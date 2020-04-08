Apt Indicator MT5

APT – Advance Pivot Trader Indicator for MT5 (MQL5)

This Indicator works fully on mathematical and algorithmic calculations.

Timeframe & Risk Guidance

  • Low-risk trading: Recommended H4 (4-Hour) timeframe

  • Medium-risk trading: Recommended M30 (30-Minute) timeframe

Prop Firm Ready

This Indicator is designed to work within disciplined commonly required by proprietary trading firms. No grid and no martingale.

    Recommended Trading Conditions

    1. Use H4 timeframe for lower risk and M30 timeframe for medium risk.

    2. Minimum balance guidance based on lot size:

      • 0.01 lot → minimum balance $200

      • 0.10 lot → minimum balance $2000

    3. A low-spread account is recommended for smoother execution.




