Positioning Size Advisor

The Ultimate Visual Trading Assistant for MT5

Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your risk. The Stoploss and Profit Manager turns your chart into a fully interactive trading cockpit. Draw your setup, define your risk, and execute trades with laser precision—all without opening a calculator.

🚀 Why You Need This Tool

Trading requires speed and accuracy. This tool allows you to visually identify a setup using a drag-and-drop box, automatically calculates the perfect lot size based on your account balance, and places the trade instantly. Whether you are a scalper needing speed or a swing trader needing precision, It handles the math so you can focus on the price action.

🔥 Key Features

1. Visual "Drag & Drop" Trading

  • Draw Your Trade: Adjust your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart using visual lines.

  • Live Updates: As you drag the lines, the dashboard instantly updates your Risk-Reward Ratio, Potential Profit, and Risk in your account currency.

2. Intelligent Risk Management

  • Auto-Lot Calculation (Risk %): Simply type 1.0 for 1% risk. The EA calculates the exact lot size required based on your Stop Loss distance. Never risk more than you intend.

  • Fixed Lot Mode: Toggle instantly between "Risk %" and "Fixed Lot" (e.g., 0.10 lots) with a single click.

3. Smart Order Execution

  • One-Click Market Entry: Execute immediate Buys or Sells based on your box analysis.

  • Smart Pending Orders: The "Place at Entry" button intelligently detects if it should place a Limit or Stop order based on where your entry line is relative to the current price.

4. Real-Time Trade Management

  • Drag-to-Modify: Already in a trade? Drag the Red (SL) or Green (TP) lines on the chart, and the EA will automatically modify your live order's Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Live P/L Tracking: The dashboard displays your Real P/L (including swaps and commissions) for active trades, or "Projected P/L" for potential setups.

5. Anti-Lag Performance Technology

  • Built with an advanced "Throttling Engine" that ensures buttery-smooth chart movement. You can drag lines rapidly without freezing your MT5 terminal or spamming the trade server.

🛠️ How It Works

  1. Select Direction: Click "Long RR" or "Short RR" to generate the setup box.

  2. Adjust Levels: Drag the visual lines to your desired Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit.

  3. Set Input: Choose your Risk % (e.g., 1.0%) or Fixed Lot size.

  4. Execute:

    • Click PLACE for an immediate market entry.

    • Click PLACE AT ENTRY to set a pending order at your blue line.

⚙️ Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Markets: Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto (Any symbol supported by your broker).

  • Magic Number Protection: Manages its own trades independently; will not interfere with other EAs or manual trades.

  • Strict Logic: Prevents accidental "Buys" when in "Short Mode" and vice-versa.

Take control of your risk. Trade smarter, not harder.


If there are additional features, you would like to add I can customize some requests depending on your Strategy.


Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please Test all Functions before trading.
Altri dall’autore
Daily Range and Ceiling Indicator
Michael Zane Nielsen
Indicatori
The Pitch Are you tired of buying at the top and selling at the bottom? Most traders fail because they don't know where the market is in its daily cycle. They enter trades when the market has already run out of energy, or they exit too early and miss the big move. The Solution:  The Daily Range Indicator is a professional institutional-grade tool for MT5 that removes the guesswork. It combines Price Structure (History) with Statistical Volatility (Math) to give you a complete roadmap for the tra
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione