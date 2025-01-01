ДокументацияРазделы
ObjectGetTimeByValue

Возвращает значение времени для указанного значения цены указанного объекта.

datetime  ObjectGetTimeByValue(
   long    chart_id,     // идентификатор графика
   string  name,         // имя объекта
   double  value,        // цена
   int     line_id       // номер линии
   );

Параметры

chart_id

[in]  Идентификатор графика. 0 означает текущий график.

name

[in]  Имя объекта.

value

[in]  Значение цены.

line_id

[in]  Идентификатор линии.

Возвращаемое значение

Значение времени для указанного значения цены указанного объекта.

Примечание

Функция использует синхронный вызов – это означает, что функция дожидается выполнения всех команд, которые были помещены в очередь графика перед её вызовом, и поэтому данная функция может быть затратной по времени. Нужно иметь это обстоятельство в виду, если ведется работа с большим количеством объектов на графике.

Так как объект в одной координате цены может иметь несколько значений, то необходимо указать номер линии. Эта функция применима только для следующих объектов:

  • Трендовая линия (OBJ_TREND)
  • Трендовая линия по углу (OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE)
  • Линия Ганна (OBJ_GANNLINE)
  • Равноудаленный канал (OBJ_CHANNEL) - 2 линии
  • Канал на линейной регрессии (OBJ_REGRESSION) - 3 линии
  • Канал стандартного отклонения (OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) - 3 линии
  • Линия со стрелкой (OBJ_ARROWED_LINE)

 

Пример:

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   OBJ_NAME   "TestObjectGetTimeByValue" // имя графического объекта
#define   STEP       100                        // шаг цены
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- идентификатор, символ
   long   chart_id=ChartID();
   string chart_symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
   
//--- получаем значение Point символа графика
   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(chart_symbolSYMBOL_POINT);
   if(point==0)
     {
      PrintFormat("Failed to get the Point value of the \"%s\" symbol. Error %d"chart_symbolGetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- строим равноудалённый канал от High левого видимого бара до Low правого
   if(!CreateChannel(chart_id))
      return;
   
//--- максимум и минимум графика, значение Digits символа графика
   double chart_max=ChartGetDouble(chart_idCHART_PRICE_MAX);
   double chart_min=ChartGetDouble(chart_idCHART_PRICE_MIN);
   int    digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(chart_symbolSYMBOL_DIGITS);
 
//--- пока рассчитанная цена price больше наименьшего значения цены графика,
//--- идём в цикле по ценам графика с шагом STEP и получаем значение времени
//--- для рассчитанного значения цены price каждой линии равноудалённого канала.
//--- полученное время для каждой линии выводим в журнал
   int index=0;
   double price=chart_max;
   do
     {
      price=chart_max-STEP*index*point;
      datetime time0=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_idOBJ_NAMEprice0);
      datetime time1=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_idOBJ_NAMEprice1);
      string   time0_str=(time0>0 ? TimeToString(time0) : "No value at this price");
      string   time1_str=(time1>0 ? TimeToString(time1) : "No value at this price");
      string   idx=StringFormat("%02d"index);
      PrintFormat("[%s] For price %.*f the time value at line 0: %s, at line 1: %s"idxdigitspricetime0_strtime1_str);
      index++;
     }
   while(!IsStopped() && price>=chart_min);
   
//--- подождём 5 секунд и почистим за собой
   Sleep(5000);
   ObjectDelete(chart_idOBJ_NAME);
   ChartRedraw(chart_id);
   /*
   результат:
   [00For price 1.26110 the time value at line 0No value at this price,  at line 1No value at this price
   [01For price 1.26010 the time value at line 02024.12.30 17:00at line 1No value at this price
   [02For price 1.25910 the time value at line 02024.12.30 22:30at line 1No value at this price
   [03For price 1.25810 the time value at line 02024.12.31 04:00at line 12024.12.30 16:30
   [04For price 1.25710 the time value at line 02024.12.31 10:00at line 12024.12.30 22:00
   [05For price 1.25610 the time value at line 02024.12.31 15:30at line 12024.12.31 03:30
   [06For price 1.25510 the time value at line 02024.12.31 21:00at line 12024.12.31 09:00
   [07For price 1.25410 the time value at line 02025.01.02 03:30at line 12024.12.31 14:30
   [08For price 1.25310 the time value at line 0No value at this priceat line 12024.12.31 20:30
   [09For price 1.25210 the time value at line 0No value at this priceat line 12025.01.02 03:00
   [10For price 1.25110 the time value at line 0No value at this priceat line 1No value at this price
   [11For price 1.25010 the time value at line 0No value at this priceat line 1No value at this price
   [12For price 1.24910 the time value at line 0No value at this priceat line 1No value at this price
   [13For price 1.24810 the time value at line 0No value at this priceat line 1No value at this price
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Строит равноудалённый канал от High левого бара до Low правого   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id=0)
  {
   long     bar1  =0bar2  =0visible=0;
   datetime time1 =0time2 =0;
   double   price1=0price2=0;
 
//--- получаем первый видимый слева бар графика
   ResetLastError();
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR0bar1))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- количество видимых баров на графике
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_idCHART_VISIBLE_BARS0visible))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
 
//--- корректируем полученные значения и рассчитываем индекс первого видимого справа бара
   bar1-=1;
   visible-=2;
   bar2=bar1-visible;
   
//--- символ графика
   string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
   
//--- получаем время первого видимого слева бара графика
   ResetLastError();
   datetime time_array[1];
   if(CopyTime(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar11time_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   time1=time_array[0];
   
//--- получаем время первого видимого справа бара графика
   if(CopyTime(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar21time_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   time2=time_array[0];
   
//--- получаем цену High первого видимого слева бара графика
   double price_array[];
   if(CopyHigh(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar11price_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   price1=price_array[0];
   
//--- получаем цену Low первого видимого справа бара графика
   if(CopyLow(symbolPERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar21price_array)!=1)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
   price2=price_array[0];
   
//--- рассчитываем диапазон цен графика в пунктах
//--- для равноудалённого канала дистанция второй линии будет 1/3 от диапазона цен
   double range=price1-price2;
   double distance=range*0.3;
   
//--- на рассчитанных координатах создаём графический объект-равноудалённый канал
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_idOBJ_NAMEOBJ_CHANNEL0time1price1time2price2time1price1-distance))
     {
      PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
     
//--- обновим график и вернём true
   ChartRedraw(chart_id);
   return(true);
  }

Смотри также

Типы объектов