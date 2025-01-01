DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Trabajo con OpenCLCLProgramCreate 

CLProgramCreate

Crea un programa OpenCL desde el código fuente.

int  CLProgramCreate(
   int           context,     // manejador para el contexto OpenCL
   const string  source       // código fuente
   );

La versión sobrecargada de la función crea un programa OpenCL y escribe el mensaje del compilador en la cadena pasada.

int  CLProgramCreate(
   int           context,     // manejador para el contexto OpenCL
   const string  source,      // código fuente
   string       &build_log    // cadena para recibir el log de compilación
   );

Parámetros

context

[in]  Manejador del contexto OpenCL.

source

[in]  Cadena con el código fuente OpenCL del programa.

&build_log

[in]  Cadena para recibir los mensajes del compilador OpenCL.

Valor devuelto

Manejador para el objeto OpenCL en caso de ejecutarse con éxito. En caso del error devuelve -1. Para obtener la información sobre el error, hay que llamar a la función GetLastError().

Nota

En estos momentos están previstos los siguientes códigos de errores:

  • ERR_OPENCL_INVALID_HANDLE — un manejador inválido para context OpenCL,
  • ERR_INVALID_PARAMETER — un parámetro literal inválido,
  • ERR_NOT_ENOUGH_MEMORY — memoria insuficiente para completar la operación,
  • ERR_OPENCL_PROGRAM_CREATE — un error interno de OpenCL o un error de compilación.

En algunas tarjetas gráficas, por defecto, está desactivado el modo de trabajo con los números del tipo double lo que provoca el error de compilación 5105. Para activar el modo del soporte de los números double, hay que insertar la siguiente directiva en el texto del programa OpenCL: #pragma OPENCL EXTENSION cl_khr_fp64 : enable. No obstante, si la tarjeta gráfica no soporta double, la inserción de esta directiva no servirá de nada.

Ejemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OpenCL kernel                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
const string
cl_src=
       //--- by default some GPU doesn't support doubles
       //--- cl_khr_fp64 directive is used to enable work with doubles
       "#pragma OPENCL EXTENSION cl_khr_fp64 : enable      \r\n"
       //--- OpenCL kernel function
       "__kernel void Test_GPU(__global double *data,      \r\n"
       "                       const    int N,             \r\n"
       "                       const    int total_arrays)  \r\n"
       "  {                                                \r\n"
       "   uint kernel_index=get_global_id(0);             \r\n"
       "   if (kernel_index>total_arrays) return;          \r\n"
       "   uint local_start_offset=kernel_index*N;         \r\n"
       "   for(int i=0; i<N; i++)                          \r\n"
       "     {                                             \r\n"
       "       data[i+local_start_offset] *= 2.0;          \r\n"
       "     }                                             \r\n"
       "  }                                                \r\n";
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Test_CPU                                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Test_CPU(double &data[],const int N,const int id,const int total_arrays)
  {
//--- check array size
   if(ArraySize(data)==0) return(false);
//--- check array index
   if(id>total_arrays) return(false);
//--- calculate local offset for array with index id
   int local_start_offset=id*N;
//--- multiply elements by 2
   for(int i=0; i<N; i++)
     {
      data[i+local_start_offset]*=2.0;
     }
   return true;
  }
//---
#define ARRAY_SIZE   100  // size of the array
#define TOTAL_ARRAYS 5    // total arrays
//--- OpenCL handles
int cl_ctx;  // OpenCL context handle
int cl_prg;  // OpenCL program handle
int cl_krn;  // OpenCL kernel handle
int cl_mem;  // OpenCL buffer handle
//---
double DataArray1[]; // data array for CPU calculation
double DataArray2[]; // data array for GPU calculation
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart()
  {
//--- initialize OpenCL objects
//--- create OpenCL context
   if((cl_ctx=CLContextCreate())==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Print("OpenCL not found. Error=",GetLastError());
      return(1);
     }
//--- create OpenCL program
   if((cl_prg=CLProgramCreate(cl_ctx,cl_src))==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
      Print("OpenCL program create failed. Error=",GetLastError());
      return(1);
     }
//--- create OpenCL kernel
   if((cl_krn=CLKernelCreate(cl_prg,"Test_GPU"))==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      CLProgramFree(cl_prg);
      CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
      Print("OpenCL kernel create failed. Error=",GetLastError());
      return(1);
     }
//--- create OpenCL buffer
   if((cl_mem=CLBufferCreate(cl_ctx,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS*sizeof(double),CL_MEM_READ_WRITE))==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      CLKernelFree(cl_krn);
      CLProgramFree(cl_prg);
      CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
      Print("OpenCL buffer create failed. Error=",GetLastError());
      return(1);
     }
//--- set OpenCL kernel constant parameters
   CLSetKernelArgMem(cl_krn,0,cl_mem);
   CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,1,ARRAY_SIZE);
   CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,2,TOTAL_ARRAYS);
//--- prepare data arrays
   ArrayResize(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);
   ArrayResize(DataArray2,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);
//--- fill arrays with data
   for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)
     {
      //--- calculate local start offset for jth array
      uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;
      //--- prepare array with index j
      for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
        {
         //--- fill arrays with function MathCos(i+j);
         DataArray1[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);
         DataArray2[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);
        }
     };
//--- test CPU calculation
   for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)
     {
      //--- calculation of the array with index j
      Test_CPU(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE,j,TOTAL_ARRAYS);
     }
//--- prepare CLExecute params
   uint  offset[]={0};
//--- global work size
   uint  work[]={TOTAL_ARRAYS};
//--- write data to OpenCL buffer
   CLBufferWrite(cl_mem,DataArray2);
//--- execute OpenCL kernel
   CLExecute(cl_krn,1,offset,work);
//--- read data from OpenCL buffer
   CLBufferRead(cl_mem,DataArray2);
//--- total error
   double total_error=0;
//--- compare results and calculate error
   for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)
     {
      //--- calculate local offset for jth array
      uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;
      //--- compare the results
      for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)
        {
         double v1=DataArray1[i+local_offset];
         double v2=DataArray2[i+local_offset];
         double delta=MathAbs(v2-v1);
         total_error+=delta;
         //--- show first and last arrays
         if((j==0) || (j==TOTAL_ARRAYS-1))
            PrintFormat("array %d of %d, element [%d]:  %f, %f, [error]=%f",j+1,TOTAL_ARRAYS,i,v1,v2,delta);
        }
     }
   PrintFormat("Total error: %f",total_error);
//--- delete OpenCL objects
//--- free OpenCL buffer
   CLBufferFree(cl_mem);
//--- free OpenCL kernel
   CLKernelFree(cl_krn);
//--- free OpenCL program
   CLProgramFree(cl_prg);
//--- free OpenCL context
   CLContextFree(cl_ctx);
//---
   return(0);
  }