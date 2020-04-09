INTRODUCTION :





This Panel is made to detect the spike presence and escape the time occuring a spike presence and open sell or buy trade transaction automatically after providing a signal control to operate autonomously the trade. It is a best scalper and a good spike escaper. There are another functionalities as Martingale strategy and a deep indicator called DeepMovingAverage, it last is triggered automatically when the control is checked. These are made to help users to notify and to anticipate the future price directional. This panel possesses a reverse control to reverse all current positions to a multiple reverse position you desired with a customizable money management. It offers a new profit protection strategy called the traling Stop Control. A new control was implemented in the panel named Automation Blocker, this control permits user to block the automation launcher control ongoing in process to profit the manual trading by using the market indicator and the Quick BUY/SELL/REVERSE Order controls. It offers a new functionality to enhance the way the panel performs the transaction called angle of deviation chart object for a price trend directional indicator.



IMPORTANT : It is recommended to use Virtual Hosting Server VPS to optimize the methods implemented in the panel controls and to operate 24h a day. If you don't want to waste your time and to spend your connexion bill 'cause you're staking on your screen along your journey to wait when the next auto-entry is coming, with VPS you just activate it and let it works in the server and you can earn time and economize your bill. With this you can receive automatically a push notification of your trade in real time on your smartphone to notify you that the panel opened a trade automatically in time.





REQUIREMENTS :





Relevant Terminal : Metatrader 5 - MT5.

Brokers : WelTrade.

Account Type : SyntX Account Type.

Currency : GainX and PainX 1200.

Lot size : optional.

Spike Threshold value : Default.

Timeframe : M1.

VPS Server and 4G or 5G Connexion are recommended.

Works only on computer.

Works on strategy Tester if the clients want to prove the reults for verification. Backtest period from 1st to 31st July 2025

NB: If you want to activate your push notification, you just install Metatrader 5 in your phone and pick up your Metaquotes ID (MQID) there. After that you copy and paste your Metaquotes ID in your terminal on your PC. Then, when you finish to set your ID you will receive a real time push notification of your trade in your phone even your PC is switched off.

For more information, please contact me in private message from mql5.

