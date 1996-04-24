Unified Panel

Unified Panel v5: Your Personal Command Center in MetaTrader 5

Tired of Missing Opportunities? Take Full Control of the Market!

Every trader knows the pain:

  • Fatigue from Waiting: You spend hours staring at the monitor, switching between dozens of charts and timeframes in search of the perfect setup. You get distracted for a moment—and the best opportunity is gone.

  • Fear of a Margin Call: You have several positions open, possibly on different instruments or in a "lock". How do you know where the critical point is, beyond which severe losses will follow? Calculating the overall break-even level manually is time-consuming and inefficient.

  • Information Chaos: You want to quickly share a chart with a colleague or your Telegram subscribers, but it takes too much time: take a screenshot, crop it, add a description, send it... By then, the price has already moved.

Stop wasting time on routine and nerves on uncertainty. Let technology do what it does best—automate, track, and inform.

Introducing Unified Panel v5 — The "Swiss Army Knife" for the Modern Trader

Unified Panel v5 is not just another indicator or expert advisor. It is a comprehensive, multi-tasking utility that transforms your MetaTrader 5 terminal into a full-fledged command center. One tool to replace a dozen utilities and become your indispensable trading assistant.

It does not trade for you and does not promise a "holy grail." Its mission is to give you complete control, save your time, and protect you from risks.

Key Modules and Their Benefits

The "All-Seeing" Pattern Scanner

  • What it is: A powerful scanner that simultaneously monitors all specified instruments and timeframes for popular candlestick patterns ( Doji , Pin Bar , Engulfing , Three Soldiers/Crows , etc.). A special feature is the "Emergency Signal": the panel continuously tracks abnormally large candles (a sign of news releases or panic) and reports them with the highest priority.

  • The Benefit: You no longer need to keep 20 charts open. The utility will do it for you. As soon as a potential setup appears, you will be notified instantly. You save hours of screen time and never miss a trading opportunity.

The "Deposit Guardian" (Margin Control Module)

  • What it is: A unique calculator that analyzes all your open positions in real-time and draws the most important price levels directly on your chart: the overall Break-Even for all trades, Margin Call, and Stop Out levels.

  • The Benefit: Unified Panel turns the abstract threat of a "blown account" into a concrete, visible price on the chart. This module is especially useful for traders who use position locking (hedging), as it clearly shows the exact price where the "lock" can be closed at a total break-even.

The "Lightning-Fast" Informer (Telegram)

  • What it is: A system for instant alerts to your Telegram, with the ability to attach chart screenshots.

  • The Benefit: You are always connected to the market, no matter where you are. The built-in priority system ensures that an alert about a critical margin level arrives before a notification about a regular pattern. You get the most important information first.

The "Command Center" (Hotkeys)

  • What it is: The ability to instantly send a screenshot of the current chart or a pre-configured emergency message to Telegram with a single keypress.

  • The Benefit: This feature turns your terminal into a signal creation studio. Imagine: as an analyst, you see a promising setup, draw Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart, press a single hotkey ('P')—and a polished, annotated signal is instantly sent to your Telegram channel. Fast, clear, and professional.

Who Is This Tool For?

  • For Manual Traders: To automate the routine search for setups and stay informed.

  • For Grid, Martingale, and Hedging Traders: To visually control aggregate risk and know the precise overall break-even level.

  • For Channel Authors and Signal Providers: To share high-quality signals with their audience in seconds.

  • For Algorithmic Traders: As a powerful monitoring system for other EAs, with alerts for drawdown and critical margin levels.

Try Before You Buy: Full Functionality in the Strategy Tester!

Don't just take our word for it—test it yourself! The demo version of Unified Panel v5 is fully functional in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. You will be able to:

  • See with your own eyes how the EA finds all patterns on historical data.

  • Stress-test the margin module: open a grid of orders and watch how all critical levels are calculated and move dynamically.

  • Tune the parameters and ensure the EA finds exactly what you need.

Download the free demo, run it in visual mode, and see everything for yourself before making a decision.

Support and Development: A Product That Grows With You

Unified Panel is a living, evolving project. We are constantly working on improvements and new features, largely based on feedback and suggestions from our users. By purchasing v5, you're not just getting a powerful tool today; you're gaining the ability to directly influence the future of the product.

A Look to the Future: Unified Panel v6

We know about the main compromise of the current version—the service chart for automatic screenshots. That's why we are already actively working on the v6 architecture, with the primary goal of completely eliminating any "extra" windows. This will unlock new possibilities, from lightweight display indicators that will draw signals directly on your working charts, to a separate processing module that will allow creating screenshots on a fully customized "personal" template.

By purchasing v5, you are supporting this development and get a voice in defining the functionality of future versions.

Important Usage Rules & Known Limitations

  • The "Monitor" is the "Brain" of the system. It does all the scanning. There should only be ONE Monitor instance running across all your terminals ( Monitoring = true ).

  • The "Screenshoter" is the "Hands" of the system. It's a lightweight tool for manual actions. You can have as many Screenshoter instances as you like ( Monitoring = false ).

  • IMPORTANT NOTE ON THE BACKGROUND CHART: To create automatic screenshots, the "Monitor" mode uses a service floating chart. We have tried every possible method to make it 100% invisible, but due to technical limitations of the MQL5 platform, on some systems, it may be visible as a small graphical artifact in the corner of the screen. This does not affect its functionality. This issue will be completely resolved in v6 with the release of the companion display indicator.

Quick Guide: How to Set Up Telegram Alerts in 5 Minutes

Part A: Create a Bot and Get the Token

  1. In Telegram, find the official @BotFather bot (it has a blue checkmark).

  2. Send it the command /newbot .

  3. Choose a name for your bot (e.g., My Forex Signal ).

  4. Choose a unique username that must end in _bot (e.g., MyFXSignal_bot ).

  5. BotFather will send you an API Token. Copy it.

Part B: Find Your Chat ID

  • For private messages:

    1. Find your new bot in Telegram and press "Start".

    2. Find the helper bot @userinfobot , send it /start , and it will reply with your User ID. This is your Chat ID .

  • For a group or channel:

    1. Add your new bot to the group/channel as an administrator.

    2. Send any message to that group/channel.

    3. Forward that message to @userinfobot . It will reply with the Chat ID (it starts with a - ).

Part C: Finalize Setup

Paste the Token and Chat ID you obtained into the corresponding fields in the Unified Panel input settings. You're all set!


Unified Panel v5 Parameter Guide

This reference will help you configure every aspect of the expert advisor's operation in detail.

Group 1: General & Telegram Settings

Core settings for connecting to Telegram.

  • Inp_Token

    • Description: Your unique API token received from @BotFather when you created your bot.

    • Tip: Paste it carefully, without any extra spaces.

  • Inp_ChatID

    • Description: The unique identifier of your private chat, group, or channel where alerts will be sent.

    • Tip: Remember that for groups and channels, the ID usually starts with a - sign.

  • Inp_EnableAlerts

    • Description: A global master switch. If set to false , the EA will stop sending any messages to Telegram but will continue to run (scanning, drawing lines). Useful for temporarily disabling notifications without removing the EA from the chart.

Group 2: Operating Mode

Selects the main operating mode for the utility.

  • Inp_EnablePatternMonitoring

    • Description: The main mode switch.

      • true ("Monitor" mode): Activates the pattern scanner, margin module, and all automatic alerts. This is the "brain" of the system. There should only be one instance running across all your terminals!

      • false ("Screenshoter" mode): Disables all automation. The EA operates in a passive mode, allowing you to send screenshots and messages manually via hotkeys.

Group 3: Hotkey Settings

Hotkey configurations. These work in both "Monitor" and "Screenshoter" modes.

  • Inp_AccountStatusKey : Key to request a full account status report in Telegram. (Default: 'H')

  • Inp_ScreenshotKey : Key to instantly send a screenshot of the current chart. (Default: 'P')

  • Inp_CustomMessageKey : Key to send a pre-written text from the Inp_CustomMessage field. (Default: 'S')

  • Inp_TextInputKey : Key to activate manual text input mode directly on the chart. (Default: 'I')

  • Inp_EmergencyKey1..4 : Keys to send 4 different pre-written emergency messages. (Defaults: '1', '2', '3', '4')

  • Inp_MarginAlertAckKey : Key to acknowledge and temporarily mute repeating low-margin alerts. (Default: 'A')

Group 4: Messages & Scheduled Sending

Configure texts for hotkeys and automatic sending for the "Screenshoter" mode.

  • Inp_CustomMessage , Inp_EmergencyMessage1..4 : Text fields for the messages that will be sent when the corresponding hotkeys from Group 3 are pressed.

  • Inp_EnableAutoSend : Enables automatic scheduled sending. Works only in "Screenshoter" mode.

  • Inp_AutoSendIntervalMinutes , Inp_AutoSendTime : Schedule configuration. If the interval is > 0, sending occurs by interval. If = 0, it sends at the specified exact time.

Group 5: Message Content Settings

Customize what additional information is attached to messages.

  • Inp_IncludeTimeInMessage : Appends the server time.

  • Inp_IncludeAccountBroker : Appends the account number and broker name. Critically important if you run multiple accounts.

  • Inp_IncludeBalanceInfo : Appends balance, equity, and margin level information.

  • Inp_IncludeDrawdownInfo : Appends the calculation of floating drawdown or profit in %.

Group 6 & 6.1: Margin Control Module Settings

Settings for the "Deposit Guardian."

  • Inp_EnableMarginControl : Enables or disables the entire margin calculation and display module.

  • Inp_Margin_FullSymbols :

    • Description: A key parameter that determines which trades are included in the calculation. true considers all open positions on the account. false considers only positions on the current chart's symbol.

    • Tuning Tip: Always keep this true if you use hedging/locking or have losing positions on other instruments. This will show you the real overall break-even level. You can open a trade on a EURUSD chart and see in real-time how its potential profit is pulling losing GBPJPY trades out of a drawdown, and where the point is to close all trades at zero or in profit.

  • Inp_Margin_MagicNumber1,2,3 : Filters positions by magic number. -1 disables the filter. Useful if other robots are trading on the account and you wish to exclude their trades.

  • Inp_Show...Line : Toggles for displaying each specific line (Break-Even, Stop Out, etc.).

  • Inp_ProfitInPips & Inp_ProfitValue : Configures the target profit line. true sets the target in pips from the break-even line. false sets the target in the deposit currency.

Group 7: Margin Alerts Settings

Notification settings for the margin control module.

  • Inp_CriticalMarginLevelPercent : The margin level threshold in %. An emergency alert will be sent if the level drops below this value.

  • Inp_MarginAlertEscalationMinutes : Configures repeat reminders for low margin. "5,15,30" means: a reminder after 5 min, then another after 15 min, then another after 30 min.

  • Inp_EnableLineTouchAlerts , Inp_AlertProximityPips : Enables pre-emptive alerts when the price approaches any of the lines within N pips.

Group 8: Pattern Scanner & Pattern Settings

This is where you "train" the EA on what, where, and how to search.

  • Inp_Symbols_... , Inp_Timeframes_... : Fields to enter instruments and timeframes, separated by commas.

    • Tuning Tip: Start with a small list (5-10 instruments on 2-3 TFs) and monitor your terminal's performance. Do not set too many small timeframes (M1, M5) for a large number of pairs, as this can slow down operation.

  • ...Ratio parameters (e.g., Inp_DojiMaxBodyRatio ):

    • Description: These are coefficients from 0.0 to 1.0 that define the "quality" of a pattern. 0.1 = 10%, 0.5 = 50%.

    • Tuning Tip: The best way to configure these is to run the EA in the visual strategy tester. Change a parameter and immediately see on the history which candles it starts or stops considering as a pattern.

  • Inp_Soldiers_Strictness :

    • MODE_STRICT : Searches only for ideal, "textbook" Three Soldiers/Crows patterns. Fewer signals, but higher quality.

    • MODE_RELAXED : Allows for formations with small gaps, which are common in the real market. More signals.

Group 11: Screenshot Settings

Visual settings for the screenshots.

  • Inp_ScreenshotVisibleBars : The main zoom parameter. Specifies how many candles will be forcibly displayed on every automatic screenshot.

    • Tuning Tip: A recommended value is between 80 and 150 to get a good overview of the chart with sufficient context.

Group 12: Tester & Logging Settings

Settings for testing and debugging.

  • Inp_DisableTelegramInTester : Always true when backtesting. Disables actual attempts to send to Telegram, speeding up the test hundreds of times.

  • Inp_EnableDetailedLogging : Set to true only for troubleshooting. In normal mode, false saves resources.

  • Stress-Test Settings ( Inp_StressTest_... ):

    • Description: This is activated only in the Strategy Tester. It allows you to automatically open a grid of orders to create a load on the deposit and see dynamically how the margin lines behave. A powerful tool for visual risk analysis.


Produtos recomendados
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilitários
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilitários
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Order Reminder MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilitários
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT5 (for MT4 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit   this link   (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (se
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Utilitários
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Gestão profissional de trailing stop (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO é um Expert Advisor para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a gestão de trailing stop nas posições abertas. Ele pode gerenciar todas as posições da conta ou apenas aquelas filtradas por símbolo e/ou MagicNumber. O EA inclui vários recursos: trailing fixo em pips, trailing baseado em ATR, break-even automático, fechamento parcial e um painel visual (dashboard). Objetivo da ferramenta Padronizar a gestão de t
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Utilitários
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
Utilitários
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilitários
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
Utilitários
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitários
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
EA Hedger MT5
Sergej Chukhista
3 (2)
Utilitários
Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management. EA Hedger   is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging. Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked). For example, you have three open positions on your account: EURUSD b
Risk Manager Hotkey Position Sizer
Botond Halasz
Utilitários
Risk Manager is an MT5 Expert Advisor that opens a market order with a precisely sized lot at the cursor’s vertical level as Stop-Loss, using a single hotkey. Side is detected automatically: SL below price → BUY, SL above price → SELL. Risk is computed in account currency via OrderCalcProfit, so it works correctly on FX, metals, indices, and crypto. Why traders use it Eliminates mental math and lot calculators. Turns any discretionary setup into a consistent, risk-fixed execution in one keystr
Eabotpro Copy Trade
Dany Abou Haidar
Utilitários
Eabotpro Copy Trade is a simple and robust file-based trade copier EA for MetaTrader 5. It can work in two modes inside the same file: MASTER (writes all trades to a common file) and SLAVE (reads the file and copies the trades to another account). This makes it easy to copy trades between multiple MT5 accounts on the same PC or VPS without DLLs or external servers. Main features: - Single EA with dual mode: MASTER or SLAVE (selectable by input) - Copies market orders (BUY/SELL) and pending ord
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilitários
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Equity Firewall
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilitários
Equity Firewall é uma ferramenta para MT5 projetada para controle automático de drawdowns e gestão de risco a nível de conta. Protege o capital, especialmente quando múltiplos consultores especialistas estão operando na mesma conta com risco de aumentos repentinos de posições ou drawdowns. Instalar a versão de teste para contas demo Equity Firewall permite definir um drawdown máximo geral, um limite diário de perdas e um objetivo de lucro, com a opção de escolher a ação ao atingir o limite: fech
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicadores
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Panel Orders MT5
Maksim Novikov
Utilitários
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the deposit. 2. Horizontal lines, by including which you can easily determine for yourself the desired Stop Loss and Take Profit to open a future position. 3. This program can close
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Indicadores
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
Utilitários
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
TraderPanel STA for MT5
Ren Xiang Wang
Utilitários
Executor Trader Panel (Sta) - Standard Version   is a multi-functional trading tool designed for traders. The trading panel integrates over 30 individual functions and more than 10 combined functions, providing traders with a highly flexible operational approach. Main Features of the Executor: Instant Connection Status:   Immediately know if the connection with the broker is lost. Time Synchronization:   Instantly know the current local time and the time of the trading server. Universal Compati
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Trade Panel Pro for Prop Firm Risk Management
Duy Van Nguy
Utilitários
TRADE PANEL PRO - Advanced Risk Management for Prop Firms Professional trading tool designed for Prop Traders and individual traders KEY FEATURES THREE INTELLIGENT MONEY MANAGEMENT MODES Normal Mode: Traditional manual lot input Risk % Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on account risk percentage Fixed Loss Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on maximum USD loss TRADING LINES - VISUAL ORDER PLACEMENT Draw Entry, TP, SL directly on chart with drag & drop Auto-detect order types: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY
FREE
TradeMngrMT5
Edgar Enrique Retontali
Utilitários
TradeManager 1.0   is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMI
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
Utilitários
This QuickClose help you to close all orders having profit immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. This EA can quick close all Buy and Sell Orders by a selected symbol or total, And delete all pending orders. This SymbolButton is designed for closing orders. There is available Manual and Automatic closing functions. Automatic closing function will close t
Positioning Size Advisor
Michael Zane Nielsen
Utilitários
The Ultimate Visual Trading Assistant for MT5 Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your risk. The Stoploss and Profit Manager  turns your chart into a fully interactive trading cockpit. Draw your setup, define your risk, and execute trades with laser precision—all without opening a calculator. Why You Need This Tool Trading requires speed and accuracy. This tool allows you to visually identify a setup using a drag-and-drop box, automatically calculates the perfect lot size based
Riskometer Risk Calculator
Mpendulo Chiliza
Utilitários
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.  
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
Utilitários
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Utilitários
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Reverse Trades Copier for Source
Jinsong Zhang
1 (1)
Utilitários
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers   can copy trades from an account that is running Reverse TradeCopier Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allows investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-dig
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Sistema de Trading Automatizado Exclusive Imperium MT5 é um Consultor Especialista (EA) para MetaTrader 5, baseado em algoritmos de análise de mercado e gestão de risco. O EA funciona em modo totalmente automático e requer mínima intervenção do trader. Atenção! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para receber as instruções de configuração! IMPORTANTE: Todos os exemplos, capturas de tela e testes são fornecidos apenas para fins demonstrativos. Se um determ
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente de Trading Multifuncional Mais de 66 ferramentas integradas para análise, gestão e automação das suas operações. O assistente combina gestão de risco, execução automatizada, análise de mercado e controle de posições em um único painel. Compatível com Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem este assistente Execução e gestão rápidas com um clique Cálculo automático de lote e risco com base no saldo Ordens inteligentes:
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitários
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitários
Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitários
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilitários
Auto Trade Copier é projetado para copiar comércios entre contas MT5 / terminais múltiplos com uma precisão absoluta. Com esta ferramenta , você pode agir como quer provedor ( fonte ) ou receptor (destino). Cada ações negociadas será clonado a partir de provedor para o receptor sem demora. A seguir são características de destaque :     Alternar entre Provider ou papel Receiver dentro de uma ferramenta.     Um provedor pode copiar comércios de contas da multi- receptor.     Absoluto compatível
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitários
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Utilitários
Transforme a incerteza em um plano de transações claro. O Trade Planner MT5 é uma ferramenta avançada de gestão de capital para MetaTrader 5, projetada para planejar, controlar e analisar múltiplos cenários potenciais da conta. Ela ajuda os traders a avaliar como o equity, a margem livre e o nível de margem podem mudar a qualquer momento e preço — antes de abrir ou modificar operações reais. Além disso, o programa permite antecipar cenários de pior caso. Sem um planejamento adequado, as transaç
Risk Management Tool SmartRiskT
Denis Daniel Hormazabal Andaur
Utilitários
Take control of your operations efficiently at trading, mannaging by an smart way the risk of your positions. Whit this tools, you can: Estimate the potencial profits or losses from your operations, either in money or pips. You also can visualize profits or losses by substracting the spread cost previusly configured in the tool’s input parameters. Calculate the lot size or margin required for your orders. Estimate the risk/reward ratios of your positions. Study the negative impact of the spread
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Utilitários
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilitários
Timeless Charts é uma solução avançada de gráficos desenvolvida para traders profissionais que buscam controle total sobre a construção e visualização de gráficos, além das limitações do sistema de gráficos nativo do MetaTrader 5. Diferente dos gráficos offline tradicionais ou indicadores personalizados simplistas, esta solução constrói barras totalmente personalizadas com precisão real de carimbo de tempo , até milissegundos, proporcionando uma experiência de trading poderosa e precisa. Este a
Mais do autor
MarginVisualizer
Vladimir Ershov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Margin & Profit Visualizer for MT5 Settings, Features, and Applications** ---   **Key Features** - **Critical Level Calculation**: Visualizes Margin Call, Stop Out, Zero Equity (Breakeven), and Total Loss levels. - **Net Breakeven Line**: Automatically calculates the average price level for all selected positions to reach a net zero profit/loss. - **Profit Target Line**: Displays the price required to reach a user-defined profit target (in monetary terms or pips). - **Multi-Currency Suppor
FREE
TelegramScreenshoter
Vladimir Ershov
Utilitários
Мы рады представить значительное обновление нашей утилиты для отправки скриншотов и мониторинга свечных паттернов! Новая версия включает ряд важных улучшений и новых функций: Новые возможности и улучшения  1. Улучшенный алгоритм мониторинга   **Важное замечание**: Для корректной работы обновленного алгоритма мониторинга **обязательно запускайте второй экземпляр утилиты** с отключенной опцией мониторинга паттернов. Это обеспечит:   - Стабильную работу системы приоритетов   - Корректное расп
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário