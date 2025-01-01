//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| OpenCL kernel |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

const string

cl_src=

//--- by default some GPU doesn't support doubles

//--- cl_khr_fp64 directive is used to enable work with doubles

"#pragma OPENCL EXTENSION cl_khr_fp64 : enable \r

"

//--- OpenCL kernel function

"__kernel void Test_GPU(__global double *data, \r

"

" const int N, \r

"

" const int total_arrays) \r

"

" { \r

"

" uint kernel_index=get_global_id(0); \r

"

" if (kernel_index>total_arrays) return; \r

"

" uint local_start_offset=kernel_index*N; \r

"

" for(int i=0; i<N; i++) \r

"

" { \r

"

" data[i+local_start_offset] *= 2.0; \r

"

" } \r

"

" } \r

";

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Test_CPU |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool Test_CPU(double &data[],const int N,const int id,const int total_arrays)

{

//--- check array size

if(ArraySize(data)==0) return(false);

//--- check array index

if(id>total_arrays) return(false);

//--- calculate local offset for array with index id

int local_start_offset=id*N;

//--- multiply elements by 2

for(int i=0; i<N; i++)

{

data[i+local_start_offset]*=2.0;

}

return true;

}

//---

#define ARRAY_SIZE 100 // size of the array

#define TOTAL_ARRAYS 5 // total arrays

//--- OpenCL handles

int cl_ctx; // OpenCL context handle

int cl_prg; // OpenCL program handle

int cl_krn; // OpenCL kernel handle

int cl_mem; // OpenCL buffer handle

//---

double DataArray1[]; // data array for CPU calculation

double DataArray2[]; // data array for GPU calculation

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnStart()

{

//--- initialize OpenCL objects

//--- create OpenCL context

if((cl_ctx=CLContextCreate())==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

Print("OpenCL not found. Error=",GetLastError());

return(1);

}

//--- create OpenCL program

if((cl_prg=CLProgramCreate(cl_ctx,cl_src))==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

CLContextFree(cl_ctx);

Print("OpenCL program create failed. Error=",GetLastError());

return(1);

}

//--- create OpenCL kernel

if((cl_krn=CLKernelCreate(cl_prg,"Test_GPU"))==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

CLProgramFree(cl_prg);

CLContextFree(cl_ctx);

Print("OpenCL kernel create failed. Error=",GetLastError());

return(1);

}

//--- create OpenCL buffer

if((cl_mem=CLBufferCreate(cl_ctx,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS*sizeof(double),CL_MEM_READ_WRITE))==INVALID_HANDLE)

{

CLKernelFree(cl_krn);

CLProgramFree(cl_prg);

CLContextFree(cl_ctx);

Print("OpenCL buffer create failed. Error=",GetLastError());

return(1);

}

//--- set OpenCL kernel constant parameters

CLSetKernelArgMem(cl_krn,0,cl_mem);

CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,1,ARRAY_SIZE);

CLSetKernelArg(cl_krn,2,TOTAL_ARRAYS);

//--- prepare data arrays

ArrayResize(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);

ArrayResize(DataArray2,ARRAY_SIZE*TOTAL_ARRAYS);

//--- fill arrays with data

for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)

{

//--- calculate local start offset for jth array

uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;

//--- prepare array with index j

for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)

{

//--- fill arrays with function MathCos(i+j);

DataArray1[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);

DataArray2[i+local_offset]=MathCos(i+j);

}

};

//--- test CPU calculation

for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)

{

//--- calculation of the array with index j

Test_CPU(DataArray1,ARRAY_SIZE,j,TOTAL_ARRAYS);

}

//--- prepare CLExecute params

uint offset[]={0};

//--- global work size

uint work[]={TOTAL_ARRAYS};

//--- write data to OpenCL buffer

CLBufferWrite(cl_mem,DataArray2);

//--- execute OpenCL kernel

CLExecute(cl_krn,1,offset,work);

//--- read data from OpenCL buffer

CLBufferRead(cl_mem,DataArray2);

//--- total error

double total_error=0;

//--- compare results and calculate error

for(int j=0; j<TOTAL_ARRAYS; j++)

{

//--- calculate local offset for jth array

uint local_offset=j*ARRAY_SIZE;

//--- compare the results

for(int i=0; i<ARRAY_SIZE; i++)

{

double v1=DataArray1[i+local_offset];

double v2=DataArray2[i+local_offset];

double delta=MathAbs(v2-v1);

total_error+=delta;

//--- show first and last arrays

if((j==0) || (j==TOTAL_ARRAYS-1))

PrintFormat("array %d of %d, element [%d]: %f, %f, [error]=%f",j+1,TOTAL_ARRAYS,i,v1,v2,delta);

}

}

PrintFormat("Total error: %f",total_error);

//--- delete OpenCL objects

//--- free OpenCL buffer

CLBufferFree(cl_mem);

//--- free OpenCL kernel

CLKernelFree(cl_krn);

//--- free OpenCL program

CLProgramFree(cl_prg);

//--- free OpenCL context

CLContextFree(cl_ctx);

//---

return(0);

}