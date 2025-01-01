|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OpenCL kernel |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
const string
cl_src=
//--- por padrão alguns GPUs não suportam doubles
//--- a directiva cl_khr_fp64 é usada para habilitar o trabalho com doubles
"#pragma OPENCL EXTENSION cl_khr_fp64 : enable \r\n"
//--- função OpenCL kernel
"__kernel void Test_GPU(__global double *data, \r\n"
" const int N, \r\n"
" const int total_arrays) \r\n"
" { \r\n"
" uint kernel_index=get_global_id(0); \r\n"
" if (kernel_index>total_arrays) return; \r\n"
" uint local_start_offset=kernel_index*N; \r\n"
" for(int i=0; i<N; i++) \r\n"
" { \r\n"
" data[i+local_start_offset] *= 2.0; \r\n"
" } \r\n"
" } \r\n";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Test_CPU |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Test_CPU(double &data[],const int N,const int id,const int total_arrays)
{
//--- checar tamanho do array
if(ArraySize(data)==0) return(false);
//--- checar índice do array
if(id>total_arrays) return(false);
//--- Calcular deslocamento local para o array com id do índice
int local_start_offset=id*N;
//--- multiplicar elementos por 2
for(int i=0; i<N; i++)
{
data[i+local_start_offset]*=2.0;
}
return true;
}
//---
#define ARRAY_SIZE 100 // tamanho do array
#define TOTAL_ARRAYS 5 // total de arrays
//--- manipulador OpenCL
int cl_ctx; // contexto do manipulador OpenCL
int cl_prg; // programa do manipulador OpenCL
int cl_krn; // Kernel do manipulador OpenCL
int cl_mem; // buffer do manipulador OpenCL
//---
double DataArray1[]; // dados do array para cálculo do CPU
double DataArray2[]; // dados do array para cálculo do GPU
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Função de início do programa script |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart()
{
//--- inicializar objetos do OpenCL
//--- Criar contexto do OpenCL
if((cl_ctx=CLContextCreate())==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
Print("OpenCL não encontrado. Error=",GetLastError());
return(1);
}
//--- criar programa OpenCL
if((cl_prg=CLProgramCreate(cl_ctx,cl_src))==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
Print("criação programa OpenCL falhou. Error=",GetLastError());
return(1);
}
//--- criar kernel do OpenCL
if((cl_krn=CLKernelCreate(cl_prg,"Test_GPU"))==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
CLProgramFree(cl_prg);
CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
Print("criação do kernel do OpenCL falhou. Error=",GetLastError());
return(1);
}
//--- criar buffer do OpenCL
if((cl_mem=CLBufferCreate(cl_ctx,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS*sizeof(double),CL_MEM_READ_WRITE))==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
CLKernelFree(cl_krn);
CLProgramFree(cl_prg);
CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
Print("criação do buffer do OpenCL falhou. Error=",GetLastError());
return(1);
}
//--- Definir parâmetros de constante do kernel OpenCL
CLSetKernelArgMem(cl_krn,0,cl_mem);
CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,1,ARRAY_SIZE);
CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,2,TOTAL_ARRAYS);
//--- preparar dados dos arrays
ArrayResize(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);
ArrayResize(DataArray2,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);
//--- preencher arrays com dados
for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)
{
//--- Calcular o deslocamento de partida local para a jth array
uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;
//--- preparar array com o índice j
for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
{
//--- Preencher arrays com funções MathCos(i+j);
DataArray1[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);
DataArray2[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);
}
};
//--- teste de cálculo do CPU
for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)
{
//--- cálculo do array com o índice j
Test_CPU(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE,j,TOTAL_ARRAYS);
}
//--- preparar os parâmetros do CLExecute
uint offset[]={0};
//--- tamanho do trabalho global
uint work[]={TOTAL_ARRAYS};
//--- escrever dados para o buffer do OpenCL
CLBufferWrite(cl_mem,DataArray2);
//--- executar kernel do OpenCL
CLExecute(cl_krn,1,offset,work);
//--- Ler dados do buffer OpenCL
CLBufferRead(cl_mem,DataArray2);
//--- total de erros
double total_error=0;
//--- Comparar os resultados e calcular o erro
for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)
{
//--- Calcular deslocamento local para o jth array
uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;
//--- comparar os resultados
for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
{
double v1=DataArray1[i+local_offset];
double v2=DataArray2[i+local_offset];
double delta=MathAbs(v2-v1);
total_error+=delta;
//--- Mostrar primeiro e último arrays
if((j==0) || (j==TOTAL_ARRAYS-1))
PrintFormat("array %d of %d, element [%d]: %f, %f, [error]=%f",j+1,TOTAL_ARRAYS,i,v1,v2,delta);
}
}
PrintFormat("Total error: %f",total_error);
//--- deletar objetos do OpenCL
//--- buffer OpenCL livre
CLBufferFree(cl_mem);
//--- kernel OpenCL livre
CLKernelFree(cl_krn);
//--- programa OpenCL livre
CLProgramFree(cl_prg);
//--- contexto OpenCL livre
CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
//---
return(0);
}