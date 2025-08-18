



Profitable EA with Real Edge for Free?

In a world of lies and scammers, I want to give a little hope—a small light in the darkness. I want to show that a real robust bot doesn't have to cost thousands, but in fact can be found in the free section. XAUUSD 5 Minute is not my best project, but it is robust, reliable, and simple. It might not make millions, but has a real edge. No promises, no "Future-AI-never-losing system"—but a real Expert Advisor.





Please read short manual before using: Click here









Trading Approach

Multi-system logic

Mean reversion strategies

Diversification

Intraday trading





Strategy EA is based on entry and exit signals generated by multiple systems, in other words bot is fully automated and manual overlook is to necessary. Due to this logic, TP is not used at all and SL is in place only as a safety net, since trades are usually closed before hitting it. SL is triggera only when market conditions shift significantly. Each system uses mean reversion strategy, what can sometimes result in similar entries. Goal is to spread the risk acrossm multiple systems, so that even if one struggles, others compensate and outweight a potential loss.



Settings

You likely noticed that in the settings you will only find lot size and risk per trade with an enable toggle. Unfortunately, people could misuse the fact that this EA is free by renaming it and reselling it outside of MQL5. For this reason, I decided to leave only these necessary settings available, so that people don't mistreat my efforts and openness.

However, if you really like XAUUSD 5 Minute and would want something in that direction with customizable settings and better results, there is another EA called XAU Master. The trading approach is similar to XAUUSD 5 Minute—the only differences are better diversification, improved performance, new systems, adjustable inputs, prop firm spoofing, and better risk control. This EA is paid, but if XAUUSD 5 Minute suits your needs, then taking a look at it wouldn't be a bad idea.





------ Setup ------ Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M15

Recommended capital: $1,000+

Account type: Standard (no need for low spread)

Trading frequency: avg 2 trades per day

VPS: Highly recommended





XAU Master

An improved version of XAUUSD 5 Minute called XAU Master offers better performance, longevity and adjustable features. Exact specifications are described in the description:

XAU Master EA | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5





Support

Previous Versions

