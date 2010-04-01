## 🚀 FutureSight CCI — See Beyond the Trend





### Indicator Overview





**FutureSight CCI** is a next-generation oscillator that takes the traditional CCI to the next level.

It combines everything traders need into one powerful tool: trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and CSV logging.





When paired with the **Seconds-Bar Chart Generator**, you gain full control over ultra-short-term price action.

For scalping and binary options, the **speed and precision of “reading the future” is dramatically enhanced.**





---





### ✨ Key Features





- **Extended CCI**: Simultaneously draws three custom-calculated lines derived from the standard CCI

- **Trend Label Display**: Shows slope in real time at the bottom-right corner (toggle ON/OFF)

- **Cross Arrow Drawing**: Visualizes chart arrows when MA2 crosses MA3/MA5

- **Bollinger Bands**: Displays center, upper, and lower bands together

- **Alert Function**: Plays sound notifications when thresholds are breached

- **Log Output**: Saves CSV on bar close, useful for testing or automated trading integration

- **ADX/DI Support**: Optionally records trend strength values

- **Seconds-Bar Chart Generator Included**: Comes with a license key as a bonus





---





### 🎯 Recommended For





- Traders who want to instantly grasp trend strength

- Those who prefer visual cross signal detection

- Users needing CSV output for backtesting, verification, or external integration

- Scalpers or binary option traders seeking ultra-short-term trading indicators

- **Anyone who wants to combine seconds-bar charts with predictive precision to capture the future in real time**





If you wish to use seconds-bar charts, please download Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer separately and enter the key obtained from the settings.