Daily Trading Limiter

5
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Overview

Daily Trading Limiter is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders maintain discipline by enforcing daily trading limits. The EA prevents overtrading and excessive drawdown by automatically blocking new trades once preset limits are reached.

Main Features

Trading Limits

  • Set maximum number of trades allowed per day
  • Set maximum daily drawdown (percentage or fixed amount)
  • Automatic trade blocking when limits are reached
  • Daily reset at user-specified time

Integrated Trading Panel

  • Built-in Buy and Sell buttons
  • Adjustable lot size with increase/decrease controls
  • Real-time spread display
  • Trades are checked against limits BEFORE execution
  • Prevents spread loss from blocked trades

Visual Interface

  • Dark-themed control panel
  • Real-time display of:
    • Current trade count vs maximum allowed
    • Current drawdown amount and percentage
    • Account balance and daily P&L
    • Time until daily reset
    • Current trading status (Active/Warning/Locked)
  • Color-coded alerts:
    • Green: Safe to trade
    • Yellow: Approaching limits
    • Red: Trading locked

Protection Features

  • Pre-trade validation prevents orders when at limits
  • Warning popups when approaching limits
  • Final trade warnings
  • Drawdown proximity alerts (at 80% of limit)
  • Cannot be overridden when locked

How It Works

  1. Set your daily trade limit (e.g., 5 trades)
  2. Set your maximum drawdown (e.g., 2% or $100)
  3. Trade using the integrated Buy/Sell buttons
  4. EA tracks all trades and calculates drawdown
  5. When limits are reached, trading is blocked
  6. All limits reset at your specified time each day

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Update frequency: 250ms
  • Uses magic number to track its own trades
  • Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes
  • Lightweight resource usage

Input Parameters

  • Maximum daily trades
  • Maximum daily drawdown (% or $)
  • Reset hour and minute
  • Default lot size and limits
  • Slippage tolerance
  • Magic number
  • Warning popup preferences
  • UI position and colors

Benefits

  • Enforces trading discipline automatically
  • Prevents emotional overtrading
  • Protects account from excessive losses
  • No spread loss on blocked trades (checks before ordering)
  • Useful for prop firm challenges with daily limits
  • Helps build consistent trading habits

Installation

  1. Copy the .mq5 file to your MT5 Experts folder
  2. Compile in MetaEditor
  3. Attach to any chart
  4. Configure your daily limits
  5. Use the integrated trading buttons


    Requirements

    • MetaTrader 5 platform
    • Windows PC or VPS
    • Active trading account (demo or live)

    Support

    For questions or assistance, contact via direct message

    Price: $30

    Version: 2.0 Last Updated: January 2025 Vendor: AJB Trading Solutions

    Comentários 4
    Eloy.Hernando
    21
    Eloy.Hernando 2025.12.25 23:17 
     

    Support and product excellent !!!!

    KingJashua
    20
    KingJashua 2025.11.07 12:22 
     

    It's honestly a perfect product and the seller was super helpful and responsive when i had some issues. He quickly made an update to fix a bug in a couple hours after telling him about it. Highly recommended!

    Ghilo 05
    39
    Ghilo 05 2025.10.03 14:44 
     

    Excellent product and very professional seller! The Daily Trading Limiter works perfectly and does exactly what I needed. The seller is very responsive, helpful, and supportive. Highly recommended!

    Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
    HYT utility
    Sergey Batudayev
    Utilitários
    HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
    Grid Manual MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.9 (20)
    Utilitários
    "Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
    The News Filter MT5
    Leolouiski Gan
    4.74 (19)
    Utilitários
    Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
    Trade Manager DashPlus
    Henry Lyubomir Wallace
    5 (12)
    Utilitários
    DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (49)
    Utilitários
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Zentral Trading Manager
    Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
    5 (4)
    Utilitários
    Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
    Telegram to MT5 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (7)
    Utilitários
    Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
    Risk Manager for MT5
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.35 (17)
    Utilitários
    O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
    Patrex pro
    Chioma Obunadike
    5 (1)
    Utilitários
    Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
    HINN Lazy Trader
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    5 (2)
    Utilitários
    Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
    News Filter EA
    Rashed Samir
    Utilitários
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
    Risk Manager Pro MT5
    Roman Zhitnik
    5 (7)
    Utilitários
    The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (1)
    Utilitários
    Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
