 : 각 가격 수준에서의 거래량 분포를 수평 막대 형태로 시각화 강세/약세 분석 : 매수 우세 거래량은 초록색, 매도 우세 거래량은 빨간색으로 표시 인터랙티브 직사각형 : 선택 영역(직사각형)을 이동하면 자동으로 분석이 업데이트됨 자동 생성 : 시작 시 기본 직사각형을 자동으로 생성하여 즉시 사용 가능 작동 방식: 영역 선택 : 자동 또는 수동으로 생성된 직사각형이 분석할 구간(시간 + 가격)을 정의 거래량 분포 계산 : 가격 구간을 여러 수준으로 나누고(해상도 설정 가능), 선택된 캔들의 거래량을 해당 구간에 분배 스마트 색상 분석 : 각 가격 수준별로 매수/매도 중 어느 쪽 거래량이 우세한지 판별 동적
Nexus Signal System
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
기술 설명 Nexus Signal System은 MT4용 인디케이터로, 12개의 기술적 기준을 결합하여 거래 신호를 생성합니다. 이 시스템은 신호를 확인하기 전에 여러 요소(추세, 모멘텀, 거래량, 지지/저항 구간)의 컨플루언스를 분석하여, 단일 기준만 사용하는 인디케이터보다 잘못된 신호 발생을 줄입니다. 분석 기준 (점수 0–15): 패턴 감지 (핀바, 엔골핑) 다중 타임프레임 분석 (상위 타임프레임 추세 확인) ADX 시장 상태 (추세 없는 시장 회피) 지지/저항 구간 (자동 스윙 포인트) 이동평균선 20/50/200 (추세 정렬) RSI 14 기간 (모멘텀) 상대 거래량 (기관 확인) ATR (변동성) 기능: 투명한 품질 점수 표시 신호 (0–15) 자동 감지된 지지/저항 구간 차트 표시 예비 신호(현재 캔들) 및 확정 신호(종가 캔들) ATR 기반 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 실시간 시장 정보 대시보드 8가지 색상 테마로 시각적 맞춤 설정 가
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변