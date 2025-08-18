XAUUSD 5 minute

4.5


Profitable EA with Real Edge for Free?

In a world of lies and scammers, I want to give a little hope—a small light in the darkness. I want to show that a real robust bot doesn't have to cost thousands, but in fact can be found in the free section. XAUUSD 5 Minute is not my best project, but it is robust, reliable, and simple. It might not make millions, but has a real edge. No promises, no "Future-AI-never-losing system"—but a real Expert Advisor.


Please read short manual before using: Click here



Trading Approach

  • Multi-system logic
  • Mean reversion strategies
  • Diversification
  • Intraday trading


Strategy

EA is based on entry and exit signals generated by multiple systems, in other words bot is fully automated and manual overlook is to necessary. Due to this logic, TP is not used at all and SL is in place only as a safety net, since trades are usually closed before hitting it. SL is triggera only when market conditions shift significantly. Each system uses mean reversion strategy, what can sometimes result in similar entries. Goal is to spread the risk acrossm multiple systems, so that even if one struggles, others compensate and outweight a potential loss. 


Settings

You likely noticed that in the settings you will only find lot size and risk per trade with an enable toggle. Unfortunately, people could misuse the fact that this EA is free by renaming it and reselling it outside of MQL5. For this reason, I decided to leave only these necessary settings available, so that people don't mistreat my efforts and openness.

However, if you really like XAUUSD 5 Minute and would want something in that direction with customizable settings and better results, there is another EA called XAU Master. The trading approach is similar to XAUUSD 5 Minute—the only differences are better diversification, improved performance, new systems, adjustable inputs, prop firm spoofing, and better risk control. This EA is paid, but if XAUUSD 5 Minute suits your needs, then taking a look at it wouldn't be a bad idea.


------  Setup  ------

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Recommended capital: $1,000+
Account type: Standard (no need for low spread)
Trading frequency: avg 2 trades per day
VPS: Highly recommended


XAU Master

An improved version of XAUUSD 5 Minute called XAU Master offers better performance, longevity and adjustable features. Exact specifications are described in the description: 

XAU Master EA | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5


Support

If you want more free high-quality EAs, please support me by leaving a review.


Previous Versions

XAUUSD 5 minute V6.4: here  

XAUUSD 5 minute V6.5: here

- if you are having issues, download from the comment section 

Comentários
adjie1604
14
adjie1604 2025.12.25 06:35 
 

Salam kenal Branislav..saya trader pemula namun punya tanggung jawab mengelola keuangan yang cukup besar, saya melihat EA anda begitu mengagumkan. saya ingin support anda atas apresiasi yang saya berikan. saya mengelola keuangan sekitar $1000 pada tahap awal, bisakah anda meberikan setting yang tepat untuk EA anda agar bisa saya maksimalkan. salam hangat (loekmanhakiem74.gmail.com)

abebakar
14
abebakar 2025.12.23 23:49 
 

Hello Branislav, Firstly, thank you for your generosity in sharing your expertise... and I hope you will continue to do good work and no doubt will be well rewarded. I have back-tested the EA on several short term (1-3 months) and long term (5-10 years) runs. The results were excellent. The only comment I have, which others have also raised, is how the EA does not secure (large) profits before going into a loss. I know you are working on solving this issue...and I trust you will. In the meantime... I did consider manually taking partial profits or close profitable trades, but was reluctant in case this would disrupt the workings of the system. Can you confirm if that's the case? Much thanks again and best wishes for 2026! Abe

61230532
14
61230532 2025.12.23 03:47 
 

I’m been using this EA from long time. It worked well. I just updated to new version 7.1 and there is no tp. Can you advise?

Mattéo FALA
18
Mattéo FALA 2025.12.26 04:43 
 

Morning, i have been using this EA and its really great. I add another EA "trade manager auto SLTP" to secure profit an its greater with it. Quic question if i put an EA to block the XAUUSD 5minutes when theres too much loss would it perturbate your EA ?

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.26 14:45
Hello, I am glad you like XAUUSD 5 Minute. No, it will not disrupt the logic, only difference could be worse overall performance, but only if other EA manages poorly.
adjie1604
14
adjie1604 2025.12.25 06:35 
 

Salam kenal Branislav..saya trader pemula namun punya tanggung jawab mengelola keuangan yang cukup besar, saya melihat EA anda begitu mengagumkan. saya ingin support anda atas apresiasi yang saya berikan. saya mengelola keuangan sekitar $1000 pada tahap awal, bisakah anda meberikan setting yang tepat untuk EA anda agar bisa saya maksimalkan. salam hangat (loekmanhakiem74.gmail.com)

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.25 13:22
Hello, you can use default settings for XAUUSD 5 Minute with your account size.
Talyas
14
Talyas 2025.12.24 13:40 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.24 14:36
Hi Talyas, thank you and I sent you rpivate message to help sole your issue
abebakar
14
abebakar 2025.12.23 23:49 
 

Hello Branislav, Firstly, thank you for your generosity in sharing your expertise... and I hope you will continue to do good work and no doubt will be well rewarded. I have back-tested the EA on several short term (1-3 months) and long term (5-10 years) runs. The results were excellent. The only comment I have, which others have also raised, is how the EA does not secure (large) profits before going into a loss. I know you are working on solving this issue...and I trust you will. In the meantime... I did consider manually taking partial profits or close profitable trades, but was reluctant in case this would disrupt the workings of the system. Can you confirm if that's the case? Much thanks again and best wishes for 2026! Abe

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.24 09:16
Hi Abe, thank you very much for your review.
Yes I am solving this issue, to secure profits while not altering the overall performance. It is little problematic, but will find a way. Until then feel free to manualy interact with the EA, just not too much to keep the main logic running properly. If you/anybody had any questions/issues/suggestions/partnership opportunities, write me anytime.
61230532
14
61230532 2025.12.23 03:47 
 

I’m been using this EA from long time. It worked well. I just updated to new version 7.1 and there is no tp. Can you advise?

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.23 11:40
Hello, new version closes trades all by itself based on its trading logic. No need for TP. Simply attach EA to chart, use the right lot size, backtest before using and let it run :)
3ape3
34
3ape3 2025.12.22 09:41 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.22 11:24
Glad you like XAUUSD 5 Minute:)
Will continue to grow
Mohammed Al Amri
25
Mohammed Al Amri 2025.12.19 05:41 
 

IS THSI EA WORK WITH ROBOFOREX? CAUSE I HAVE ATTACHED IN THE CHART, BUT THERE IS NOTHING APPEARING IN THE EXPERTS' DATA LOGS

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.19 13:01
Hi Mohammed, I sent you private message. EA likely just did not place any trades yet. Please check your DM.
Flash2026
19
Flash2026 2025.12.18 07:24 
 

hau to work

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.19 13:02
Hello, I sent you private message with instructions.
Zvezda
56
Zvezda 2025.12.17 19:36 
 

I only have bad entries and SLs. I really don't understand the point of this EA. Or maybe someone needs to explain it to me...

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.23 11:41
Hi, I sent you a private message to solve your problem. UPDATE: Please check your messages, I texted you multiple times.
akash311295
14
akash311295 2025.12.17 16:12 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.17 16:55
Hi, of course, I sent you a private message.
ruslan280
26
ruslan280 2025.12.17 13:34 
 

first deal -112 usd

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.17 16:55
Hi, I understand your frustration. Judging EA performance based on a single first trade isn’t representative, especially if used on a small account. (The minimum recommended balance is $2,000 with 0.01 lots, as multiple systems can cause short-term fluctuations.) If you would like me to review your setup, please send me private message so I can check everything.
Slapster
45
Slapster 2025.12.16 14:47 
 

Thanks for this EA

andrejtrades
29
andrejtrades 2025.12.15 19:09 
 

V7.0 makes very good money for me. start with $100 on forward testing from 08/01/2025, end up with $5000+ at 08/12/2025 with 600$ DD.

daiwuranaierxiding
14
daiwuranaierxiding 2025.12.14 18:02 
 

Hi Sir, you have a very good EA, during back test, kindly send the set file for $500 account. thank you

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.15 14:26
Hello, I sent you private message. Please check.
RockyIRQ
16
RockyIRQ 2025.12.14 05:02 
 

Honestly the best ea you can find on this app. Such a genuine creator, may his family be blessed for giving us this gem for free. I would appreciate it a bit more if you could change a few more settings on this ea but i understand why he disabled that function

Ginifaol89
25
Ginifaol89 2025.12.13 09:01 
 

it woul be good if it has a trailing stop loss

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.13 10:56
Hello, thank you for your review and suggestion.
I wanted to share a good and reliable EA for free, however I've limited some settings to prevent misuse and reselling outside of MQL5. If you like XAUUSD 5 Minute and would like to make adjustments yourself, including a trailing stop loss, I recommend taking a look at XAU Master, which is based on a similar concept but has improved performance and includes all settings with a trailing SL feature (please see the screenshot in the overview for a detailed comparison).
If you have any suggestions, issues, questions, feel free to reach out anytime. I appreciate any feedback.
chuakai9
29
chuakai9 2025.12.13 04:17 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Shawn Saunders
32
Shawn Saunders 2025.12.12 17:33 
 

Initially I had issues with this EA, but working with the developer and with their help it is actually quite amazing. Now I need to find an exchange where us US guys can trade xauusd.

Branislav Bridzik
23766
Resposta do desenvolvedor Branislav Bridzik 2025.12.18 18:33
Thank you for for the review Shawn, glad I could help out.
zhuyhca
52
zhuyhca 2025.12.12 10:08 
 

Very good, thanks for your work

BulldogTrader777
14
BulldogTrader777 2025.12.11 12:47 
 

Bien por ahora probando, más adelante daré mis opiniones del resultado, gracias

1234
