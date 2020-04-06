Donchian Queen MT5
- Experts
- Javier Comas Gonzalez
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 10
Donchian Queen is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to detect trend breakouts using Donchian Channels.
It aims to capture strong market moves with strict risk management and a focus on the risk/reward ratio.
Unlike many EAs that promise unrealistic win rates (90% or more) but fail to survive real market conditions, Donchian Queen is designed to make the most of each breakout, prioritizing trades with higher potential profit than the losses assumed.
Note: All backtest results cover the period from January 1, 2024 to September 23, 2025, and were generated using 1:20 leverage. This range was chosen to reflect the current market dynamics and provide realistic trading conditions.
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Leverage: minimum 1:20
-
Deposit: minimum $250
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Broker: any
Recomended Settings:
-
Donchian Channel Period: 20
-
Channel Offset: 0.2
-
Auto LotSizing: true
-
Risk %: 10.0
-
Slippage: 50
-
Max drop: 1000.0
Key Features
-
Breakout strategy with Donchian Channels: identifies new highs and lows.
-
Advanced risk management: fixed lot size or risk-based auto lotsizing.
-
Extra safety control: automatic closure on sharp intrabar price drops.
-
No martingale, grid, or dangerous hedging techniques.
Why Choose Donchian Queen
This EA is designed with a long-term focus, applying a realistic approach to capital management and prioritizing consistency over win rate.Recommendation: For continuous and stable operation, it is recommended to run Donchian Queen MT5 on a reliable VPS server