Multi Anchor VWAP Pro

Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts

Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping.

Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here

WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO

VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe modes to focus 100 % on interactive anchoring—delivering lightning-fast VWAP calculations, adaptive bands and crystal-clear alerts without unnecessary overhead.

KEY ADVANTAGES

  • Unlimited interactive anchors – live “ghost” preview, one-click drop.
  • Adaptive σ 1-3 or %-bands – volatility or fixed distance, your call.
  • Smart volume engine – auto-detects real vs. tick volume and estimates intra-bar flow.
  • 12 smart alerts – popup, push, email, or Telegram* when price crosses VWAP/bands (tick or candle-close).
  • Sleek GUI – dark/light themes, one-tap mouse toggle, instant “Clear All”.
  • Code-light footprint – pure visual edge; zero orders, zero latency.

WHAT MAKES IT STAND OUT

  • Anchor-only focus – all CPU cycles go to anchored lines; no session clutter.
  • Shift Projection – project VWAP & bands forward/backward N bars.
  • Color-Mode Switch – flip Dark ⇆ Light without re-loading.
  • Encrypted Alert – AES-256.
  • Resource-optimised – cumulative maths for O(1) retrieval across thousands of bars.

SUITABLE FOR

Scalpers • Intraday traders • Swing traders • Event traders who rely on precision anchoring.

EASY SETUP & FULL CUSTOMISATION

Drag the indicator onto any MT5 chart (M1–H4 recommended), toggle “Mouse ON”, hover to preview, click to anchor, customise alerts and colours—no coding required.

SMART ALERTS & EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

Desktop, mobile push, HTML email, and Telegram broadcast via the companion Alert Relay Helper EA.* Setup guide: step-by-step blog

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

MetaTrader 5 build 3540+ • All symbols • Netting & Hedging compatible

PREMIUM SUPPORT

Lifetime updates and quick support via MQL5 messages.

DISCLAIMER

This indicator is an analytical tool; it does not place trades or guarantee profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.

*Telegram forwarding is optional.

Produtos recomendados
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicadores
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicadores
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
PD Universal Oscillator
Denis Povtorenko
Indicadores
Технический индикатор Universal Oscillator является комбинацией торговых сигналов самых популярных и широко используемых осцилляторов. Индикатор представлен гистограммами, а также линиями fast и slow MA, что позволяет расширить список получаемых торговых рекомендаций и работать как по тренду, так и в боковом движении рынка. Таким образом, гистограммы позволяют определить момент пробоя ценовых значений и движение в новой фазе рынка, а линии указывают на зоны перекупленности и перепроданности.  Ос
EFW Pattern Trader MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicadores
EFW Pattern Trader is a powerful pattern scanner for Forex and Stock trading. The pattern detection in EFW Pattern Trader uses the Fractal Wave Theory, which captures the endless up and down movement of the market. Therefore, EFW Pattern Trader can be considered as the robust price action indicator. Any patterns in EFW Pattern Trader can be backtested visually in your strategy tester. Visual backtesting with pattern will show you how pattern will likely behave in the live trading. Therefore, you
Hunter trend
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Hunter Trend: Arrow Indicator for Binary Options Trading Hunter Trend is an arrow indicator designed for trading binary options (turbo options) on the M1 timeframe, allowing for short-term trading opportunities. How to Trade with this Tool: Signals may appear when a candlestick forms. Once such a signal appears, wait for the closure of that candlestick. Upon the opening of a new candlestick, open a trade for 1-2 candlesticks in the indicated direction. In this case, for 1-2 minutes. A blue dot
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
O SimSim Arrow Momentum é um indicador "Momentum" padrão, mas numa versão de seta. Versão para MetaTrader 4 Os parâmetros do indicador são semelhantes aos padrões, mais um parâmetro adicional, o Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Desvios a partir do valor 100. É possível alterar o nível do indicador 100, mais e menos. O indicador gera um sinal quando o preço cruza a linha de nível = 100 +- Delta. Habilite “CONTROL DEAL” para la operación y las operaciones basadas en la señal del indicador se abrirán auto
Updown v6
Guner Koca
Indicadores
up down v6 for mt5 is no repaint all timeframe and all pairs indicator. red histogram cros trigger that is up point,and put a red point on histogram. and blue histogram cros trigger that is deep point.and put blue point on histogram. this indicator need to sometimes zoom out .for thise pres + button. if newly comes signal is too high makes before invisible.red and blue points are there.to see the signals. indicator is no repaint and can use all time frame and all pairs. only need minimum 500 bar
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicadores
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Oscillator trading signals
Evgeny Raspaev
Indicadores
Oscillator trading signals - это динамический индикатор, определяющий состояние к продолжению тенденции роста или падению цены торгового инструмента и отсечению зон с нежелательной торговлей. Индикатор состоит из 2 линий осцилляторов. Медленная и быстрая сигнальная линия.  Шкала отображения перевернутая. Зоны вблизи 0 свидетельствуют о тенденции роста цены валютной пары. Зоны -100 свидетельствуют о падении цены валютной пары. На основном графике в виде стрелок отображается потенциально выгодные
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Quasimodo Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.  Features: Automatic Detection: The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights: Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breakout zones
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Normalized Volume indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Normalized Volume99% of indicators are based on price analysis. This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems. And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants. Normalized Volume is an indicator that can be used to confirm reversal points. The indicator code volume with colors indicating high, normal and low volume. You could enhance dramatically your trading system using volume analysis.  Inputs
Mean Volume indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicadores
Mean Volume Most indicators are based on price analysis. This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems. And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants. Mean Volume is an indicator that can be used to spot when volume is above average. It usually means that institutional traders are active. Peak in volume can be used to confirm an entry since increased volume can sustain the move in one or anot
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Indicadores
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicadores
Descubra o poder da análise avançada de volume com o Weis Wave Scouter, um indicador revolucionário para MetaTrader 5 que combina os princípios consagrados do método Wyckoff e da análise VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Desenvolvido para traders que buscam precisão e profundidade em suas operações, este indicador oferece uma leitura tática do mercado por meio da análise de ondas de volume cumulativo, ajudando a identificar pontos-chave de reversão e continuação de tendência. O Weis Wave Scouter a
WAPV Weis Wave Chart MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicadores
O Weis Wave Chart  para MT5 é um um indicador de Preço e Volume. A leitura de Preço e Volume foi amplamente divulgada através de Richard Demille Wyckoff com base nas três leis criadas por ele: Oferta e Demanda, Causa e Efeito e Esforço x Resultado. Em 1900 R.Wyckoff já utilizava o gráfico de Ondas em suas análises. Muitos anos depois, por volta de 1990 , David Weis Automatizou o gráfico de ondas de R. Wyckoff e hoje nós trazemos a evolução do gráfico de ondas de David Weis. Ele mostra a q
Buy Sell Volatility 75
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicadores
Pack Volatility 75 1/3 In this indicator stage 1 I am pleased to present you the volatility 75 Buy/Sell Professional indicator. where in each temporary structure it will mark a sale and a safe purchase to operate manually, where the strategy is based on the lines EMA of 7 exponential periods and the EMA of 50 exponential periods. where purchasing a product comes 2 as a gift (it's the pack) purchasing any of the 3 products will be sent the remaining indicators, to be able to apply the strategy we
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
4.1 (10)
Indicadores
Advanced Stochastic Scalper MT5 is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely ma
Crash 600 precision spike detector
David Chokumanyara
Indicadores
Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector The Crash 600 Precision Spike Detector is an essential tool designed to help traders navigate the Crash 600 market with accuracy and efficiency. Packed with advanced features, this indicator provides precise alerts that allow traders to capture spikes and reversals with confidence. Key Features: Non-Repainting Signals: Dependable, non-repainting signals that ensure your trading decisions are based on real-time, accurate data. Audible Alerts: Receive sound notif
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicadores
Introduction The Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 is one of the well known indicators in the market, helping traders find strong entry points into the market. Like any other MetaTrader 5 indicator , it can produce both good and bad signals, but the number of accurate buy/sell signals is significantly higher than the weak ones. This makes it a powerful tool for improving your forex trading strategy , whether you are a beginner or an advanced trader. How does this indicator work? This indic
Cvd Divergence
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Indicadores
CVD Divergence – Análise Profissional de Fluxo e Divergências O CVD Divergence é um indicador técnico desenvolvido para detectar divergências confiáveis entre o preço e o Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). Ele identifica com precisão momentos em que o fluxo real de ordens não confirma o movimento do preço, revelando possíveis reversões, exaustões e manipulações institucionais. O indicador combina leitura de volume agressivo com análise estrutural do preço, entregando sinais claros, objetivos e antec
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Indicadores
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicadores
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Rigonstructor
Mark Lapukha
5 (1)
Indicadores
Este é um construtor. Ou seja, o criador de estratégias. E não só. Este é um indicador de sinal para a maioria dos indicadores padrão integrados no MetaTrader 5. Combine seus indicadores em uma seta de sinal. Por exemplo, você tem uma estratégia e precisa saber sua rentabilidade, incluir os itens necessários no menu e obter estatísticas. E se você não tem uma estratégia, leve-a para a Internet ou crie a sua própria. Rigonstruktor irá ajudá-lo com tudo isso. O kit inclui estratégias prontas para
True Liquidity Levels
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicadores
Liquidity Channels Pro  MT4 HERE  is a sophisticated Smart Money Concepts (SMC) tool designed to automate the identification of   Buy Side Liquidity (BSL)   and   Sell Side Liquidity (SSL) . Unlike standard support and resistance indicators, this tool doesn't just draw lines; it projects   dynamic expanding channels   based on volatility (ATR) from key pivot points. Crucially, it follows the "Mitigation" logic used by institutional traders:   once liquidity is taken (price touches the level), th
Object to Buffer
Christian Snijder P V Triychenko
Indicadores
Want to create an Expert Advisor (EA) using an indicator that doesn’t store the required data in a buffer (visible in the Data Window) and only draws objects on the chart? This solution captures chart objects and places them into buffers, allowing you to create an EA—whether you're using EA Builder Pro or writing code with iCustom—by selecting the correct values using those buffers (modes). It works with any object visible in the Object List that has a unique Name or Description, such as: Trend
MACDAdaptive
Iliya Rangelov
Indicadores
Professional MACD with 6 trading modes, divergence detection, adaptive periods,  and complete risk management system /SL,TP/ for all trader levels. Shows adaptive support and resistance! Shows the previous day: high , low and equilibrium price level! Providing trading suggestions! Choose your trading style and let the indicator configure itself automatically: - ** BEGINNER MODE** - Simple, safe signals with clear confirmations - ** INTERMEDIATE MODE** - Balanced approach for most traders 
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos   padrões harmónicos   disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente /   versão MT4 . Indicador gratuito:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol :   aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend :   de alta ou de baixa Pattern :   tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry :   preço de entrada SL:   preço de paragem de perda TP1:   preço do 1º take profit TP2:   preço
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Mais do autor
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicadores
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicadores
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Utilitários
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Indicadores
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade s
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT4 does not promise co
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual tra
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
Indicadores
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Experts
GoldenTrend Master MT5: O Consultor Especialista Definitivo para Seguir Tendências no Mercado Forex Visão Geral: Apresentamos o GoldenTrend Master MT5, uma ferramenta de negociação indispensável para investidores que buscam precisão e confiabilidade no dinâmico mercado de Forex. Com seu algoritmo robusto de acompanhamento de tendências, este Consultor Especialista (EA) garante que você capture as melhores oportunidades de lucro enquanto minimiza os riscos. Sinais de conta real:   https://www.mq
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Negociação Automatizada de IA MT5: Seu Parceiro Inteligente para o Sucesso no Forex Visão geral: Bem-vindo ao futuro da negociação Forex com a Negociação Automatizada de IA MT5, seu aliado definitivo em negociações. Este Consultor Especialista (EA) é uma obra-prima da inteligência artificial, projetado para simplificar sua experiência de negociação. Integrando-se perfeitamente ao seu gráfico, opera com incrível simplicidade e eficácia em pares de XAU, EUR e GBP, compatível com qualquer corretor.
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tailor settings to your trading style. Key Features Swing Tra
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Experts
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Break Even Helper MT4 This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account ty
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário