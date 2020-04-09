Positioning Size Advisor

The Ultimate Visual Trading Assistant for MT5

Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your risk. The Stoploss and Profit Manager turns your chart into a fully interactive trading cockpit. Draw your setup, define your risk, and execute trades with laser precision—all without opening a calculator.

🚀 Why You Need This Tool

Trading requires speed and accuracy. This tool allows you to visually identify a setup using a drag-and-drop box, automatically calculates the perfect lot size based on your account balance, and places the trade instantly. Whether you are a scalper needing speed or a swing trader needing precision, It handles the math so you can focus on the price action.

🔥 Key Features

1. Visual "Drag & Drop" Trading

  • Draw Your Trade: Adjust your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart using visual lines.

  • Live Updates: As you drag the lines, the dashboard instantly updates your Risk-Reward Ratio, Potential Profit, and Risk in your account currency.

2. Intelligent Risk Management

  • Auto-Lot Calculation (Risk %): Simply type 1.0 for 1% risk. The EA calculates the exact lot size required based on your Stop Loss distance. Never risk more than you intend.

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Toggle instantly between "Risk %" and "Fixed Lot" (e.g., 0.10 lots) with a single click.

3. Smart Order Execution

  • One-Click Market Entry: Execute immediate Buys or Sells based on your box analysis.

  • Smart Pending Orders: The "Place at Entry" button intelligently detects if it should place a Limit or Stop order based on where your entry line is relative to the current price.

4. Real-Time Trade Management

  • Drag-to-Modify: Already in a trade? Drag the Red (SL) or Green (TP) lines on the chart, and the EA will automatically modify your live order's Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Live P/L Tracking: The dashboard displays your Real P/L (including swaps and commissions) for active trades, or "Projected P/L" for potential setups.

5. Anti-Lag Performance Technology

  • Built with an advanced "Throttling Engine" that ensures buttery-smooth chart movement. You can drag lines rapidly without freezing your MT5 terminal or spamming the trade server.

🛠️ How It Works

  1. Select Direction: Click "Long RR" or "Short RR" to generate the setup box.

  2. Adjust Levels: Drag the visual lines to your desired Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

  3. Set Input: Choose your Risk % (e.g., 1.0%) or Fixed Lot size.

  4. Execute:

    • Click PLACE for an immediate market entry.

    • Click PLACE AT ENTRY to set a pending order at your blue line.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto (Any symbol supported by your broker).

  • Magic Number Protection: Manages its own trades independently; will not interfere with other EAs or manual trades.

  • Strict Logic: Prevents accidental "Buys" when in "Short Mode" and vice-versa.

Take control of your risk. Trade smarter, not harder.


If there are additional features, you would like to add I can customize some requests depending on your Strategy.


Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please Test all Functions before trading.
Produtos recomendados
Order Reminder MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilitários
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT5 (for MT4 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit   this link   (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (se
EA Hedger MT5
Sergej Chukhista
3 (2)
Utilitários
Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management. EA Hedger   is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging. Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked). For example, you have three open positions on your account: EURUSD b
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilitários
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilitários
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Utilitários
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilitários
Este consultor é um painel de negociação de um clique para vários pares. Dar um click       ABRIR       Botão para abrir pedidos para pares selecionados. Dar um click       APROXIMAR       Botão para fechar pedidos dos pares selecionados. O lote do pedido é o número inserido pelo usuário. Um número positivo corresponde a uma ordem de compra, um número negativo corresponde a uma ordem de venda. Clique no botão   FECHAR   para fechar o pedido inteiro em vez de um fechamento parcial. A ação de fec
DeletePendingOrderTune
Konstantin Chernov
Utilitários
Script for deleting pending orders If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. Input parameters: Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of messages displayed (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Use Magic: (0 - ignore Magic, else - only this Magic) - if set to zero, the magic number is not considered. Otherwise the script deletes only orders wit
Kalifx Trade manager
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Utilitários
KALI-FX Trade Manager – Advanced Exit & Risk Management Utility for MetaTrader 5 The KALI-FX Trade Manager is a compact utility designed to automate trade-exit and risk management with precision and consistency. It integrates breakeven control , trailing stop logic , partial closing , automatic SL/TP assignment , and   Equity Protection System — ensuring every position and the overall account are handled according to predefined safety parameters. This tool supports both manual and EA-initiated
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Utilitários
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Gestão profissional de trailing stop (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO é um Expert Advisor para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a gestão de trailing stop nas posições abertas. Ele pode gerenciar todas as posições da conta ou apenas aquelas filtradas por símbolo e/ou MagicNumber. O EA inclui vários recursos: trailing fixo em pips, trailing baseado em ATR, break-even automático, fechamento parcial e um painel visual (dashboard). Objetivo da ferramenta Padronizar a gestão de t
KeyboardTrading
Maksim Galichev
Utilitários
The script allows you to quickly control positions from the keyboard.: Arrow ↑ → Open BUY Arrow → Open a SELL Arrow → → Close ALL positions Key functions: Automatic closing of opposing positions When a BUY is opened, all SALES are closed, and vice versa. Positions in the same direction remain intact (they can be accumulated). Flexible settings: LotSize. Take Profit in points (TP_Points). Stop Loss is disabled (but can be added if necessary). Safety: Checking the connection to the market. Sup
Close All in 1s2 MT5
Seng Yang
5 (3)
Utilitários
Hello, Every one  Close All Button A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is Close All    market positions and/or pending orders button  You can close all orders in 1 second by one click  Download for Demo Account: Download on Demo Account:  Close All in 1s v1.4 Only Demo.ex5 - Google Drive Free version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74159 For send Trade notification to Your
CloseByLossOrProfit
Konstantin Chernov
Utilitários
CloseByLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes all positions as their total profit or loss reaches a specified value (in deposit currency). In addition, it can delete pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Usage: Run the Expert Advisor on a chart. Input Parameters:  Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish); Profit in the currency  - profit in points; Loss in the currency  - loss in p
FREE
Panel Orders MT5
Maksim Novikov
Utilitários
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the deposit. 2. Horizontal lines, by including which you can easily determine for yourself the desired Stop Loss and Take Profit to open a future position. 3. This program can close
Breakeven Quick SL
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Níveis de breakeven: mova o SL com apenas 1 clique. Evite perder lucro existente Usando esta ferramenta, você pode proteger rapidamente seu lucro com apenas um clique. Especialmente importante para negociações de curto prazo. Opção de deslocamento também disponível. Utilitário multifuncional : 66+ recursos, incluindo esta ferramenta | Contate-me se tiver dúvidas | Versão MT4 Como mover os níveis SL: 1. Especifique um [Ativo] específico, ou selecione [TODOS] os ativos. 2. Selecione o tipo de neg
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Utilitários
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Utilitários
This Expert Advisor monitors all open positions across all symbols in MetaTrader 5. Whenever a Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP) is manually set or adjusted on any position, the EA automatically applies that value to all other open positions , regardless of symbol or order type (Buy/Sell). This ensures consistent and synchronized SL and TP levels across your account. Perfect for mobile trading via tablet or smartphone!
Unified Panel
Vladimir Ershov
Utilitários
Unified Panel v5: Your Personal Command Center in MetaTrader 5 Tired of Missing Opportunities? Take Full Control of the Market! Every trader knows the pain: Fatigue from Waiting: You spend hours staring at the monitor, switching between dozens of charts and timeframes in search of the perfect setup. You get distracted for a moment—and the best opportunity is gone. Fear of a Margin Call: You have several positions open, possibly on different instruments or in a "lock". How do you know where the
Virtual Trailing SL TP MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilitários
The utility places virtual (hidden from your broker) trailing stop, breakeven, stop loss and take profit.‌ It is necessary to allow automated trading in the terminal settings. In testing mode, the utility opens Buy or Sell positions on the first ticks, which allows you to visually observe the given logic, changing the utility parameters. In real mode, the utility does not open positions. Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Parameters magic   - magic n
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
Utilitários
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilitários
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
Crash 5 EA
Wayne Ysel
Experts
Crash5 EA ,I s a automatic robot that has the level of professional decision when to take a trade without any emotion. The bot will help in your scalping decision making with its own TP (take profit) and SL (stop loss) with the trail stop when in profit. This is a trend based spike catching ,looking on whats happening in real time charts no repainting of any signals. The robot helps in making decisions on the candle stick pattern opened and closed lat price with the help of RSI ,MACD and the EMA
Trap Full and Semi Auto MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Expert was built on the basis of Trap . EA can trade in automatic and semi-automatic mode. In automatic mode, it will place pending orders. However, in semi-automatic mode, it will wait for the first manually opened order. It will then go into automatic mode. Before starting work, the expert will download 28 currency pairs:         "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY",         "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD",         "EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBP
Performance calculator for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilitários
Utility for know the performance of your acoount. From dialog you can filter data in this modes: - You can include or not include the open positions - You can include or not the closed positions - You can filter the data by date (from, to) - You can filter the data by simbols (multi selection) - You can filter the data by magic number (multi selection) On bottom of table, are show the total of: - Number of data - Total size - Total commissions paid - Total swap paids - Total profits - Total
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Utilitários
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
Utilitários
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
Utilitários
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
Broker Analysis Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitários
Broker Analysis Utility – Your Ultimate Broker Performance Monitor! Get Full Transparency on Your Broker's Execution Quality! Are you a trader who values precision, transparency, and performance? Broker Analysis Utility is an essential tool designed to monitor your broker's execution quality, connection stability, spreads, slippage, and trading costs in real-time. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor, understanding your broker's performance is crucial to optimizing your
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilitários
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Trailing SL last swing high low
Andrea Strano
Utilitários
Trailing Stop loss last X candles swing high and low.  X is a value of candles you can set as an input parameter. This Trailing stop loss moves the SL below the last X candles low(if BUY positions) or high(for SELL positions) If we are in a trend and we open a position following the trend, the SL will be automatically placed at the low or high of the last X bars. contact me if you need further assistence
TraderPanel STA for MT5
Ren Xiang Wang
Utilitários
Executor Trader Panel (Sta) - Standard Version   is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach. Main Features of the Executor: Instant Connection Status:   Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost. Time Synchronization:   Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server. Universal Compati
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Mais do autor
Price Action Break of Structure Indicator
Michael Zane Nielsen
Indicadores
Description This technical indicator is designed to automate the analysis of market structure based on price action concepts. It identifies and labels key structural points, including Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Lower Highs (LH), and Higher Lows (HL), to assist traders in visualizing market trends. The indicator uses a configurable "Swing Strength" logic, checking a user-defined number of bars to the left and right of a pivot to confirm its validity. It also identifies Break of Structure
FREE
Daily Range and Ceiling Indicator
Michael Zane Nielsen
Indicadores
Daily Range and Ceiling Indicator The Daily Range and Ceiling Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines price history, statistical volatility data, and volume analysis to create a reference map for the trading day. This tool assists traders in identifying potential support and resistance levels, trend breakouts, and market exhaustion points Key Features Average Daily Range Targets The indicator automatically plots thick green and red lines on the
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário