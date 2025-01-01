|
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define OBJ_NAME "TestObjectGetTimeByValue" // 图形对象名称
#define STEP 100 // 价格步长
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- ID, 交易品种
long chart_id=ChartID();
string chart_symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
//--- 获取图表交易品种的点值
double point=SymbolInfoDouble(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);
if(point==0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to get the Point value of the \"%s\" symbol. Error %d", chart_symbol, GetLastError());
return;
}
//---从左侧可见柱形的高点到右侧可见柱形的低点，构建一个等距的通道
if(!CreateChannel(chart_id))
return;
//--- 图表上的最大值和最小值, 图表交易品种小数位数
double chart_max=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX);
double chart_min=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN);
int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- 当计算出的价格大于图表的最小价格值时，
//--- 使用 STEP 循环查看图表价格并获得时间值
//--- 对于等距通道的每条线的计算价格值。
//---将每行的接收时间输出到日志
int index=0;
double price=chart_max;
do
{
price=chart_max-STEP*index*point;
datetime time0=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 0);
datetime time1=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 1);
string time0_str=(time0>0 ? TimeToString(time0) : "No value at this price");
string time1_str=(time1>0 ? TimeToString(time1) : "No value at this price");
string idx=StringFormat("%02d", index);
PrintFormat("[%s] For price %.*f the time value at line 0: %s, at line 1: %s", idx, digits, price, time0_str, time1_str);
index++;
}
while(!IsStopped() && price>=chart_min);
//--- 等待5秒并清理
Sleep(5000);
ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);
ChartRedraw(chart_id);
/*
结果：
[00] For price 1.26110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
[01] For price 1.26010 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 17:00, at line 1: No value at this price
[02] For price 1.25910 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 22:30, at line 1: No value at this price
[03] For price 1.25810 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 04:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 16:30
[04] For price 1.25710 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 10:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 22:00
[05] For price 1.25610 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 15:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 03:30
[06] For price 1.25510 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 21:00, at line 1: 2024.12.31 09:00
[07] For price 1.25410 the time value at line 0: 2025.01.02 03:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 14:30
[08] For price 1.25310 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2024.12.31 20:30
[09] For price 1.25210 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2025.01.02 03:00
[10] For price 1.25110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
[11] For price 1.25010 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
[12] For price 1.24910 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
[13] For price 1.24810 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
*/
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 从左侧柱形的高点到右侧柱形的低点构建一个等距通道 |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id=0)
{
long bar1 =0, bar2 =0, visible=0;
datetime time1 =0, time2 =0;
double price1=0, price2=0;
//--- 取得图表左侧可见的第一个柱形
ResetLastError();
if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, 0, bar1))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 图表上可见的柱数
if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, 0, visible))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 调整获得的数值并计算右侧可见的第一个柱的索引
bar1-=1;
visible-=2;
bar2=bar1-visible;
//--- 图表交易品种
string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
//--- 取得图表左侧可见的第一个柱的时间
ResetLastError();
datetime time_array[1];
if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, time_array)!=1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
time1=time_array[0];
//--- 取得图表右侧可见的第一个柱的时间
if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, time_array)!=1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
time2=time_array[0];
//--- 取得图表左侧第一个可见柱形的最高价
double price_array[];
if(CopyHigh(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, price_array)!=1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
price1=price_array[0];
//--- 取得图表右侧第一个可见柱形的最低价
if(CopyLow(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, price_array)!=1)
{
PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
price2=price_array[0];
//--- 计算图表上的价格范围点数
//--- 对于等距通道, 第二条线的距离将是价格范围的 1/3
double range=price1-price2;
double distance=range*0.3;
//--- 在计算的坐标处创建一个图形对象 - 一个等距通道
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_CHANNEL, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2, time1, price1-distance))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 更新图表并返回 'true'
ChartRedraw(chart_id);
return(true);
}