Positioning Size Advisor

The Ultimate Visual Trading Assistant for MT5

Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your risk. The Stoploss and Profit Manager turns your chart into a fully interactive trading cockpit. Draw your setup, define your risk, and execute trades with laser precision—all without opening a calculator.

🚀 Why You Need This Tool

Trading requires speed and accuracy. This tool allows you to visually identify a setup using a drag-and-drop box, automatically calculates the perfect lot size based on your account balance, and places the trade instantly. Whether you are a scalper needing speed or a swing trader needing precision, It handles the math so you can focus on the price action.

🔥 Key Features

1. Visual "Drag & Drop" Trading

  • Draw Your Trade: Adjust your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart using visual lines.

  • Live Updates: As you drag the lines, the dashboard instantly updates your Risk-Reward Ratio, Potential Profit, and Risk in your account currency.

2. Intelligent Risk Management

  • Auto-Lot Calculation (Risk %): Simply type 1.0 for 1% risk. The EA calculates the exact lot size required based on your Stop Loss distance. Never risk more than you intend.

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Toggle instantly between "Risk %" and "Fixed Lot" (e.g., 0.10 lots) with a single click.

3. Smart Order Execution

  • One-Click Market Entry: Execute immediate Buys or Sells based on your box analysis.

  • Smart Pending Orders: The "Place at Entry" button intelligently detects if it should place a Limit or Stop order based on where your entry line is relative to the current price.

4. Real-Time Trade Management

  • Drag-to-Modify: Already in a trade? Drag the Red (SL) or Green (TP) lines on the chart, and the EA will automatically modify your live order's Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Live P/L Tracking: The dashboard displays your Real P/L (including swaps and commissions) for active trades, or "Projected P/L" for potential setups.

5. Anti-Lag Performance Technology

  • Built with an advanced "Throttling Engine" that ensures buttery-smooth chart movement. You can drag lines rapidly without freezing your MT5 terminal or spamming the trade server.

🛠️ How It Works

  1. Select Direction: Click "Long RR" or "Short RR" to generate the setup box.

  2. Adjust Levels: Drag the visual lines to your desired Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

  3. Set Input: Choose your Risk % (e.g., 1.0%) or Fixed Lot size.

  4. Execute:

    • Click PLACE for an immediate market entry.

    • Click PLACE AT ENTRY to set a pending order at your blue line.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto (Any symbol supported by your broker).

  • Magic Number Protection: Manages its own trades independently; will not interfere with other EAs or manual trades.

  • Strict Logic: Prevents accidental "Buys" when in "Short Mode" and vice-versa.

Take control of your risk. Trade smarter, not harder.


If there are additional features, you would like to add I can customize some requests depending on your Strategy.


Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please Test all Functions before trading.
