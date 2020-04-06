XPairXpert

XPairXpert EA is a versatile algorithmic trading solution designed to operate across all major forex and crypto pairs. While the default configuration is optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), you can adapt it to other pairs simply by adjusting the settings. I will gradually release optimized .set files for additional symbols in the Comments section.


Recommended Timeframe:
Works best on M15, but for lower drawdown preferences, consider using M30 or H1.

Minimum Capital Requirements:
Standard Setup (M15): $1,000
Worst-case Days (High Volatility): Max suggested capital $5,000 with up to 25% Drawdown
Low Drawdown Setup (M30/H1): Suitable for $5,000 funded accounts with drawdown staying below 5%


Key Features:

Multi-symbol compatibility (Forex + Crypto)
Gold optimized (default settings)
Gradual .set file releases for other pairs
Manual configuration flexibility
Suitable for both high-cap and low-DD trading environments


