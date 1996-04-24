XP Trade Manager

XP Trade Manager

1. Overview

XP Trade Manager is a professional visual trading panel designed for manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It simplifies execution and provides advanced risk management tools like bulk closures, hedging, and position reversal directly from the chart.

2. Interface & Controls

A. Trade Entry Section

  • LOT: Trade volume input. Use the arrows to adjust by the Lot Box Step.
  • TP / SL: Take Profit and Stop Loss inputs (in Points).
  • SELL / BUY: Instant execution buttons.
  • COMMENT: Custom trade comment input.

B. Bulk Closures

  • Close Sells/Buys: Closes all positions of that specific type.
  • Close High/Low: Smart close—targets only the highest or lowest position (great for trimming exposure).
  • Close Loss/Profit: Closes all trades currently in negative or positive territory.
  • Close All: Panic button to liquidate all positions managed by the panel.

C. Advanced Functions

  • Reverse: Closes current positions and opens opposite ones (Same Lot Size).
  • Reverse X2: Closes current and opens opposite with Double Lot Size (Recovery Mode).
  • Hedge: Opens opposite positions to lock in P/L without closing original trades.
  • BreakEven: Moves Stop Loss to Entry Price for profitable trades.

3. Input Parameters

Trade Options

Input Name Default Description
Lot Size 0.01 Default starting volume.
TakeProfit Points 200 Default Take Profit distance.
StopLoss Points 200 Default Stop Loss distance.
Show Comment? (Y/N) Yes Attach comments to orders.
Trade Comment Trade Manager The text label for orders.
Max Spread 100 Maximum allowable spread filter.
Magic Number 12345 Manual ID (if Auto Generate is No).
Auto Generate Magic? Yes Creates a unique ID per chart/symbol.

Panel Options

Input Name Default Description
Panel X 20 Horizontal distance from corner.
Panel Y 20 Vertical distance from corner.
Panel Alignment Left Upper Corner to anchor the panel.
Lot Box Step 0.01 Increment for Lot up/down arrows.
TP/SL Box Step 10 Increment for TP/SL up/down arrows.

Alerts

Input Name Default Description
Pop-up Alerts Yes Show MT5 terminal alerts.
Send Emails No Send to configured email.
Mobile Notifications No Send to MT5 Mobile App.


Powered by XPWORX

Produtos recomendados
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilitários
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Equity Shield Pro
Saad Janah
5 (1)
Utilitários
Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilitários
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Tarnix
Dian Mayang Sari
Experts
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 65 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 96 . Apresentando Tarnix – EA Avançado Controlado por Risco  Tarnix é um Robô de Investimento robusto, adaptado para gerentes de risco inteligentes e traders de empresas prop. Ele opera totalmente automatizado em EURCHF e usa M30 como gráfico base. Basta carregar o EA em um gráfico apenas e deixar que a lógica de precisão cuide de tudo. “Equipado com lógica de stop móvel e controle rigoroso de drawdown —
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilitários
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
DG trade scalper
Xuan Long Hoang
Utilitários
EA auto takeprofit, compra/venda automática, gestor de volume, negociação lateral, ponto aberto final 1 – Compra/venda de abertura automática O EA abre automaticamente a compra ou venda de acordo com as definições: lucro, stoploss, volume. Gestão de volume: número total de encomendas e tamanho fixo 2 – Take Profit automático: Take Profit com lucro mínimo de acordo com as definições, botão Take Profit de acordo com o lucro mínimo e máximo 3 – Processamento de ordens: existem 3 níveis de stoploss
Nebula Trading Manager
Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
Utilitários
This expert advisor named   TradeManager   provides a manual trading management panel in MetaTrader 5 that allows precise control over open positions. It is designed for traders who want dynamic management of Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break Even (BE), and Partial Close functionality. Key Features: Dynamic Trade Management : Manually set or drag-and-drop SL, TP, and BE levels. Supports partial closing at different profit levels (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2). Automated Drawing : Automatically draw
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilitários
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring — all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management
Hot Zones MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicadores
This indicator simplifies your entry zones by displaying the areas where you can plan your entry that potentially could give you high risk/reward ratios. Other than picking the most optimal entry points, the Hot Zone indicator can act as your typical support/resistance indicator for pullbacks for all timeframes. You can use this indicator as the only trading indicator or use it with another indicator for reentry purposes.  Besides, when using Hot Zones, the risk/reward ratio should be well abov
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitários
Apresentamos o NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker para MT5: Nunca mais perca a definição de StopLoss e TakeProfit com o nosso NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, um assistente indispensável para os traders que navegam no mercado Nasdaq 100 no MetaTrader 5. Esta ferramenta foi concebida para aqueles que procuram uma solução perfeita para automatizar a gestão dos níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit. Caraterísticas principais: Automação sem esforço: Monitoriza automaticamente as transacções Nasdaq 100 sem StopLoss e/o
FREE
Fvg Edge
Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
5 (1)
Indicadores
FVG Smart Zones – Edição Gratuita Indicador de Detecção de Gap de Valor Justo para MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Está procurando uma ferramenta de trading real – não apenas mais um indicador qualquer? FVG Smart Zones – Edição Gratuita oferece uma visão profissional do mercado detectando automaticamente Gaps de Valor Justo (FVG) e destacando zonas de trading de alta probabilidade diretamente no seu gráfico. Criado para traders que seguem: Conceitos de Smart Money (SMC) Conceitos de Trading ICT
FREE
GCA Scalping Ranges Indicator
James Peyton Jr Page
Indicadores
General Description In the simplest terms this is a contrarian intra-day scalping system. Built to try and let correct trades run as far as possible and flip the trade when indicated. The indicator looks at historical daily trading ranges to lay out levels at which it takes long and short positions based on the statistical levels. The indicator is built around index futures, mainly around S&P and the DOW but can be used an any futures contract mainly using AMP Futures to trade. The indicator is
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicadores
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Quick Close Panel
Boaz Nyagaka Moses
5 (1)
Utilitários
'Quick Close Panel' is an easy to use interface for managing orders. It has a button for closing all winning trades on the current chart, a button for closing all losing trades and another button for closing   all running trades (Losing and Winning)   on the current chart. It is very responsive and quick to execute operations due to the effective time complexity of the algorithm used in the  program.  Vist this link to download demo:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62901?source=Site+Mark
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicadores
Descrição Técnica do Indicador – Delta Profile para MetaTrader 5 O Delta Profile é um indicador desenvolvido para o MetaTrader 5 com foco em análise detalhada do fluxo de volume dentro de um intervalo definido de candles. Ele organiza e exibe informações sobre o desequilíbrio de volumes positivos (associados a movimentos de alta) e negativos (associados a movimentos de baixa) em diferentes níveis de preço. O resultado é uma visão clara dos pontos do gráfico onde há maior concentração de negócios
MT5 To Telegram Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Pro/Copier é um poderoso Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5 projetado para melhorar sua experiência de trading ao enviar notificações de operações em tempo real e relatórios completos para o seu canal do Telegram. Ideal para provedores de sinais e instrutores, esta ferramenta copia negociações colocadas manualmente ou por outros EAs em sua conta, oferecendo alertas personalizáveis, gerenciamento avançado de operações e um painel de controle fácil de usar para insights de de
ScalperTraderPanel
Andres Daniel Leonel Lusin
Utilitários
Overview:   ScalperTradePanel is the ultimate assistant for manual traders and scalpers who need speed, precision, and automated trade management. Unlike standard one-click panels, this tool combines manual entry with an   automated Grid system , allowing you to average your entry price intelligently. It features a unique   Dual-Mode Interface : switch instantly between   Market Execution   for speed, or   Visual Pending Mode   to plan your trades directly on the chart with drag-and-drop lines t
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
Utilitários
BTC Trading Assistant EA Manual Trading Tool with Automated Risk Management This Expert Advisor assists manual cryptocurrency traders by automating risk management, position sizing, and profit protection while providing visual trade management through an intuitive interface. Brief Description BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility tool designed for manual cryptocurrency traders. The EA calculates position sizes based on account risk, automatically sets stop loss and take profit levels, manages br
Monarch Scalper EA MT5
Alberto Boada
1 (1)
Experts
Monarch Scalper Elite Launch price $149, after 10 sales it goes up to $249 Monarch Scalper Elite is an expert advisor designed to apply a trading logic based on breakout and potential reversal conditions. The system incorporates volatility filtering and session-based operation so that trades are executed only under user-defined conditions. The EA does not use martingale or grid techniques. All trades follow the risk parameters specified by the user. System Features 1. Volatility Engine The EA in
Magic Auto TP and SL
Kamel Mokaddes
Utilitários
Professional automated trade management utility that instantly sets Take Profit and Stop Loss on all your trades, with advanced Breakeven and Trailing Stop features. Perfect for scalpers and day traders who want hands-free risk management. Key Features: Instant TP/SL placement on all trades (manual or automated) Smart Breakeven system - locks profits automatically Advanced Trailing Stop - follows winning trades dynamically Fully customizable - adjust all parameters to your strategy
DailyChange
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilitários
Indicador Daily Change - Exibição de Variação de Mercado em Tempo Real Visão Geral O Daily Change Indicator é uma ferramenta de trading profissional desenvolvida para MetaTrader 5 que fornece monitoramento em tempo real das variações diárias de preço diretamente no seu gráfico. Este indicador leve porém poderoso exibe a variação de preço do dia atual tanto em pontos absolutos quanto em termos percentuais, posicionado convenientemente próximo à linha de preço Bid para avaliação imediata do merca
Close Trades Pro
Osazee Asikhemhen
Utilitários
Introducing the Revolutionary   Trade Closing Assistant ! Are you tired of manually closing hundreds trades? Are you a   scalper ,   day trader ,   swing trader   and  you want to maximize your profits and minimize your losses by closing multiple positions at thesame time under different conditions? Are you a   Prop Firm Trader  who wishes to avoid hitting maximum daily drawdown? Search no further. This kit is the ultimate solution for all you. GUIDE TO USE THE KIT 1. Shows the total profit/los
VM Auto SLTP Basic
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Utilitários
VM Auto SLTP Basic - Intelligent Trade Management for Scalpers Enhance your scalping strategy to a higher level. VM Auto SLTP Basic automatically manages Stop Loss and Take Profit for orders that are opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. This tool does not open trades on its own, allowing you to maintain full control while enjoying precise risk management. Key Features SL/TP based on ATR or fixed price Automatic SL move to Breakeven Risk management as a percentage of account balance Suppo
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicadores
Nosso indicador   Basic Support and Resistance   é a solução necessária para aumentar sua análise técnica.Este indicador permite que você forneça níveis de suporte e resistência no gráfico/   versão MT4 grátis Recursos Integração dos níveis de Fibonacci: Com a opção de exibir níveis de Fibonacci, juntamente com os níveis de suporte e resistência, nosso indicador fornece uma visão ainda mais profunda do comportamento do mercado e possíveis áreas de reversão. Otimização de desempenho: Com a opçã
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
Utilitários
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence! Take full control of your manual trading with a sleek, powerful, and intuitive panel designed for traders who value speed, accuracy, and smart risk management. Smart Risk Manager lets you place trades or pending orders in seconds — all while automatically calculating the optimal lot size based on your predefined risk percentage. No more guesswork. Just clean execution. ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier
Salvador Martinez Ramos
Utilitários
Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier — Automatize a cópia dos seus sinais do Telegram diretamente no MetaTrader 5 Com o Telegram2MT5 Signal Copier, cada sinal que você recebe no Telegram é executado de forma instantânea e automática na sua conta MetaTrader 5. Rápido, confiável e totalmente personalizável. Baixe o arquivo Windows Bridge APP e o tutorial O arquivo de bridge é necessário para conectar o Painel Web Local ao EA do MT5 Compatível com Windows 10 & Windows 11 — 64 bits — e Windows Server a parti
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitários
Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilitários
Auto Trade Copier é projetado para copiar comércios entre contas MT5 / terminais múltiplos com uma precisão absoluta. Com esta ferramenta , você pode agir como quer provedor ( fonte ) ou receptor (destino). Cada ações negociadas será clonado a partir de provedor para o receptor sem demora. A seguir são características de destaque :     Alternar entre Provider ou papel Receiver dentro de uma ferramenta.     Um provedor pode copiar comércios de contas da multi- receptor.     Absoluto compatível
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitários
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
O AI Trade Analyzer   é uma ferramenta inteligente de análise de mercado implementada no formato de indicador. O programa visualiza sinais no gráfico e ajuda o trader a avaliar a situação do mercado com base em indicadores técnicos e notícias de fundo. Principais funções: 1. Análise técnica: Suporte para indicadores populares: EMA (curto/longo), Ichimoku, ADX, RSI, MACD, Estocástico, ATR, Bandas de Bollinger, Pontos de Pivô, Fibonacci. Identificar tendências, divergências e níveis-chave. 2. Trab
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Assistente de Trading Multifuncional Mais de 66 ferramentas integradas para análise, gestão e automação das suas operações. O assistente combina gestão de risco, execução automatizada, análise de mercado e controle de posições em um único painel. Compatível com Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem este assistente Execução e gestão rápidas com um clique Cálculo automático de lote e risco com base no saldo Ordens inteligentes:
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilitários
Easy Trade – Gestão de Operações Inteligente, Simples e Poderosa Easy Trade é a solução completa de gestão de operações para usuários do MetaTrader que desejam manter o risco sob controle e uma execução ultra suave. Desenvolvido do zero com base no feedback de traders reais, o Easy Trade facilita a execução, o monitoramento e a gestão de operações em vários símbolos – sem complicar o seu fluxo de trabalho. Seja você um scalper manual ou esteja gerenciando uma pequena carteira de setups, o Easy
Layer Master Grid Trader MT5
Peter Andrew Thomas
5 (3)
Utilitários
Layer Master: Professional Grid Trading Tool for MT5 **CHRISTMAS DISCOUNT 50% OFF -LIMITED TIME ONLY!!* Transform your grid trading with Layer Master - the most intuitive and powerful order management toolkit designed specifically for professional traders. MT4   Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79133 FREE - 7 Day Trial Version available. Please   contact  me to get your Free trial! Master Grid Trading with Precision Layer Master revolutionizes how you place and manage grid tra
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitários
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Mais do autor
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Universal Dashboard EurUsd GbpUsd
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
FREE
XP Sessions MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
The indicator is getting the four most important trading sessions: New York London Sydney Tokyo The indicator auto calculate the GMT time. The indicator has buffers that can be used to get the current session and the GMT. You can use it as stand alone indicator and you can turn the draw off and call it from your EA. INPUTS Max Day: Max days back to get/draw. London Session On: Show/Hide London Session. New York Session On: Show/Hide New York Session.  Sydney Session On: Show/Hide  Sydney Session
FREE
XP Sessions
Ahmed Soliman
3.5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator is getting the four most important trading sessions: New York London Sydney Tokyo The indicator auto calculate the GMT time. The indicator has buffers that can be used to get the current session and the GMT. You can use it as stand alone indicator and you can turn the draw off and call it from your EA. INPUTS Max Day: Max days back to get/draw. London Session On: Show/Hide London Session. New York Session On: Show/Hide New York Session.  Sydney Session On: Show/Hide  Sydney Session
FREE
XP Moving Average
Ahmed Soliman
5 (1)
Indicadores
XP Moving Average – Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse Master the markets with XP Moving Average , the ultimate moving average indicator for MetaTrader 4. Whether you’re scalping , swing trading , or investing long-term , this versatile tool combines 9 advanced moving averages in one—enhanced with a modern graphical dashboard and real-time alerts . With AI-powered insights coming soon , XP Moving Average is your key to smarter, more profitable trades . Why Choose XP Moving Average? 9-in-1
XP Trade Copier
Ahmed Soliman
Utilitários
XP Trade Copier Copy From MT4 to MT4 Copy From MT4 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Note: You need to purchase the MT5 version to be able to copy from/to MT5 from/to MT4. COPIER SETTINGS ·         Working Mode: There are 2 options: Provider and Follower. o    Provide: In Provider mode the EA sends the trades to the follower. o    Follower: in Follower mode the EA receives the trades from the provider. ·         Copier Identifier: You can use multi-instances from the EA as Provid
Stoch Dashboard
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
The Stochastic Dashboard is multi currencies and multi timeframes dashboards. It shows the Stochastic direction for the chosen pairs/timeframes. For the Stochastic lovers and manual trader this indicator is a most indicator which can be used to determine the market direction for the pair(s) you are trading. Set it to one chart only and monitor from one place all the charts you want.
Speed Meter
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
XP Speed Meter MT4: Measure True Market Momentum Description The XP Speed Meter MT4 is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard timef
Universal Dashboard
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
The UNIVERSAL DASHBOARD indicator will eliminate the need of using dozens of indicators on dozens of charts. From one place you can monitor all the pairs and all the timeframes for each of the following indicators: MACD STOCHASTIC WPR RSI CCI You can also use any Custom indicator in the dashboard as long as it has a readable buffer. With a single click you can quickly navigate between charts, pairs and timeframes. Alerts will provide clear indication about what happens for your favorite pairs on
MACD Dashboard MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
Simplify Your Trading with the MACD Dashboard Are you tired of juggling multiple MetaTrader charts to monitor MACD across different timeframes and symbols? The MACD Dashboard is the solution you've been waiting for. This innovative MetaTrader indicator provides a centralized view of MACD signals on multiple charts, making it easier than ever to identify trading opportunities and manage your risk. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Monitoring: Track MACD signals on multiple timeframes simultaneousl
Engulfing Zones
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
Engulfing Zones: Your Edge in Price Action Trading Description The Engulfing Zones indicator is a sophisticated, non-repainting tool designed to automatically detect, highlight, and track the most significant Engulfing Candle Patterns (EG) and, crucially, Engulfing Failures (EF) on your chart. Developed by Coders Guru (XPWORX), this indicator goes beyond simple pattern recognition by drawing persistent, dynamic support and resistance zones based on these high-probability candlestick events
XP Moving Average MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
XP Moving Average MT5 – Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse Master the markets with XP Moving Average MT5 , the ultimate moving average indicator for MetaTrader 5. Whether you’re scalping , swing trading , or investing long-term , this versatile tool combines 9 advanced moving averages in one—enhanced with a modern graphical dashboard and real-time alerts . With AI-powered insights coming soon , XP Moving Average is your key to smarter, more profitable trades . Why Choose XP Moving Average?
XP Trade Copier MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Utilitários
XP Trade Copier Copy From MT4 to MT4 Copy From MT4 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Copy from MT5 to MT5 Note: You need to purchase the MT4 version to be able to copy from/to MT4 from/to MT5. COPIER SETTINGS ·         Working Mode: There are 2 options: Provider and Follower. o    Provide: In Provider mode the EA sends the trades to the follower. o    Follower: in Follower mode the EA receives the trades from the provider. ·         Copier Identifier: You can use multi-instances from the EA as Provid
Speed Meter MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
XP Speed Meter MT5: Measure True Market Momentum Description The   XP Speed Meter MT5  is a unique and powerful custom indicator designed to reveal the true speed and momentum of price movement. Unlike standard indicators that rely on chart-bar closing prices, the Speed Meter dynamically calculates the volume of bullish and bearish ticks, and the resulting price movement, over a specific, user-defined time period. This innovative approach allows you to cut through the noise of standard tim
Fair Value Gap MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection:   The indicator automatically identifie
Engulfing Zones MT5
Ahmed Soliman
Indicadores
Engulfing Zones MT5: Your Edge in Price Action Trading Description The   Engulfing Zones MT5   indicator is a sophisticated, non-repainting tool designed to automatically detect, highlight, and track the most significant   Engulfing Candle Patterns (EG)   and, crucially,   Engulfing Failures (EF)   on your chart. Developed by Coders Guru (XPWORX), this indicator goes beyond simple pattern recognition by drawing persistent, dynamic   support and resistance zones   based on these high-probab
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário