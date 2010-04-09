Supertrend G5 indicator

Supertrend G5 Indicator

Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points.

Key Features:

Clear Buy/Sell Signals:

  • Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend).

  • Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to red (beginning of a downtrend).

Customizable ATR Settings:

  • AtrPeriod : ATR calculation period (default = 10).

  • Multiplier : ATR multiplier for setting the Supertrend band (default = 3.0).

Lightweight & Fast:

  • Uses minimal system resources, suitable for both backtesting and live trading.

Auto Value Bands:

  • Automatically recalculates support/resistance levels on each bar.

Input Parameters:

AtrPeriod – ATR calculation period (default = 10)
Multiplier – ATR multiplier (default = 3.0)

Usage Guide:

Apply Supertrend G5 to any currency pair and timeframe. Combine with volume or oscillator indicators for additional confirmation. Highly effective for breakout strategies, swing trading, and automated systems.

Upgrade to Pro – SuperScalp Pro: 

SuperScalp Pro is an advanced scalping indicator that enhances the classic Supertrend with multiple confirmation filters: ATR, ADX, RSI, EMAs, EMA slope, Distance-to-EMA, and Volume.

  • Automatically calculates ATR-based Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP).

  • Displays SL/TP directly on the chart (dashed lines + price labels).

  • Provides Popup / Email / Push alerts so you never miss an entry signal.

 Discover  SuperScalp Pro and upgrade your trading strategy today

Support & Feedback:

For questions, suggestions, or bug reports, please visit the product page on MQL5.com and leave your comments. Your feedback is valuable and helps us improve this product.






