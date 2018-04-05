Bollinger Trader Pro

 

Bollinger Trader Pro

Unlock the full potential of your trading with Bollinger Trader Pro, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to maximize your success on the MQL5 Market.

Whether you are a seasoned trader or a beginner, Bollinger Trader Pro is your ultimate partner in achieving consistent and profitable trades.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp;

https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea


Key Features:

  • Automated Trading: Bollinger Trader Pro leverages advanced algorithms to execute trades automatically, eliminating the need for constant monitoring and manual intervention.

  • Bollinger Bands Strategy: Utilizing the renowned Bollinger Bands indicator, this EA identifies optimal entry and exit points, ensuring precision in your trades.

  • Customizable Settings: Tailor the EA to your trading preferences with adjustable parameters, allowing you to fine-tune risk management, trade frequency, and more.

  • Backtesting Capabilities: Validate your strategies and optimize performance with comprehensive backtesting features, giving you confidence in your trading decisions.

  • Real-Time Monitoring: Stay informed with real-time updates on your trades and account status, all within the intuitive interface of Bollinger Trader Pro.

  • Robust Risk Management: Protect your capital with built-in risk management tools, including stop-loss and take-profit features, designed to minimize potential losses.

Benefits of Having an Expert Advisor:

  1. Consistency: An EA follows predefined rules and strategies, ensuring consistent execution of trades without emotional influence.

  2. Efficiency: Save time and effort with automated trading, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life or trading strategy.

  3. 24/7 Operation: Unlike human traders, EAs can operate around the clock, taking advantage of market opportunities even when you are not actively trading.

  4. Backtesting and Optimization: EAs can be backtested using historical data to optimize performance and identify the best strategies for different market conditions.

  5. Minimized Errors: Reduce the risk of human error with automated trading, ensuring precise and accurate execution of trades.


https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109761

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/119157

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129595


Let's highlight how the Bollinger Trader Pro can be a great investment opportunity and what these impressive statistics mean in everyday terms:

Settings: The Bollinger Trader Pro was tested on the USD/JPY currency pair over 15-minute intervals from January 1, 2024, to February 26, 2025. Starting with an initial deposit of $10,000 and using a leverage of 1:100, the EA showed remarkable performance.

Trading Quality: With a trading history quality of 99%, you can trust that the data used for evaluating the EA is highly reliable.

Total Net Profit: The Bollinger Trader Pro achieved a total net profit of $10,751.20. This means your investment of $10,000 grew to $20,751.20 in just over a year. Imagine putting your money in a savings account that almost doubles your capital—sounds fantastic, right?

Gross Profit and Loss: The EA generated a gross profit of $78,214.10 from all winning trades. Even though there were losses totaling -$67,462.90, the overall profit still stands strong. It's like winning a prize at a competition where your earnings far outweigh the entry fee.

Profit Factor: With a profit factor of 1.16, you are gaining $1.16 for every $1 lost. It's similar to getting a 16% bonus on top of your original investment every time.

Total Trades: A total of 2,344 trades were executed, showcasing the EA's ability to work tirelessly to maximize your profit. Imagine having a personal assistant who never takes a break and is always on the lookout for the best deals.

Winning and Losing Trades: Out of the total trades, 1,599 were profitable, which means 68.22% of the time, you are making money. It's like having nearly 7 out of every 10 investments turning into successful ventures.

Largest Profit and Loss Trades: The largest profit made on a single trade was $932.10, while the largest loss was -$1,259.30. Think of it as winning a small jackpot while sometimes facing minor setbacks.

Drawdown (Risk): The maximum balance drawdown was $2,255.80 (9.99% of the initial deposit), and the maximum equity drawdown was $3,397.10 (19.74% of the initial deposit). The EA effectively managed risks, ensuring your investment remained secure. It's like a safety net that catches you when you fall, minimizing the impact.

Expected Payoff: On average, each trade resulted in a profit of $4.59. It's akin to making a little extra cash with every decision you make—a reliable way to accumulate wealth over time.

Sharpe Ratio: With a Sharpe ratio of 2.30, the EA delivers good profits relative to the risk taken. A higher Sharpe ratio indicates a wise and profitable investment strategy.

Z-Score: The Z-score of 13.49 suggests consistent and non-random trading results. Think of it as having a well-organized plan that repeatedly delivers positive outcomes.

AHPR (Average Holding Period Return): The AHPR of 0.03% indicates the average return per trade over the holding period, reflecting steady growth.

Recovery Factor: The recovery factor of 3.16 shows how effectively the EA recovers from losses. It's like bouncing back stronger every time you face a setback.

Real-Life Benefits: Using the Bollinger Trader Pro, you could potentially save up for significant purchases or financial goals.

For instance, your net profit of $10,751.20 could cover:

  • A Family Vacation: Enjoy a memorable trip to an exotic destination.

  • Home Improvements: Upgrade your living space with new furniture or a renovation project.

  • Emergency Fund: Create a safety cushion for unexpected expenses.

  • Education: Contribute to your or your child's education fund.

By investing in the Bollinger Trader Pro, you are not just trading—you're securing a future of financial stability and opportunities.

Imagine the peace of mind and the freedom to enjoy life’s luxuries, all from a smart investment decision.


