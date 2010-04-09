Supertrend G5 indicator

Supertrend G5 Indicator

Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points.

Key Features:

Clear Buy/Sell Signals

  • Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend).

  • Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to red (beginning of a downtrend).

  • Buy/Sell arrows are displayed directly on the chart, making signals highly visible and easy to identify at a glance.

Customizable ATR Settings

  • AtrPeriod : ATR calculation period (default = 10).

  • Multiplier : ATR multiplier for setting the Supertrend band (default = 3.0).

Alert Notifications

  • Instant alerts are triggered whenever a new Buy or Sell signal appears.

  • Helps traders stay informed and never miss potential trading opportunities, even when away from the screen.

Supertrend bands

  • Automatically recalculates support/resistance levels on each bar.

Upgrade Your Trading:

SuperScalp Pro – Enhance your scalping strategy with ATR, ADX, RSI, and EMA filters, automatic SL/TP management, and Popup, Email, and Push alerts.

VM SuperAshi Trend – A precision trend sniper combining Supertrend, Smoothed Heiken Ashi, and EMA, featuring non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows and smart alerts, optimized for M1–M15.

Trade with clearer signals and stronger trend confirmation.

Usage Guide:

Apply Supertrend G5 to any currency pair and timeframe. Combine with volume or oscillator indicators for additional confirmation. Highly effective for breakout strategies, swing trading, and automated systems.

Support and Feedback:

For questions, suggestions, or bug reports, please visit the product page and leave your comments. Your feedback is highly valued and helps us improve this product.

