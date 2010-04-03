CustomBreakout
- Experts
- Vincent Jose Proenca
- Versão: 1.2
Range Breakout EA – Simple Description
Concept
An automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that exploits range breakouts with two key periods:
Features
-
Automatic market hours management
-
Customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Smart Trailing Stop
-
Built-in testing mode for simulation
-
Detailed logs for monitoring
How It Works
-
Records extreme prices at the start of the day
-
Waits for a breakout of the secondary range
-
Opens a position in the breakout direction
-
Automatically manages the trade (SL/TP/Trailing Stop)
The first range (Main Range) is used to determine potential trade levels:
-
The high of this range sets the level for a possible buy order.
-
The low of this range sets the level for a possible sell order.
No trades are executed at this stage; it only defines the levels.
The second range (Breakout Range) is used to trigger the execution of the trade:
-
If the price breaks above the breakout range, the EA opens a buy order at the level defined by the first range.
-
If the price breaks below the breakout range, the EA opens a sell order at the level defined by the first range.
In short: the first range sets the potential trade levels, and the second range decides when the trade is actually executed.
-
Who Is It For?
-
Beginners: Simple to set up
-
Experienced traders: Advanced parameters available
-
All traders looking for a reliable breakout strategy
Advantages
-
Fully automated
-
No martingale
-
One position per day
-
Auto-adapts to trading hours
-
Ready to trade in 2 minutes