//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OpenCL kernel |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

const string

cl_src=

//--- por padrão alguns GPUs não suportam doubles

//--- a directiva cl_khr_fp64 é usada para habilitar o trabalho com doubles

"#pragma OPENCL EXTENSION cl_khr_fp64 : enable \r

"

//--- função OpenCL kernel

"__kernel void Test_GPU(__global double *data, \r

"

" const int N, \r

"

" const int total_arrays) \r

"

" { \r

"

" uint kernel_index=get_global_id(0); \r

"

" if (kernel_index>total_arrays) return; \r

"

" uint local_start_offset=kernel_index*N; \r

"

" for(int i=0; i<N; i++) \r

"

" { \r

"

" data[i+local_start_offset] *= 2.0; \r

"

" } \r

"

" } \r

";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Test_CPU |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool Test_CPU(double &data[],const int N,const int id,const int total_arrays)

{

//--- checar tamanho do array

if(ArraySize(data)==0) return(false);

//--- checar índice do array

if(id>total_arrays) return(false);

//--- Calcular deslocamento local para o array com id do índice

int local_start_offset=id*N;

//--- multiplicar elementos por 2

for(int i=0; i<N; i++)

{

data[i+local_start_offset]*=2.0;

}

return true;

}

//---

#define ARRAY_SIZE 100 // tamanho do array

#define TOTAL_ARRAYS 5 // total de arrays

//--- manipulador OpenCL

int cl_ctx; // contexto do manipulador OpenCL

int cl_prg; // programa do manipulador OpenCL

int cl_krn; // Kernel do manipulador OpenCL

int cl_mem; // buffer do manipulador OpenCL

//---

double DataArray1[]; // dados do array para cálculo do CPU

double DataArray2[]; // dados do array para cálculo do GPU

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Função de início do programa script |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnStart()

{

//--- inicializar objetos do OpenCL

//--- Criar contexto do OpenCL

if((cl_ctx=CLContextCreate())==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("OpenCL não encontrado. Error=",GetLastError());

return(1);

}

//--- criar programa OpenCL

if((cl_prg=CLProgramCreate(cl_ctx,cl_src))==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

CLContextFree(cl_ctx);

Print("criação programa OpenCL falhou. Error=",GetLastError());

return(1);

}

//--- criar kernel do OpenCL

if((cl_krn=CLKernelCreate(cl_prg,"Test_GPU"))==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

CLProgramFree(cl_prg);

CLContextFree(cl_ctx);

Print("criação do kernel do OpenCL falhou. Error=",GetLastError());

return(1);

}

//--- criar buffer do OpenCL

if((cl_mem=CLBufferCreate(cl_ctx,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS*sizeof(double),CL_MEM_READ_WRITE))==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

CLKernelFree(cl_krn);

CLProgramFree(cl_prg);

CLContextFree(cl_ctx);

Print("criação do buffer do OpenCL falhou. Error=",GetLastError());

return(1);

}

//--- Definir parâmetros de constante do kernel OpenCL

CLSetKernelArgMem(cl_krn,0,cl_mem);

CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,1,ARRAY_SIZE);

CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,2,TOTAL_ARRAYS);

//--- preparar dados dos arrays

ArrayResize(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);

ArrayResize(DataArray2,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);

//--- preencher arrays com dados

for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)

{

//--- Calcular o deslocamento de partida local para a jth array

uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;

//--- preparar array com o índice j

for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)

{

//--- Preencher arrays com funções MathCos(i+j);

DataArray1[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);

DataArray2[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);

}

};

//--- teste de cálculo do CPU

for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)

{

//--- cálculo do array com o índice j

Test_CPU(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE,j,TOTAL_ARRAYS);

}

//--- preparar os parâmetros do CLExecute

uint offset[]={0};

//--- tamanho do trabalho global

uint work[]={TOTAL_ARRAYS};

//--- escrever dados para o buffer do OpenCL

CLBufferWrite(cl_mem,DataArray2);

//--- executar kernel do OpenCL

CLExecute(cl_krn,1,offset,work);

//--- Ler dados do buffer OpenCL

CLBufferRead(cl_mem,DataArray2);

//--- total de erros

double total_error=0;

//--- Comparar os resultados e calcular o erro

for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)

{

//--- Calcular deslocamento local para o jth array

uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;

//--- comparar os resultados

for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)

{

double v1=DataArray1[i+local_offset];

double v2=DataArray2[i+local_offset];

double delta=MathAbs(v2-v1);

total_error+=delta;

//--- Mostrar primeiro e último arrays

if((j==0) || (j==TOTAL_ARRAYS-1))

PrintFormat("array %d of %d, element [%d]: %f, %f, [error]=%f",j+1,TOTAL_ARRAYS,i,v1,v2,delta);

}

}

PrintFormat("Total error: %f",total_error);

//--- deletar objetos do OpenCL

//--- buffer OpenCL livre

CLBufferFree(cl_mem);

//--- kernel OpenCL livre

CLKernelFree(cl_krn);

//--- programa OpenCL livre

CLProgramFree(cl_prg);

//--- contexto OpenCL livre

CLContextFree(cl_ctx);

//---

return(0);

}