FutureSight CCI
- Индикаторы
- Kazutaka Okuno
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
## 🚀 FutureSight CCI — See Beyond the Trend
### Indicator Overview
**FutureSight CCI** is a next-generation oscillator that takes the traditional CCI to the next level.
It combines everything traders need into one powerful tool: trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and CSV logging.
When paired with the **Seconds-Bar Chart Generator**, you gain full control over ultra-short-term price action.
For scalping and binary options, the **speed and precision of “reading the future” is dramatically enhanced.**
---
### ✨ Key Features
- **Extended CCI**: Simultaneously draws three custom-calculated lines derived from the standard CCI
- **Trend Label Display**: Shows slope in real time at the bottom-right corner (toggle ON/OFF)
- **Cross Arrow Drawing**: Visualizes chart arrows when MA2 crosses MA3/MA5
- **Bollinger Bands**: Displays center, upper, and lower bands together
- **Alert Function**: Plays sound notifications when thresholds are breached
- **Log Output**: Saves CSV on bar close, useful for testing or automated trading integration
- **ADX/DI Support**: Optionally records trend strength values
- **Seconds-Bar Chart Generator Included**: Comes with a license key as a bonus
---
### 🎯 Recommended For
- Traders who want to instantly grasp trend strength
- Those who prefer visual cross signal detection
- Users needing CSV output for backtesting, verification, or external integration
- Scalpers or binary option traders seeking ultra-short-term trading indicators
- **Anyone who wants to combine seconds-bar charts with predictive precision to capture the future in real time**
If you wish to use seconds-bar charts, please download Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer separately and enter the key obtained from the settings.