Fully Spike Escaper Automated Robot

INTRODUCTION :

This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the time occuring a spike presence and open sell or buy trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.    

There are another functionalities as Martingale strategy and a deep indicator called DeepMovingAverage, it last is triggered automatically when the control is checked. These are made to help users to notify and to anticipate the future price directional. This panel possesses a reverse control to reverse all current positions to a multiple reverse position you desired with a customizable money management. It offers a new profit protection strategy called the traling Stop Control.

A new control was implemented in the panel named Automation Blocker, this control permits user to block the automation launcher control ongoing in process to profit the manual trading by using the market indicator and the Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE Order controls.

It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart object for a price trend directional indicator.

IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the panel controls and to operate 24h a day. If you don't want to waste your time and to spend your connexion bill  'cause you're staking on your screen along your journey to wait when the next auto-entry is coming, with VPS you just activate it and let it works in the server and you can earn time and economize your bill. With this you can receive automatically a push notification of your trade in real time on your smartphone to notify you that the panel opened a trade automatically in time.

REQUIREMENTS :

  • Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.
  • Brokers : WelTrade.
  • Account Type : SyntX Account Type.
  • Currency : GainX and PainX 1200.
  • Lot size : optional.
  • Spike Threshold value  : Default.
  • Timeframe : M1.
  • VPS Server and 4G or 5G Connexion are recommended.
  • Works only on computer.
  • Works on strategy Tester if the clients want to prove the reults for verification. Backtest period from 1st to 31st July 2025
NB: If you want to activate your push notification, you just install Metatrader 5 in your phone and pick up your Metaquotes ID (MQID) there. After that you copy and paste your Metaquotes ID in your terminal on your PC. Then, when you finish to set your ID you will receive a real time push notification of your trade in your phone even your PC is switched off.
For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5.
추천 제품
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 버전 2025 249달러 - 첫 5명만! 실시간 신호 Sonic R Pro Enhanced의 실시간 성과 확인하기: 거래 전략 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 Dragon Band (EMA 34 및 EMA 89)를 기반으로 한 전통적인 Sonic R 전략의 업그레이드 버전으로, 자동화된 거래 시스템입니다. 타임프레임: M15, M30 지원 통화쌍: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 거래 스타일: 스윙 트레이딩 - 풀백 및 반대 트렌드 최소 자본: 500 USD 레버리지: 1:200 이상 사용자 가이드 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 단순함을 위해 최적화되었습니다. 사용자는 RiskAmount 하나의 파라미터만 설정하면 됩니다. RiskAmount < 0일 경우: 계좌 잔액의 백분율로 위험을 계산 RiskAmount > 0일 경우: 거래당 고정 USD 금액으로 위험을 설정 예제:
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Exclusive Imperium MT5 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)로, 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리에 기반합니다. EA는 완전히 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 — 설정 지침을 받으실 수 있습니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 의미는 아닙니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. 따라서 각 통화쌍은 사용자가 개별적으로 최적화해야 합니다 그리고 실제 계좌에서는 단일 통화 모드 로만 실행해야 합니다 — 각 쌍을 별도로 실행하세요. 다중 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순히 예시입니다. 시장 상황은 변하기 때문에 최적화는 최소 연 1회 반복하는 것이 좋습니다. 중요 정보: EA의 데모 버전은 평가용으로
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Experts
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
유틸리티
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven은 2025년 12월 8일까지 프로모션 출시가 적용됩니다. 이 Expert Advisor는 모든 자산에 적용 가능하며, 범용적입니다. Multi-Asset Scalper EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 개발된 전문 자동 거래 시스템으로, 여러 자산에 대한 동시 스캘핑 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 버전 8.2는 트리플 컨펌 및 통합 위험 관리 기능을 갖춘 멀티 타임프레임 기술을 통합했습니다. 기술 아키텍처 1. 지능형 신호 시스템 멀티 타임프레임 계산: 트리플 분석(컨펌, 패스트 컨펌, 슬로우 컨펌) 투표 시스템: 가중치 조정이 가능한 3가지 주요 지표(EMA, MACD, RSI) 위험 모드: 민감도에 영향을 미치는 5단계(초공격적 → 초보수적) 2. 고급 위험 관리 하이브리드 랏 계산: 고정 또는 위험 기반(USD) 무한 손익분기점: 핍이 아닌 달러로 계산되는 점진적 시스템. 목표 이익
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
유틸리티
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
유틸리티
크립토닷컴에서 MT5로 Crypto.com websocket에서 Metatrader 5로 라이브 촛대 스트리밍 OHCLV(시가 고가 저가 종가) 실시간 요금 데이터입니다.  트레이더, 분 차트에서 OHLC 데이터가 정확하지 않으면 기술 차트 연구에서 잘못된 분석을 제공할 수 있습니다. 이 제품은 수동 분석에 도움이 될 수 있는 실시간으로 정확한 데이터를 제공하도록 보장합니다. 내 프로필 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller에서 내 다른 암호화 제품을 확인할 수 있습니다. 1. OHLCV 데이터 2. 여러 심볼 지원 및 생성 3. 도구 > 옵션 > URL 탭에서 웹 요청 허용에서 언급한 대로 바이낸스 웹 소켓 및 API URL을 추가하고 웹 요청 허용 확인란을 선택해야 합니다. - 웹소켓 URL : stream.crypto.com - API URL : api.crypto.com 4. 차트는 GMT+0 시간대(Crypt
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Experts
출시 기념 특가: $99 (선착순 10명 이후 $199로 인상) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: 비트코인을 위한 터틀 트레이딩의 진화 이 EA는 단순한 '터틀 트레이딩'의 복제품이 아닙니다. 변동성이 극심한 비트코인(BTCUSD) 시장에 맞춰 전설적인 전략을 완벽하게 재설계한 전문가용 시스템입니다. 고전적인 돈치안 채널 돌파(Donchian Breakout) 전략에 독자적인 **6가지 시장 구조 필터(Six-Pattern Logic)**를 결합하여, 추세 추종 전략의 최대 약점인 **'거짓 돌파(False Breakout)'**를 해결했습니다. 'Six Pattern' 알고리즘의 핵심 대부분의 추세 추종 봇은 횡보장에서 손실을 봅니다. 이 EA는 SMMA 와 SSL 채널 을 사용하여 시장 구조를 6단계로 분석합니다. 필터: 시장의 패턴이 추세 방향과 일치할 때만 진입합니다. 결과: 노이즈가 많은 시장에서 '속임수(Whipsaw)'를 걸러내어 진입 정확도를 획기적
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
가격으로 TP 및 SL 설정 – MT5 자동 주문 수정기 모든 거래에 대해 정확한 TP 및 SL 가격 수준 자동 설정 ️ 모든 통화쌍 및 EA와 호환, 심볼 또는 매직넘버로 필터링 가능 이 EA는 직접 가격 값(예: EURUSD의 1.12345)을 사용하여 거래의 정확한 테이크프로핏(TP)과 스톱로스(SL) 수준을 정의하고 적용합니다. 포인트나 핍 없음. 모든 주문 또는 선택된 심볼/매직넘버에 대해 깔끔하고 정확한 거래 관리가 가능합니다. 주요 기능: 정확한 가격으로 TP 및 SL 즉시 수정 모든 주문, 현재 심볼 또는 특정 매직넘버에 적용 ️ 0을 입력하여 거래의 TP 또는 SL 제거 차트에 연결되면 완전 자동 작동 모든 거래 자산과 호환 적합 대상: 빠른 TP/SL 제어를 원하는 수동 트레이더 기본 종료 로직을 재정의해야 하는 EA 사용자 복잡한 포지션을 관리하는 다중 주문 트레이더 질문이나 제안이 있으신가요?
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Experts
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
유틸리티
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
유틸리티
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
The Wall Street Player master
Lancine Stanislas Traore
유틸리티
The Wall Street Player (Master version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and a
The Wall Street Player ultimatum
Lancine Stanislas Traore
유틸리티
The Wall Street Player (Ultimatum version). This EA tailored as a Discipline, Money and Risk Management tool is a powerful Trade Station utility designed for Forex, Cryptos, Commodities, Shares, Deriv synthetic pairs and any CFDs Market. It is designed to fit your strategy as a winner, and take your Edge of the market to the NEXT-LEVEL. The only thing to do is to get It on your chart and appreciate the possibilities and chart management abilities it has to offer for realizing that discipline and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
유틸리티
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Copiador MT5
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
유틸리티
Copiador – La Mejor Herramienta para Copiar Operaciones en MetaTrader 4 Este no es un simple copiador de operaciones que   únicamente   permite copiar transacciones de forma local entre diferentes cuentas de MetaTrader 4 en cualquier dirección y cantidad. ¡Por supuesto que lo hace!   ¡Pero Copiador hace mucho más!     Descubre sus características y beneficios a continuación FUNCIONALIDADES DESTACADAS:   Copiado entre brokers diferentes : Puedes copiar operaciones desde una cuenta e
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
Goldusd
Osama Benalhadi
유틸리티
Key Fixes Applied Added   #include <Trade/Trade.mqh>   → Required for   CTrade   class. Initialized   CTrade trade   → Needed to execute trades. Fixed array handling for EMA values   → Used   CopyBuffer()   correctly. Normalized SL/TP prices   → Used   NormalizeDouble()   to avoid "invalid stops" errors. Corrected price checks   → Used   iHigh()   &   iLow()   for previous candle. Adjusted point values   → Changed TP/SL to   points   (1 pip = 10 points in 5-digit brokers). How to Test This EA Co
Trade Hub MT5
Oleksii Romanov
유틸리티
Trade Hub Expert Advisor (EA) – Description Trade Hub is a centralized risk and trade management Expert Advisor designed to enforce strict control over grid-based trading across multiple charts and symbols. Its primary function is capital protection and disciplined trade execution , achieved through the following key limitations: Global Grid Limiting – Restricts the total number of active grids across all charts where the EA is running. Per-Symbol Order Control – Caps the number of simultane
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침   -   애플리케이션 지침   -   데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (583)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT5 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL5 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (14)
유틸리티
베타 출시 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 곧 공식 알파 버전을 출시할 예정입니다. 일부 기능은 아직 개발 중이며, 작은 버그가 발생할 수 있습니다. 문제가 있으면 꼭 보고해 주세요. 여러분의 피드백은 소프트웨어 개선에 도움이 됩니다. 가격은 20건 판매 후 인상됩니다. 남은 $90 카피: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 는 Telegram 채널 또는 그룹의 거래 신호를 자동으로 MetaTrader 5 계정으로 복사하는 강력한 도구입니다. 공개 및 비공개 채널을 모두 지원하며, 여러 신호 제공자를 여러 MT5 계정에 연결할 수 있습니다. 소프트웨어는 빠르고 안정적으로 동작하며, 복사된 거래를 완벽히 제어할 수 있습니다. 인터페이스는 깔끔하며 대시보드와 차트가 시각적으로 구성되어 있고, 직관적인 네비게이션이 가능합니다. 여러 Signal Account를 관리하고, 공급자별 설정을 세밀하게 조정하며, 모든 동작을 실시간으로
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (106)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.6 (35)
유틸리티
Trade Copier는 거래 계정 간의 거래를 복사하고 동기화하도록 설계된 전문 유틸리티입니다. 복사는 공급자의 계정/단말기에서 동일한 컴퓨터 또는 vps에 설치된 수신자의 계정/단말기로 발생합니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 주요 기능 및 이점: 복사기는 "МТ5> МТ5", "МТ4> МТ5", "МТ5> МТ4" 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 데모 계정 > 실 계정, 실 계정 > 데모 계정, 데모 계정 > 데모 계정 및 실제 계정 > 실 계정 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 읽기 전용 암호가 적용된 투자자 계정에서 복사를 지원합니다. 하나의 공급자 터미널은 여러 수신 터미널로 트랜잭션을 보낼 수 있고 하나의 수신 터미널은 여러 공급자 터미널에서 트랜잭션을 수신할 수 있습니다. 복사기는 귀하 또는 귀하의 고문이 거래하는 동일한 터미널에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 높은 복사 속도(0.5초 미만). 복사기에는 간편
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
유틸리티
MT5용 트레이드 복사기는 metaТrader 5 플랫폼용 트레이드 복사기입니다   . 그것은 사이의   외환 거래를 복사합니다       모든 계정   COPYLOT MT5 버전의 경우   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (또는 COPYLOT MT4 버전의 경우   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) 믿을 수 있는 복사기! MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 МТ4 터미널에서 거래를 복사할 수도 있습니다(   МТ4   -   МТ4, МТ5   -   МТ4   ):   COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 이 버전은 МТ5   -   МТ5, МТ4   -   МТ5   터미널 간을 포함합니다. 거래 복사기는 2/3/10 터미널 사이의 거래/포지션을 복사하기 위해 만들어졌습니다. 데모 계정 및 투자 계정에서
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
유틸리티
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 커스터마이즈 가능한 유틸리티로, 특정 신호를 Telegram의 채팅, 채널 또는 그룹으로 전송하고, 귀하의 계정을 신호 제공자 로 만듭니다. 경쟁 제품과 달리 DLL 임포트를 사용하지 않습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식은 필요하지 않습니다; 개발자가 제공하는 모든 것이 필요합니다. 주요 특징 구독자에게 보낸 주문 상세 정보를 커스터마이즈할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독에서는 모든 신호를 받습니다. id, 심볼, 또는 코멘트로 주문을 필터링할 수 있습니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷이 포함됩니다 보낸 스크린샷에 닫힌 주문을 그려 추가 검증을 합니다
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Scanner – 실제 시장 구조 기반의 멀티자산 스톱로스 분석 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Scanner는 여러 시장에서 스톱로스 구조를 전문적으로 모니터링하기 위해 설계된 강력한 도구입니다. 실제 시장 구조, 핵심 브레이크아웃, 가격 행동 로직을 기반으로 가장 의미 있는 스톱 영역을 자동으로 감지하며, 고해상도(DPI 지원)의 깔끔하고 일관된 패널에 모든 정보를 표시합니다. 포렉스(FOREX), 금, 지수, 금속, 암호화폐 등 다양한 자산군을 지원합니다. 스톱 레벨 계산 방식 이 시스템은 기존의 인디케이터 공식을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 브레이크아웃, 더 높은 고점, 더 낮은 저점 과 같은 실제 시장 구조 이벤트를 분석합니다. 스톱 레벨은 이러한 구조적 지점에서 직접 생성되므로 시장의 실제 움직임과 자연스럽게 일치하며, 더 신뢰도 높은 스톱 시스템을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 • 고정밀 멀티자산 호환성 포렉스, 금속, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 등 다양한
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
유틸리티
Smart Stop Manager – 전문 트레이더 수준의 자동 스톱로스 실행 개요 Smart Stop Manager는 Smart Stop 라인업의 실행 계층으로, 여러 개의 오픈 포지션을 보유한 트레이더를 위해 설계된 구조적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 완전 자동화된 스톱로스 관리 시스템입니다. 모든 활성 거래를 지속적으로 모니터링하고, Smart Stop 시장 구조 로직을 사용해 최적의 스톱레벨을 계산하며, 명확하고 투명한 규칙에 따라 스톱을 자동으로 업데이트합니다. 단일 자산부터 전체 멀티심볼 포트폴리오까지, Smart Stop Manager는 모든 거래에 규율, 일관성, 그리고 완전한 리스크 가시성을 제공합니다. 감정적 판단을 제거하고, 수동 작업을 줄이며, 모든 스톱이 항상 시장 구조 기반의 논리적 진행을 따르도록 보장합니다. 하이라이트 시장 구조 기반 자동 스톱 배치 • 모든 오픈 포지션을 평가하여 Smart Stop 로직에 기반한 최적의 스톱로스를 자동 적용합니다. 포트폴
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
유틸리티
쉽고 간편하게 거래 자본을 보호하세요 거래 자본을 보호하는 것은 자본을 키우는 것만큼 중요합니다. KT Equity Protector는 귀하의 개인 리스크 매니저로서, 계좌의 순자산(에퀴티)을 지속적으로 모니터링하며, 사전에 설정한 손절 또는 수익 목표에 도달하면 모든 보유 및 예약 주문을 자동으로 종료하여 손실을 방지하거나 수익을 고정합니다. 감정적인 결정이나 추측은 이제 그만—KT Equity Protector가 24시간 내내 믿을 수 있는 자본 보호를 제공합니다. KT Equity Protector는 모든 차트를 자동으로 닫아 다른 전문가용 자동매매 프로그램(EA)의 거래를 중단시킬 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 EA를 수동으로 다시 시작할 때까지 어떠한 추가 거래도 이루어지지 않으며, 사용자는 완전한 통제권과 심리적 안정을 얻게 됩니다. 작동 방식 에퀴티 손절(손실 방지): 예를 들어 계좌 잔고가 $10,000이고 에퀴티 손절을 $1,000로 설정한 경우, 순자산이 $9,000로
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
유틸리티
OrderManager   소개: MT5용 혁신적인 유틸리티 MetaTrader 5용 새로운 Order Manager 유틸리티를 통해 전문가처럼 거래를 관리하세요. 단순성과 사용 편의성을 염두에 두고 설계된 Order Manager는 각 거래와 관련된 위험을 쉽게 정의하고 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 보다 효과적인 결정을 내리고 거래 전략을 최적화할 수 있습니다. OrderManager에 대한 자세한 정보는 매뉴얼을 참조하십시오. [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT4 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 주요 특징: 위험 관리: 거래의 위험을 빠르고 쉽게 정의하여 더 나은 결정을 내리고 거래 성능을 향상시킵니다. 시각적 표현: 열린 포지션을 명확하고 간결하게 이해하기 위해 거래와 관련된 위험을 그래픽으로 볼 수 있습니다. 주문 수정: 몇 번의 클릭만으로 주문을 쉽게 수정하거나 닫아, 거래 과정을 간소화하고 소중한 시간을 절약합니다. 손끝의 뉴스: 한
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (복사 고양이 MT5) 는 오늘날의 거래 과제를 위해 설계된 로컬 거래 복사기이자 완전한 위험 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. 프롭펌 챌린지부터 개인 포트폴리오 관리까지, 견고한 실행, 자본 보호, 유연한 구성 및 고급 거래 처리의 조합으로 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 복사기는 마스터(송신자)와 슬레이브(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 시장 주문과 예약 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산 및 헷지 청산 작업의 실시간 동기화를 제공합니다. 데모 및 실계좌, 거래 또는 투자자 로그인과 호환되며, EA, 터미널 또는 VPS가 재시작되어도 지속적인 거래 메모리 시스템을 통해 복구를 보장합니다. 고유 ID로 여러 마스터와 슬레이브를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 조정 또는 사용자 정의 심볼 매핑을 통해 자동으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 채널  특별 기능: 설정이 간편함 —
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다.   The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
유틸리티
차트 동기화 표시기 - 터미널 창의 그래픽 개체를 동기화하도록 설계되었습니다. TradePanel 에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모는 여기 에서 확인하세요. 객체를 다른 차트로 복사하려는 차트에 표시기를 설치하세요. 이 차트에 생성된 그래픽 개체는 표시기에 의해 동일한 기호가 있는 모든 차트에 자동으로 복사됩니다. 표시기는 그래픽 개체의 변경 사항도 복사합니다. 입력 매개변수: Exception - 복사할 필요가 없는 그래픽 개체 이름의 접두사입니다. 여러 접두사를 ';'으로 구분하여 입력하여 지정할 수 있습니다. Custom symbols - 그래픽 개체를 복사(동기화)할 추가 기호입니다. 세미콜론(;)으로 구분하여 여러 기호를 지정할 수 있습니다. SyncVLINE - 수직선을 동기화합니다. SyncHLINE - 수평선. SyncTREND - 추세선. SyncTRENDBYANGLE - 각도별 추세선 SyncCYC
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
유틸리티
한 번의 클릭으로 거래할 수 있는 거래 패널.   위치 및 주문 작업!   차트 또는 키보드에서 거래. 당사의 거래 패널을 사용하면 차트에서 직접 클릭 한 번으로 거래를 실행할 수 있으며 표준 MetaTrader 컨트롤보다 30배 빠르게 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다. 매개변수와 기능의 자동 계산을 통해 트레이더는 더욱 빠르고 편리하게 거래할 수 있습니다. 그래픽 팁, 정보 라벨, 무역 거래에 대한 전체 정보는 MetaTrader 차트에 있습니다. MT4 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 열기 및 닫기, 반전 및 잠금, 부분 닫기/오토로트. 가상/실제 손절매/이익 실현/후행 정지/손익분기점, 주문 그리드 ... MetaТrader 5   의 주요 주문 거래 컨트롤 패널: 구매, 판매, 구매 중지, 구매 제한, 판매 중지, 판매 제한, 닫기, 삭제, 수
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT4 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
유틸리티
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5에서 초 단위 차트를 생성하는 독특한 도구입니다. Seconds Chart 를 사용하면 초 단위로 설정된 타임프레임으로 차트를 작성할 수 있어, 표준 분 또는 시간 단위 차트에서는 불가능한 유연성과 정밀한 분석이 가능합니다. 예를 들어, S15 타임프레임은 15초 동안의 캔들로 구성된 차트를 의미합니다. 사용자 정의 심볼을 지원하는 모든 인디케이터와 전문가 어드바이저를 사용할 수 있습니다. 이를 사용하는 것은 표준 차트에서 거래하는 것만큼 편리합니다. 표준 도구와 달리, Seconds Chart 는 초고속 타임프레임에서도 높은 정확도와 지연 없이 작업할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Seconds Chart의 장점 1초부터 900초까지 의 타임프레임 지원. 내장 틱 데이터베이스 덕분에 역사 데이터 즉시 로딩 . 실시간 데이터 업데이트로 지연이나 차이 없음 . 여러 초 단위 차트를 동시에 생성 가능. Seconds Chart가 이상적인 경우
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Unicorn Ultimate EA
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a winning trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. Unicorn is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes Moving Average indicator as market price trend directional and Stochastic indicator as price Oscillation. Unicorn possesses an automatical Breakeven BE Checker and an automate CRASH
Algorithmic Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
A - Genesis: Redefining Trading Efficiency and Precision Genesis is a cutting-edge trading panel crafted to empower traders with unmatched precision and versatility. Featuring two graphical modes : the Main Window Graph offers a comprehensive view of the market's dynamics,  while the Sub Window Graph provides a focused analysis of specific indicators and patterns. This dual-mode visualization enables traders to switch seamlessly between a macro and micro perspective of the market, ensuring they
US SP 500 Scalper Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for US SP 500 stock market indices. It offers an ultimate and complete auto trading with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are
Economic Calendar Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and
Prop Firm Trading Panel
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trading tasks with a trading strategies modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. This Panel is adapted with all FTMO Currencies and is made for FTMO evaluation only on Metatrader 5 Terminal. This Panel offers an   Economic Calendar Strategy   with twenty Countries such as   Europe, United-States, Canada , United-Kingdom, China , France, G
Manual Spike Catcher
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
지표
INTRODUCTION : This Indicator is made to detect a spike presence whether some conditions are completed. It works preferably with Crash and Boom index. This system contains multiple levels and Four zones such as SPIKE ZONE, CONFIRMATION ZONE, UP REJECTION ZONE, DOWN REJECTION ZONE. Two zones play most important to confirm a spike probability prescence such SPIKE ZONE (Red Levels) and CONFIRMATION ZONE (Red Level). INDICATOR FEATURE : - Dash dot Line in Red : -DI Signal (Up curve) - Solid Line i
Bitcoin vs US Dollar panel for Scalping
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This panel is designed for the BTC/USD pair. It offers a comprehensive and fully automated trading solution with optional money management controls. The application is an automated panel that operates in the strategy tester and includes a built-in indicator at the bottom of the interface.   Additional features include Martingale strategy and range sequence detection, which help users anticipate future price movements and receive alerts.   The panel also provides a reverse
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
Automated Spike Catcher
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the moment occuring the presence of sudden  strong price movement and open buy or sell trade transaction automatically after providing  a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper.     There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a Deep Moving Average Indicator , it last triggers automatically when the control are checked. These are made to help us
Fundamental and Technical for trading analysis
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
EUR Vs US Dollar Panel for Scalping Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for EURUSD pair. It offers an ultimate and complete trading tools with an optional money management Controls. This application is an automated panel who works on every situations of the price market. It is equiped with an automatic indicator attached on the bottom of the Panel. KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate futu
SyntX Trading Tools Utility
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This Panel is made for all synthetic indices. It offers an ultimate and complete panel with an optional money management Controls. This application gathers both manual and autotrading all in one panel and works only on   WELTRADE Broker . It is equiped with a lots of classical and customizable indicators implementeded in the Panel. There are another functionalities like  Martingale strategy  and a  range sequence  detection , it is triggered automatically when the controls
Trading Panel for Indices Market
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
유틸리티
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to assist trader trading tasks with a trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automate trading. This Panel is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes technical trend indicator as market price trend directional and Oscillator indicator as price Oscillation and volatility. This Panel possesses an automatical Trailing Stop Checker and an au
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변