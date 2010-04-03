CustomBreakout

Range Breakout EA – Simple Description

Concept
An automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that exploits range breakouts with two key periods:

Features

  • Automatic market hours management

  • Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Smart Trailing Stop

  • Built-in testing mode for simulation

  • Detailed logs for monitoring

How It Works

  • Records extreme prices at the start of the day

  • Waits for a breakout of the secondary range

  • Opens a position in the breakout direction

  • Automatically manages the trade (SL/TP/Trailing Stop)

    The first range (Main Range) is used to determine potential trade levels:

    • The high of this range sets the level for a possible buy order.

    • The low of this range sets the level for a possible sell order.
      No trades are executed at this stage; it only defines the levels.

    The second range (Breakout Range) is used to trigger the execution of the trade:

    • If the price breaks above the breakout range, the EA opens a buy order at the level defined by the first range.

    • If the price breaks below the breakout range, the EA opens a sell order at the level defined by the first range.

    In short: the first range sets the potential trade levels, and the second range decides when the trade is actually executed.

Who Is It For?

  • Beginners: Simple to set up

  • Experienced traders: Advanced parameters available

  • All traders looking for a reliable breakout strategy

Advantages

  • Fully automated

  • No martingale

  • One position per day

  • Auto-adapts to trading hours

  • Ready to trade in 2 minutes


