XAUUSD 5 minute

5

XAUUSD 5 Minute EA – High-Speed, Indicator-Based Scalping Strategy for Gold

XAUUSD 5 Minute EA is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for scalping gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. Built for traders who thrive on short-term volatility and rapid execution, this EA uses a multi-indicator system to identify high-probability trade setups and manage positions with tight risk controls. Whether you're trading during the London or New York sessions, XAUUSD 5 Minute EA offers a fast, disciplined, and customizable approach to gold scalping.


Load the setfile for optimal performance: here


Trading Approach

XAUUSD 5 Minute EA blends multiple technical indicators to cut through market noise and pinpoint high-quality trade setups. Gold’s fast-paced intraday swings create abundant opportunities, and this EA tackles them with sharp precision.


TP & SL why so wide??

During backtesting you might have noticed very wide SL and TP orders. This is because XAUUSD 5 Minute enters and exits the market based on entry and exit signals generated by the program. TP and SL orders are by default not used at all. However, they are part of the EA in case some traders are used to use them at all cost (especially SL). I understand that and that is why EA has this option, however the performance might be changed and performance could be worse.

Sometimes can happen that a trade is in profit and then is closed on Break Even. And also the other way around - closed on Break Even after big floating loss. This happens also due to before mentioned signals. Please feel free to sometimes alter the trades manually, but keep in mind the possible consequences.


Timeframe & Asset

Crafted specifically for XAUUSD on the 5-minute chart, EA is tuned for gold’s unique volatility. While it can technically run on other timeframes or instruments, it is recommended to be used on Gold.


Risk Management Tools

  • Fixed Lot Sizing: Set consistent trade sizes for predictable risk.
  • Trade Frequency Limits: Caps trades per hour or session to avoid overtrading.
  • Day-Based Restrictions: Choose specific trading days to suit your strategy.


Setup Instructions Attach the EA to an XAUUSD chart (or your broker’s equivalent, e.g., GOLD or XAUUSD.m) and enable auto-trading. You can calmly use the EA on any timeframe (recommended 5-minute).


Strengths

  • Multi-Indicator Precision: Minimizes false signals for reliable entries.
  • Scalping-Optimized Controls: Built for fast-paced, high-risk environments.
  • Gold-Based Design: EA is crafted for XAUUSD’s unique market behavior.


Weaknesses

  • Prone to Market Noise: Low timeframes can trigger frequent false moves.
  • Spread Sensitivity: High spreads can influence the performance.
  • Broker Dependency: Needs brokers with tight spreads for best results.


Best Use Case The XAUUSD 5 Minute EA is ideal for traders focused on short-term gold scalping, seeking a disciplined, indicator-driven system. It thrives in high-liquidity sessions like London or New York, with volatility peaks. With the right broker and disciplined approach, this EA offers a sharp edge for traders aiming to conquer the 5-minute XAUUSD chart.


Previous Versions:

XAUUSD 5 minute V6.4: here

XAUUSD 5 minute V6.5 (current): here








Recensioni 1
JPBLANC66
44
JPBLANC66 2025.09.25 08:13 
 

Bonjour, merci pour ce bot, bon travail, fonctionne très bien, compte réel depuis 15 jours.

Altri dall’autore
Filtro:
Rispondi alla recensione