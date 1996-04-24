Unified Panel v5: Your Personal Command Center in MetaTrader 5

Tired of Missing Opportunities? Take Full Control of the Market!

Every trader knows the pain:

Fatigue from Waiting: You spend hours staring at the monitor, switching between dozens of charts and timeframes in search of the perfect setup. You get distracted for a moment—and the best opportunity is gone.

Fear of a Margin Call: You have several positions open, possibly on different instruments or in a "lock". How do you know where the critical point is, beyond which severe losses will follow? Calculating the overall break-even level manually is time-consuming and inefficient.

Information Chaos: You want to quickly share a chart with a colleague or your Telegram subscribers, but it takes too much time: take a screenshot, crop it, add a description, send it... By then, the price has already moved.

Stop wasting time on routine and nerves on uncertainty. Let technology do what it does best—automate, track, and inform.

Introducing Unified Panel v5 — The "Swiss Army Knife" for the Modern Trader

Unified Panel v5 is not just another indicator or expert advisor. It is a comprehensive, multi-tasking utility that transforms your MetaTrader 5 terminal into a full-fledged command center. One tool to replace a dozen utilities and become your indispensable trading assistant.

It does not trade for you and does not promise a "holy grail." Its mission is to give you complete control, save your time, and protect you from risks.

Key Modules and Their Benefits

The "All-Seeing" Pattern Scanner

What it is: A powerful scanner that simultaneously monitors all specified instruments and timeframes for popular candlestick patterns ( Doji , Pin Bar , Engulfing , Three Soldiers/Crows , etc.). A special feature is the "Emergency Signal": the panel continuously tracks abnormally large candles (a sign of news releases or panic) and reports them with the highest priority.

The Benefit: You no longer need to keep 20 charts open. The utility will do it for you. As soon as a potential setup appears, you will be notified instantly. You save hours of screen time and never miss a trading opportunity.

The "Deposit Guardian" (Margin Control Module)

What it is: A unique calculator that analyzes all your open positions in real-time and draws the most important price levels directly on your chart: the overall Break-Even for all trades, Margin Call , and Stop Out levels.

The Benefit: Unified Panel turns the abstract threat of a "blown account" into a concrete, visible price on the chart. This module is especially useful for traders who use position locking (hedging), as it clearly shows the exact price where the "lock" can be closed at a total break-even.

The "Lightning-Fast" Informer (Telegram)

What it is: A system for instant alerts to your Telegram, with the ability to attach chart screenshots.

The Benefit: You are always connected to the market, no matter where you are. The built-in priority system ensures that an alert about a critical margin level arrives before a notification about a regular pattern. You get the most important information first.

The "Command Center" (Hotkeys)

What it is: The ability to instantly send a screenshot of the current chart or a pre-configured emergency message to Telegram with a single keypress.

The Benefit: This feature turns your terminal into a signal creation studio. Imagine: as an analyst, you see a promising setup, draw Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart, press a single hotkey ('P')—and a polished, annotated signal is instantly sent to your Telegram channel. Fast, clear, and professional.

Who Is This Tool For?

For Manual Traders: To automate the routine search for setups and stay informed.

For Grid, Martingale, and Hedging Traders: To visually control aggregate risk and know the precise overall break-even level.

For Channel Authors and Signal Providers: To share high-quality signals with their audience in seconds.

For Algorithmic Traders: As a powerful monitoring system for other EAs, with alerts for drawdown and critical margin levels.

Try Before You Buy: Full Functionality in the Strategy Tester!

Don't just take our word for it—test it yourself! The demo version of Unified Panel v5 is fully functional in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. You will be able to:

See with your own eyes how the EA finds all patterns on historical data.

Stress-test the margin module: open a grid of orders and watch how all critical levels are calculated and move dynamically.

Tune the parameters and ensure the EA finds exactly what you need.

Download the free demo, run it in visual mode, and see everything for yourself before making a decision.

Support and Development: A Product That Grows With You

Unified Panel is a living, evolving project. We are constantly working on improvements and new features, largely based on feedback and suggestions from our users. By purchasing v5, you're not just getting a powerful tool today; you're gaining the ability to directly influence the future of the product.

A Look to the Future: Unified Panel v6

We know about the main compromise of the current version—the service chart for automatic screenshots. That's why we are already actively working on the v6 architecture, with the primary goal of completely eliminating any "extra" windows. This will unlock new possibilities, from lightweight display indicators that will draw signals directly on your working charts, to a separate processing module that will allow creating screenshots on a fully customized "personal" template.

By purchasing v5, you are supporting this development and get a voice in defining the functionality of future versions.

Important Usage Rules & Known Limitations

The "Monitor" is the "Brain" of the system. It does all the scanning. There should only be ONE Monitor instance running across all your terminals ( Monitoring = true ).

The "Screenshoter" is the "Hands" of the system. It's a lightweight tool for manual actions. You can have as many Screenshoter instances as you like ( Monitoring = false ).

IMPORTANT NOTE ON THE BACKGROUND CHART: To create automatic screenshots, the "Monitor" mode uses a service floating chart. We have tried every possible method to make it 100% invisible, but due to technical limitations of the MQL5 platform, on some systems, it may be visible as a small graphical artifact in the corner of the screen. This does not affect its functionality. This issue will be completely resolved in v6 with the release of the companion display indicator.

Quick Guide: How to Set Up Telegram Alerts in 5 Minutes

Part A: Create a Bot and Get the Token

In Telegram, find the official @BotFather bot (it has a blue checkmark). Send it the command /newbot . Choose a name for your bot (e.g., My Forex Signal ). Choose a unique username that must end in _bot (e.g., MyFXSignal_bot ). BotFather will send you an API Token. Copy it.

Part B: Find Your Chat ID

For private messages: Find your new bot in Telegram and press "Start". Find the helper bot @userinfobot , send it /start , and it will reply with your User ID . This is your Chat ID .

For a group or channel: Add your new bot to the group/channel as an administrator. Send any message to that group/channel. Forward that message to @userinfobot . It will reply with the Chat ID (it starts with a - ).



Part C: Finalize Setup

Paste the Token and Chat ID you obtained into the corresponding fields in the Unified Panel input settings. You're all set!