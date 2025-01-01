DocumentaçãoSeções
ddArray

Adiciona ao final dos elementos array a partir de um outro array.

bool  AddArray(
   const CArrayObj *  src      // Pointer to the array-source
   )

Parâmetros

src

[in] Ponteiro para uma instância de classe CArrayDouble - fontes de elementos para adicionar.

Valor do Retorno

verdadeiro com sucesso, falso - se você não pode adicionar itens.

Observação

A adição de elementos do array no array é realmente copiar os ponteiros. Portanto, quando na chamada do método existe uma "barreira", então pode haver um ponteiro para um objeto dinâmico em mais de uma variável.

//--- example
extern bool       make_error;
extern int        error;
extern CArrayObj *src;
//--- Create a new instance CArrayObj
//--- Default memory management is turned on
CArrayObj *array=new CArrayObj;
//--- Add (copy) the elements of the source array 
if(array!=NULL)
   bool result=array.AddArray(src);
if(make_error)
  {
   //--- Perform erroneous actions 
   switch(error)
     {
      case 0:
         //--- Remove the source array, without checking its memory management flag 
         delete src;
         //--- Result:
         //--- It is possible to address an element by invalid pointer in the receiver array
         break;
      case 1:
         //--- Disable the mechanism of memory management in the source array
         if(src.FreeMode()) src.FreeMode(false);
         //--- But do not remove the source array
         //--- Result:
         //--- After removing the receiver array it is possible to address an element by invalid pointer in the source array
         break;
      case 2:
         //--- Disable the mechanism of memory management in the source array
         src.FreeMode(false);
         //--- Disable the mechanism of memory management in the receiver array 
         array.FreeMode(false);
         //--- Result:
         //--- After the program termination get a "memory leak"
         break;
     }
  }
else
  {
   //--- Disable the mechanism of memory management in the source array
   if(src.FreeMode()) src.FreeMode(false);
   //--- Delete the source array
   delete src;
   //--- Result:
   //--- Addressing the receiver array element will be correct
   //--- Deleting the receiver array will lead to deleting its elements
  }
 

Exemplo

//--- example for CArrayObj::AddArray(const CArrayObj*)
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayObj *array=new CArrayObj;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- create source array
   CArrayObj *src=new CArrayObj;
   if(src==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- reset free mode flag
   src.FreeMode(false);
   //--- fill source array
   //--- . . .
   //--- add another array
   if(!array.AddArray(src))
     {
      printf("Array addition error");
      delete src;
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- delete source array without elements
   delete src;
   //--- use array
   //--- . . .
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }
