Alert Relay Helper MT4

Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 & MT4
Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers* in real-time.

  • Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart.
  • Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders.
  • End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g. VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+).
  • Multi-platform MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+.

Before you turn it on :

  1. Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”. Add URL API Telegram
  2. Send a message to AlertRelayHelper bot in Telegram to initialise your chat-ID.
  3. Attach Alert Relay Helper EA to a chart, click Turn ON, choose the indicator name(s) and you’re done.

Important: the EA ignores third-party indicators. It only decodes messages produced by indicators that include the matching encryption routine.

Need step-by-step screenshots? See the full user guide in the https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763545

*Current version supports Telegram. Discord & others are planned.

FREE
