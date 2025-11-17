FutureSight CCI

## 🚀 FutureSight CCI — See Beyond the Trend


### Indicator Overview


**FutureSight CCI** is a next-generation oscillator that takes the traditional CCI to the next level.  

It combines everything traders need into one powerful tool: trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and CSV logging.


When paired with the **Seconds-Bar Chart Generator**, you gain full control over ultra-short-term price action.  

For scalping and binary options, the **speed and precision of “reading the future” is dramatically enhanced.**


---


### ✨ Key Features


- **Extended CCI**: Simultaneously draws three custom-calculated lines derived from the standard CCI  

- **Trend Label Display**: Shows slope in real time at the bottom-right corner (toggle ON/OFF)  

- **Cross Arrow Drawing**: Visualizes chart arrows when MA2 crosses MA3/MA5  

- **Bollinger Bands**: Displays center, upper, and lower bands together  

- **Alert Function**: Plays sound notifications when thresholds are breached  

- **Log Output**: Saves CSV on bar close, useful for testing or automated trading integration  

- **ADX/DI Support**: Optionally records trend strength values  

- **Seconds-Bar Chart Generator Included**: Comes with a license key as a bonus  


---


### 🎯 Recommended For


- Traders who want to instantly grasp trend strength  

- Those who prefer visual cross signal detection  

- Users needing CSV output for backtesting, verification, or external integration  

- Scalpers or binary option traders seeking ultra-short-term trading indicators  

- **Anyone who wants to combine seconds-bar charts with predictive precision to capture the future in real time**


If you wish to use seconds-bar charts, please download Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer separately and enter the key obtained from the settings.

