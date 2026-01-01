MAFX Trading Manager

 
MAFX Trading Manager
Professional Manual Trade Management Panel for MetaTrader 5
Product Overview

MAFX Trading Manager is a professional manual trade management panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders execute and manage trades more efficiently. It provides fast order execution and essential trade management tools in a compact and user-friendly interface.

This product is intended for manual traders who want greater control, speed, and consistency when managing their trades, without relying on automated strategies or trading signals.

Key Advantages
  • One-click Buy and Sell execution without opening the MT5 order window
  • Integrated Stop Loss and Take Profit management
  • Partial close and break-even controls for active trade management
  • Clean and compact panel that does not obstruct the chart
  • Lightweight and optimized for stable performance
  • Suitable for scalping, intraday, and discretionary trading
  • Optimized default settings for XAUUSD (Gold) and BTC symbols (e.g., BTCUSD)
  • Actively maintained with planned updates and improvements
Main Features
  • Market Buy and Sell execution
  • Adjustable lot size input
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit controls
  • Break-even functionality with offset
  • Partial close by percentage
  • Close all open positions instantly
  • Visual display of trade-related information
  • Works on all MT5 symbols and timeframes
Screenshots
Theme Presets

MAFX Trading Manager V5 includes four built-in theme presets. Traders can switch between themes based on personal preference and chart setup. Additional themes will be introduced in future updates.

Input Parameters
  • Default Lot Size – Sets the initial lot size for new trades
  • Default Stop Loss (pips) – Defines the default Stop Loss distance
  • Default Take Profit (pips) – Defines the default Take Profit distance
  • Break Even Offset (pips) – Adds an offset when moving Stop Loss to break-even
  • Partial Close Percentage – Percentage of the position to close
  • Slippage Points – Maximum allowed slippage during order execution
  • UI Profile Override – Optional manual UI sizing
Limitations and Important Notes
  • This product does not provide trading signals
  • This product does not automate trading decisions
  • This product does not guarantee profits
  • The panel is not draggable (fixed position on the chart)
  • Default settings are tuned for Gold and BTC; other symbols may require adjustment
  • Users should understand inputs and workflow before trading live

MAFX Trading Manager is a trade management tool, not a trading strategy.

Support and Updates

This product is actively maintained. Updates are delivered through the MQL5 Market and can be installed via MetaTrader 5 under Market / Purchases. Update details are published in the product changelog.

Changelog
Version Date Changes
5.40 January 1, 2026 Initial Market release
Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk. Use proper risk management and trade only with funds you can afford to lose.

Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário