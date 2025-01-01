|
#property version "1.00"
#define OBJ_NAME "TestObjectGetValueByTime" // 图形对象的名称
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 图表 ID, 交易品种
long chart_id=ChartID();
string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
long bar1=0, bar2=0, visible=0;
//--- 取得图表左侧可见的第一个柱形
ResetLastError();
if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, 0, bar1))
{
Print("ChartGetInteger() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 图表上可见的柱数
if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, 0, visible))
{
Print("ChartGetInteger() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 调整获得的数值并计算右侧可见的第一个柱的索引
bar1-=1;
visible-=2;
bar2=bar1-visible;
//---从左侧可见柱形的高点到右侧可见柱形的低点，构建一个等距的通道
if(!CreateChannel(chart_id, (int)bar1, (int)bar2))
return;
int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- 在图表上左侧可见柱形到右侧可见柱形的循环中
//--- 循环取得每条等距通道线的柱形时间对应的价格值
//--- 在日志中显示获取的每条线上的价格值
for(int i=(int)bar1; i>=bar2 && !IsStopped(); i--)
{
datetime time=GetTime(symbol, i);
if(time==0)
continue;
string time_str=TimeToString(time);
double value0=ObjectGetValueByTime(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, time, 0);
double value1=ObjectGetValueByTime(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, time, 1);
string idx=StringFormat("%03d", i);
PrintFormat("[%s] For time %s the price value at 0 line of the object: %.*f, at line 1: %.*f",
idx, TimeToString(time), digits, value0, digits, value1);
}
//--- 等待5秒并清理
Sleep(5000);
ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);
ChartRedraw(chart_id);
/*
结果：
[114] For time 2025.01.02 05:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03732, at line 1: 1.03393
[113] For time 2025.01.02 05:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03694, at line 1: 1.03355
[112] For time 2025.01.02 06:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03657, at line 1: 1.03318
[111] For time 2025.01.02 06:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03619, at line 1: 1.03280
[110] For time 2025.01.02 07:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03581, at line 1: 1.03242
[109] For time 2025.01.02 07:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03544, at line 1: 1.03205
[108] For time 2025.01.02 08:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03506, at line 1: 1.03167
[107] For time 2025.01.02 08:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03468, at line 1: 1.03129
[106] For time 2025.01.02 09:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03431, at line 1: 1.03092
[105] For time 2025.01.02 09:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03393, at line 1: 1.03054
[104] For time 2025.01.02 10:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03355, at line 1: 1.03016
[103] For time 2025.01.02 10:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03318, at line 1: 1.02979
[102] For time 2025.01.02 11:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03280, at line 1: 1.02941
[101] For time 2025.01.02 11:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03242, at line 1: 1.02903
[100] For time 2025.01.02 12:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03205, at line 1: 1.02866
[099] For time 2025.01.02 12:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03167, at line 1: 1.02828
[098] For time 2025.01.02 13:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03129, at line 1: 1.02790
[097] For time 2025.01.02 13:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03092, at line 1: 1.02753
[096] For time 2025.01.02 14:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03054, at line 1: 1.02715
[095] For time 2025.01.02 14:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.03016, at line 1: 1.02677
[094] For time 2025.01.02 15:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02979, at line 1: 1.02640
[093] For time 2025.01.02 15:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02941, at line 1: 1.02602
[092] For time 2025.01.02 16:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02903, at line 1: 1.02564
[091] For time 2025.01.02 16:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02866, at line 1: 1.02527
[090] For time 2025.01.02 17:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02828, at line 1: 1.02489
[089] For time 2025.01.02 17:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02790, at line 1: 1.02451
[088] For time 2025.01.02 18:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02753, at line 1: 1.02414
[087] For time 2025.01.02 18:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02715, at line 1: 1.02376
[086] For time 2025.01.02 19:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02677, at line 1: 1.02338
[085] For time 2025.01.02 19:30 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02640, at line 1: 1.02301
[084] For time 2025.01.02 20:00 the price value at 0 line of the object: 1.02602, at line 1: 1.02263
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 返回指定索引的柱形的时间 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime GetTime(const string symbol_name, const int index)
{
if(index<0)
return(0);
datetime array[1];
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(symbol_name, PERIOD_CURRENT, index, 1, array)!=1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(0);
}
return(array[0]);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 从左侧柱形的高点到右侧柱形的低点构建一个等距通道 |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id, const int bar1, const int bar2)
{
long visible=0;
datetime time1 =0, time2 =0;
double price1=0, price2=0;
//--- 图表交易品种
string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
//--- 取得图表左侧可见的第一个柱的时间
ResetLastError();
datetime time_array[1];
if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, time_array)!=1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
time1=time_array[0];
//--- 取得图表右侧可见的第一个柱的时间
if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, time_array)!=1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
time2=time_array[0];
//--- 取得图表左侧第一个可见柱形的最高价
double price_array[];
if(CopyHigh(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, price_array)!=1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
price1=price_array[0];
//--- 取得图表右侧第一个可见柱形的最低价
if(CopyLow(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, price_array)!=1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
price2=price_array[0];
//--- 计算图表上的价格范围点数
//--- 对于等距通道, 第二条线的距离将是价格范围的 1/3
double range=price1-price2;
double distance=range*0.3;
//--- 在计算的坐标处创建一个图形对象 - 一个等距通道
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_CHANNEL, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2, time1, price1-distance))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 更新图表并返回 'true'
ChartRedraw(chart_id);
return(true);
}