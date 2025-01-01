DocumentaciónSecciones
Devuelve el valor de precio para la hora especificada de un objeto especificado.

double  ObjectGetValueByTime(
   long      chart_id,     // identificador del gráfico
   string    name,         // nombre del objeto
   datetime  time,         // hora
   int       line_id       // línea
   );

Parámetros

chart_id

[in]  Identificador del gráfico. 0 significa el gráfico actual.

name

[in]  Nombre del objeto.

time

[in]  Valor de la hora.

line_id

[in]  Identificador de la línea.

Valor devuelto

Devuelve el valor de precio para la hora especificada de un objeto especificado.

Nota

La función usa una llamada sincrónica, esto significa que la función espera a la ejecución de todos los comandos que han sido ubicados en la cola del gráfico antes de su llamada, y por eso puede consumir un tiempo considerable. Hay que tener esta circunstancia en cuenta al trabajar con multitud de objetos en el gráfico.

Puesto que el objeto puede tener varios valores en una coordinada de precio, en este caso es necesario especificar el indicador de la línea. Esta función se puede aplicar sólo a los siguientes objetos:

  • Línea de tendencia (OBJ_TREND)
  • Línea de tendencia por ángulo (OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE)
  • Línea de Gann (OBJ_GANNLINE)
  • Canal equidistante (OBJ_CHANNEL) - 2 líneas
  • Canal de regresión lineal (OBJ_REGRESSION) - 3 líneas
  • Canal de desviación estándar (OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) - 3 líneas
  • Flecha (OBJ_ARROWED_LINE)

 

Ejemplo:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   OBJ_NAME   "TestObjectGetValueByTime" // nombre del objeto gráfico
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- identificador del gráfico, símbolo
   long   chart_id=ChartID();
   string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
 
   long bar1=0bar2=0visible=0;
//--- obtenemos la primera barra del gráfico visible a la izquierda
   ResetLastError();
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR0bar1))
     {
      Print("ChartGetInteger() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
//--- número de barras visibles en el gráfico
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_VISIBLE_BARS0visible))
     {
      Print("ChartGetInteger() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- ajustamos los valores obtenidos y calculamos el índice de la primera barra visible a la derecha
   bar1-=1;
   visible-=2;
   bar2=bar1-visible;
 
//--- construimos un canal equidistante desde el High de la barra visible de la izquierda hasta el Low de la barra derecha
   if(!CreateChannel(chart_id, (int)bar1, (int)bar2))
      return;
   
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS);
   
//--- en un ciclo desde la barra visible de la izquierda hasta la barra visible de la derecha en el gráfico
//--- obtenemos el valor de precio para la hora de la barra de ciclo de cada línea del canal equidistante.
//--- el precio obtenido para cada línea lo mostramos en el diario
   for(int i=(int)bar1i>=bar2 && !IsStopped(); i--)
     {
      datetime time=GetTime(symboli);
      if(time==0)
         continue;
      
      string time_str=TimeToString(time);
      double value0=ObjectGetValueByTime(chart_idOBJ_NAMEtime0);
      double value1=ObjectGetValueByTime(chart_idOBJ_NAMEtime1);
      string idx=StringFormat("%03d"i);
      PrintFormat("[%s] For time %s the price value at 0 line of the object: %.*f, at line 1: %.*f",
                  idxTimeToString(time), digitsvalue0digitsvalue1);
     }
   
//--- esperamos 5 segundos y dejamos todo ordenado
   Sleep(5000);
   ObjectDelete(chart_idOBJ_NAME);
   ChartRedraw(chart_id);
   /*
   resultado:
   [114For time 2025.01.02 05:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03732at line 11.03393
   [113For time 2025.01.02 05:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03694at line 11.03355
   [112For time 2025.01.02 06:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03657at line 11.03318
   [111For time 2025.01.02 06:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03619at line 11.03280
   [110For time 2025.01.02 07:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03581at line 11.03242
   [109For time 2025.01.02 07:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03544at line 11.03205
   [108For time 2025.01.02 08:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03506at line 11.03167
   [107For time 2025.01.02 08:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03468at line 11.03129
   [106For time 2025.01.02 09:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03431at line 11.03092
   [105For time 2025.01.02 09:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03393at line 11.03054
   [104For time 2025.01.02 10:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03355at line 11.03016
   [103For time 2025.01.02 10:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03318at line 11.02979
   [102For time 2025.01.02 11:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03280at line 11.02941
   [101For time 2025.01.02 11:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03242at line 11.02903
   [100For time 2025.01.02 12:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03205at line 11.02866
   [099For time 2025.01.02 12:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03167at line 11.02828
   [098For time 2025.01.02 13:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03129at line 11.02790
   [097For time 2025.01.02 13:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03092at line 11.02753
   [096For time 2025.01.02 14:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03054at line 11.02715
   [095For time 2025.01.02 14:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.03016at line 11.02677
   [094For time 2025.01.02 15:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02979at line 11.02640
   [093For time 2025.01.02 15:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02941at line 11.02602
   [092For time 2025.01.02 16:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02903at line 11.02564
   [091For time 2025.01.02 16:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02866at line 11.02527
   [090For time 2025.01.02 17:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02828at line 11.02489
   [089For time 2025.01.02 17:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02790at line 11.02451
   [088For time 2025.01.02 18:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02753at line 11.02414
   [087For time 2025.01.02 18:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02715at line 11.02376
   [086For time 2025.01.02 19:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02677at line 11.02338
   [085For time 2025.01.02 19:30 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02640at line 11.02301
   [084For time 2025.01.02 20:00 the price value at 0 line of the object1.02602at line 11.02263
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la hora de la barra especificada por el índice           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime GetTime(const string symbol_nameconst int index)
  {
   if(index<0)
      return(0);
   datetime array[1];
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyTime(symbol_namePERIOD_CURRENTindex1array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
   return(array[0]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Construye un canal equidistante desde el High de la barra        |
//| izquierda hasta el Low de la barra derecha                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateChannel(const long chart_idconst int bar1const int bar2)
  {
   long     visible=0;
   datetime time1 =0time2 =0;
   double   price1=0price2=0;
 
//--- símbolo del gráfico
   string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
   
//--- obtenemos la hora de la primera barra del gráfico visible a la izquierda
   ResetLastError();
   datetime time_array[1];
   if(CopyTime(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar11time_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   time1=time_array[0];
   
//--- obtenemos la hora de la primera barra del gráfico visible a la derecha
   if(CopyTime(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar21time_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   time2=time_array[0];
   
//--- obtenemos el precio High de la primera barra del gráfico visible a la izquierda
   double price_array[];
   if(CopyHigh(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar11price_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   price1=price_array[0];
   
//--- obtenemos el precio Low de la primera barra del gráfico visible a la izquierda
   if(CopyLow(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar21price_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   price2=price_array[0];
   
//--- calculamos el rango de precios en puntos
//--- para el canal equidistante, la distancia de la segunda línea será 1/3 del rango de precios
   double range=price1-price2;
   double distance=range*0.3;
   
//--- en las coordenadas calculadas, creamos un objeto gráfico: el canal equidistante
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_idOBJ_NAMEOBJ_CHANNEL0time1price1time2price2time1price1-distance))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
     
//--- actualizamos el gráfico y retornamos true
   ChartRedraw(chart_id);
   return(true);
  }

Véase también

