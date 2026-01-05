Telegram SDK MT4
- Bibliotecas
- The Hung Ngo
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
Important: This product is a Library for developers. It is suitable only for users who can write/modify MQL4 code and integrate a compiled library into their own EA/Script. It is not a “drag & run” notifier.
Telegram SDK helps you send Telegram messages and photos from MetaTrader 4 in a simple and reliable way. Use it when you want Telegram notifications inside your own automation tools.
Main features
- Send Telegram text messages (optional HTML/Markdown formatting).
- Send photos from a local file inside the terminal.
- Thread-style workflow (group related updates in one Telegram conversation) using a simple key.
- Timeout & retry support, plus last error/response information for troubleshooting.
- No DLL required.
Requirements
- Telegram Bot Token and target Chat ID (or Channel ID).
- WebRequest must be enabled in MetaTrader 4 and allowed for Telegram API requests.
Documentation
A complete step-by-step guide will be published on MQL5 Blog (MT4/MT5 shared guide):
Telegram SDK (MT4/MT5) — Developer Guide (Send Messages + Photos + Threading)
Notes
- This is a compiled library product intended for integration.
- No trading strategy is included and no profit is promised.
- If you are not comfortable with coding, please do not purchase this product.