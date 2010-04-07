Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4

Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? It is available separately in the Market: Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5

Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits?

Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently.

Trade smarter — Automate your exit strategies today.

Core Features (MT4)

Multiple Trailing Modes: Fixed Step, ATR-based, Swing High/Low, Risk-Reward %, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Fibonacci Level

Auto Stop Loss: Protect positions lacking initial SL

Smart Breakeven: Quickly secure entry plus customizable offset

Partial Close Automation: Secure profits at defined pip targets

Magic Number Compatible: Precise trade management by magic number

Real-time Dashboard: View trailing status clearly and easily

Note: Utility version only manages open trades. No new trades initiated.

Designed Specifically for MT4 Traders

Ideal for:

Traders managing positions manually

Signal/copy traders seeking auto protection

EA users needing advanced SL management

Automate your trailing strategy—save time, reduce stress, and secure profits.

Getting Started

Simply attach it to any MT4 chart, configure trailing modes and parameters, and let it run.

Automatically manages positions across all open trades with your custom-defined rules.

Example Applications:

Set breakeven +10 pips after trade gains 30 pips

Auto-close 50% of positions after reaching 40 pips profit

ATR trailing SL dynamically adjusted (ATR period 14, multiplier 2)

Smooth User Experience

Instant setup, easy-to-use interface

Compatible with all brokers

Optimized for MT4 performance, low resource use

No external dependencies (DLL-free, safe for VPS)

Platform Specific

Exclusive to MetaTrader 4

Works seamlessly on any broker, account, or instrument

Recommended for scalpers, day traders, swing traders

For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit: Full User Guide – Smart Trailing Stop Manager

Dedicated Support

Responsive assistance via MQL5 messaging

Consistent updates for MT4 compatibility

No external links or third-party support channels needed

Disclaimer

This utility manages existing trades only. No trade entries are performed.

Demo testing is strongly recommended before live use. Trading involves risk.