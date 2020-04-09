Fully Spike Escaper Automated Robot

INTRODUCTION :

This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the time occuring a spike presence and open sell or buy trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.    

There are another functionalities as Martingale strategy and a deep indicator called DeepMovingAverage, it last is triggered automatically when the control is checked. These are made to help users to notify and to anticipate the future price directional. This panel possesses a reverse control to reverse all current positions to a multiple reverse position you desired with a customizable money management. It offers a new profit protection strategy called the traling Stop Control.

A new control was implemented in the panel named Automation Blocker, this control permits user to block the automation launcher control ongoing in process to profit the manual trading by using the market indicator and the Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE Order controls.

It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart object for a price trend directional indicator.

IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the panel controls and to operate 24h a day. If you don't want to waste your time and to spend your connexion bill  'cause you're staking on your screen along your journey to wait when the next auto-entry is coming, with VPS you just activate it and let it works in the server and you can earn time and economize your bill. With this you can receive automatically a push notification of your trade in real time on your smartphone to notify you that the panel opened a trade automatically in time.

REQUIREMENTS :

  • Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
  • Brokers : WelTrade.
  • Account Type : SyntX Account Type.
  • Currency : GainX and PainX 1200.
  • Lot size : optional.
  • Spike Threshold value  : Default.
  • Timeframe : M1.
  • VPS Server and 4G or 5G Connexion are recommended.
  • Works only on computer.
  • Works on strategy Tester if the clients want to prove the reults for verification. Backtest period from 1st to 31st July 2025
NB: If you want to activate your push notification, you just install Metatrader 5 in your phone and pick up your Metaquotes ID (MQID) there. After that you copy and paste your Metaquotes ID in your terminal on your PC. Then, when you finish to set your ID you will receive a real time push notification of your trade in your phone even your PC is switched off.
For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5.
Produtos recomendados
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader — Structural Momentum Intelligence System While many automated strategies rely on over-optimized backtests , cent-account demonstrations , or aggressive exposure models , Nova WDX Trader is designed around a disciplined structural framework intended for real-market conditions. The system prioritizes execution stability, controlled exposure, and internal consistency — avoiding artificial performance amplification and unsustainable risk behavior commonly found in retail automation.
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versão 2025 249$ Apenas para os primeiros 5 compradores! Sinal ao Vivo Verifique o desempenho ao vivo do Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Estratégia de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced é uma versão aprimorada da estratégia Sonic R, automatizando operações com base na Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e incorporando algoritmos avançados para maximizar o desempenho. Timeframes: M15, M30 Pares suportados: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Estilo de Trading: Swing Trading - Retrações e
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Experts
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.67 (33)
Experts
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Apenas um número muito limitado de cópias estará disponível pelo preço atual! Preço final: 999$ NOVO (a partir de US$ 349) --> GANHE 1 EA GRÁTIS (para 2 números de conta comercial). Oferta combinada definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Bem-vindo ao BITCOIN REAPER!   Depois do tremendo sucesso do Gold Reaper, decidi que era hora de aplicar os mesmos princípios vencedores ao mercado de Bi
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova MFI Scalper — Momentum-Flow Precision System Nova MFI Scalper integrates advanced volume‑weighted momentum analytics directly into MT5. By interpreting the subtle interplay of accumulation and distribution, it identifies zones where market intent is strongest, filtering out fleeting, low-conviction movements. Unlike standard oscillators or over-engineered black-box systems, Nova MFI Scalper operates on a structurally disciplined framework — ensuring every signal is backed by layered validat
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven vai ficar com valor promocional de lançamento até 08/12/2025 Esse Expert Advisor se adapta a qualquer ativo. Ele é universal.  O   Multi-Asset Scalper EA   é um sistema de trading automatizado profissional desenvolvido para a plataforma MetaTrader 5, projetado para operações de scalping em múltiplos ativos simultaneamente. A versão 8.2 incorpora tecnologia multi-timeframe com confirmação tripla e gestão de risco integrada. Arquitetura Técnica 1.   Sis
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
The Market Beast Dominator
Wilfried Ntamatungiro
5 (1)
Experts
The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
A estratégia de negociação é baseada em mais de 10 anos de experiência de sucesso em negociação com base na força de uma vela e porcentagem do corpo em relação ao Candle inteiro (Strong Candle) e / ou (dependendo dos parametros configurados) em 1 média móvel de tendência tripla de longo período (JMA) combinada com a média móvel de tempo do gráfico atual com bandas constantes e oscilador AWESOME ou ainda Bollinger Bands, sendo que tudo isso pode ser combinado como desejar para permitir uma entra
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Pairs Trading Expert
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Experts
Profitable Statistical Arbitrage  and   M ean Reversion Algorithm This Expert Advisor implements the well-established   Pairs Trading   algorithm — a classic quantitative trading strategy based on   statistical arbitrage   and   mean reversion . The EA identifies the optimal hedge ratio between two correlated trading symbols to construct a synthetic stationary spread . It continuously monitors the deviation of this spread from its mean value and opens synthetic BUY/SELL baskets when the spread
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Sistema de Trading Automatizado Exclusive Imperium MT5 é um Consultor Especialista (EA) para MetaTrader 5, baseado em algoritmos de análise de mercado e gestão de risco. O EA funciona em modo totalmente automático e requer mínima intervenção do trader. Atenção! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para receber as instruções de configuração! IMPORTANTE: Todos os exemplos, capturas de tela e testes são fornecidos apenas para fins demonstrativos. Se um determ
Kintech Gold
Doan Van Hai
Experts
Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
O Fractal Trend Master é um dos Expert Advisors mais poderosos e sofisticados disponíveis no mercado, desenvolvido para proteger o capital dos traders enquanto maximiza as oportunidades de lucro. Baseado na renomada metodologia de Bill Williams , o EA utiliza três ferramentas essenciais de análise técnica: o indicador Alligator, os fractais, e o Gator Oscillator, criando uma estrutura robusta e precisa para a identificação e seguimento de tendências de mercado. Esse EA foi projetado com foco em
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Dynamic Trader EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Elevate your trading experience with Dynamic Trader EA MT5 , a cutting-edge trading robot designed to optimize your investment strategy. This advanced algorithm harnesses the power of four key indicators: RSI ( Relative Strength Index ), Stochastic Oscillator , MACD   ( Moving Average Convergence Divergence ) and ATR ( Average True Range ) to make informed and precise trading decisions. ATR is used to dynamically set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market volatility. IMPORTANT! Read c
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilitários
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
Utilitários
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Utilitários
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
Utilitários
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilitários
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Utilitários
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
Goldusd
Osama Benalhadi
Utilitários
Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
Trade Hub MT5
Oleksii Romanov
Utilitários
Trade Hub Expert Advisor (EA) – Description Trade Hub is a centralized risk and trade management Expert Advisor designed to enforce strict control over grid-based trading across multiple charts and symbols. Its primary function is capital protection and disciplined trade execution , achieved through the following key limitations: Global Grid Limiting – Restricts the total number of active grids across all charts where the EA is running. Per-Symbol Order Control – Caps the number of simultane
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
Mais do autor
Unicorn Ultimate EA
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a winning trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. Unicorn is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes Moving Average indicator as market price trend directional and Stochastic indicator as price Oscillation. Unicorn possesses an automatical Breakeven BE Checker and an automate CRASH
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
US SP 500 Scalper Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for US SP 500 stock market indices. It offers an ultimate and complete auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
Prop Firm Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with all FTMO Currencies and is made for FTMO evaluation only on Metatrader 5 Terminal. This Panel offers an   Economic Calendar Strategy   with twenty Countries such as   Europe, United-States, Canada , United-Kingdom, China , France, G
Manual Spike Catcher
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Indicadores
INTRODUCTION : This Indicator is made to detect a spike presence whether some conditions are completed. It works preferably with Crash and Boom index. This system contains multiple levels and Four zones such as SPIKE ZONE, CONFIRMATION ZONE, UP REJECTION ZONE, DOWN REJECTION ZONE. Two zones play most important to confirm a spike probability prescence such SPIKE ZONE (Red Levels) and CONFIRMATION ZONE (Red Level). INDICATOR FEATURE : - Dash dot Line in Red : -DI Signal (Up curve) - Solid Line i
Bitcoin vs US Dollar panel for Scalping
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This panel is designed for the BTC/USD pair. It offers a comprehensive and fully automated trading solution with optional money management controls. The application is an automated panel that operates in the strategy tester and includes a built-in indicator at the bottom of the interface.   Additional features include Martingale strategy and range sequence detection, which help users anticipate future price movements and receive alerts.   The panel also provides a reverse
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Automated Spike Catcher
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the moment occuring the presence of sudden  strong price movement and open buy or sell trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.     There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a Deep Moving Average Indicator , it last triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are made to help us
Fundamental and Technical for trading analysis
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
EUR Vs US Dollar Panel for Scalping Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for EURUSD pair. It offers an ultimate and complete trading tools with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate futu
SyntX Trading Tools Utility
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for all synthetic indices. It offers an ultimate and complete panel with an optional money management Controls. This application gathers both manual and autotrading all in one panel and works only on   WELTRADE Broker . It is equiped with a lots of classical and customizable indicators implementeded in the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it is triggered automatically when the controls
Trading Panel for Indices Market
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilitários
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário