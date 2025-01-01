ドキュメントセクション
ObjectGetTimeByValue

この関数は、指定されたオブジェクトの指定された価格値に対応する時間値を返します。

datetime  ObjectGetTimeByValue(
  long    chart_id,    // チャート識別子
  string  name,        // オブジェクト名
  double  value,        // 価格
  int    line_id       // 行番号
  );

パラメータ

chart_id

[in]  チャート識別子（ 0 は現在のチャート）

name

[in]  オブジェクト名

value

[in]  価格値

line_id

[in]  ラインID

戻り値

指定されたオブジェクトの指定された価格値に対応する時間値

注意事項

この関数は同期呼び出しを使用します。つまり、この関数が呼び出される前にこのチャートのエンキューされたすべてのコマンドの実行が待機されるため、この関数は時間がかかることがあります。チャート上で多数のオブジェクトを操作する場合は、この特徴を考慮する必要があります。

オブジェクト 1 つの価格座標で複数の値を持つことが出来るため、行番号を指定する必要があります。この関数は、次のオブジェクトにのみ適用されます。

  • トレンドライン（OBJ_TREND)
  • アングルトレンド（OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE)
  • ギャンライン（OBJ_GANNLINE)
  • 等距離チャンネル（OBJ_CHANNEL) - 2 ライン
  • 線形回帰チャンネル (OBJ_REGRESSION) - 3 ライン
  • 標準偏差チャンネル（OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL) - 3 ライン
  • 矢印線（OBJ_ARROWED_LINE)

 

例：

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   OBJ_NAME   "TestObjectGetTimeByValue" // グラフィックオブジェクト名
#define   STEP       100                       // 価格ステップ
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- ID、シンボル
  long   chart_id=ChartID();
  string chart_symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
 
//--- チャートシンボルのPoint値を取得する
  double point=SymbolInfoDouble(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);
  if(point==0)
    {
    PrintFormat("Failed to get the Point value of the \"%s\" symbol. Error %d", chart_symbol, GetLastError());
    return;
    }
   
//--- 左端の可視バーの高値から右端の低値まで等間隔チャネルを構築する
  if(!CreateChannel(chart_id))
    return;
 
//--- チャートの最大値・最小値、チャートシンボルの小数桁数
  double chart_max=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX);
  double chart_min=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN);
  int   digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
 
//--- 計算された価格がチャートの最小価格より大きい間
//--- STEP ごとにチャート価格をループして時間値を取得する
//--- 等間隔チャネルの各ラインの計算価格値に対して
//--- 各ラインで取得した時間を操作ログに出力する
  int index=0;
  double price=chart_max;
  do
    {
    price=chart_max-STEP*index*point;
    datetime time0=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 0);
    datetime time1=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 1);
    string   time0_str=(time0>0 ?TimeToString(time0) : "No value at this price");
    string   time1_str=(time1>0 ?TimeToString(time1) : "No value at this price");
    string   idx=StringFormat("%02d", index);
    PrintFormat("[%s] For price %.*f the time value at line 0: %s, at line 1: %s", idx, digits, price, time0_str, time1_str);
    index++;
    }
  while(!IsStopped() && price>=chart_min);
 
//--- 5秒待ってクリーンアップを行う
  Sleep(5000);
  ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);
  ChartRedraw(chart_id);
  /*
   結果：
  [00] For price 1.26110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
  [01] For price 1.26010 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 17:00, at line 1: No value at this price
  [02] For price 1.25910 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 22:30, at line 1: No value at this price
  [03] For price 1.25810 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 04:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 16:30
  [04] For price 1.25710 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 10:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 22:00
  [05] For price 1.25610 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 15:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 03:30
  [06] For price 1.25510 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 21:00, at line 1: 2024.12.31 09:00
  [07] For price 1.25410 the time value at line 0: 2025.01.02 03:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 14:30
  [08] For price 1.25310 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2024.12.31 20:30
  [09] For price 1.25210 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2025.01.02 03:00
  [10] For price 1.25110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
  [11] For price 1.25010 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
  [12] For price 1.24910 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
  [13] For price 1.24810 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price
  */
 }
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 左端バーの高値から右端バーの低値まで等間隔チャネルを構築する                                              |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id=0)
 {
  long     bar1  =0, bar2  =0, visible=0;
  datetime time1 =0, time2 =0;
  double   price1=0, price2=0;
 
//--- 左端に表示されているチャートの最初のバーを取得する
  ResetLastError();
  if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, 0, bar1))
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
//--- チャートで表示されているバーの数
  if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, 0, visible))
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
 
//--- 取得した値を調整し、右端に表示される最初のバーのインデックスを計算する
  bar1-=1;
  visible-=2;
  bar2=bar1-visible;
 
//--- チャートシンボル
  string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);
 
//--- チャート左端に表示されている最初のバーの時間を取得する
  ResetLastError();
  datetime time_array[1];
  if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, time_array)!=1)
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
  time1=time_array[0];
 
//--- 右端に表示されているチャートの最初のバーの時刻を取得する
  if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, time_array)!=1)
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
  time2=time_array[0];
 
//--- チャート左端に表示されている最初のバーの高値を取得する
  double price_array[];
  if(CopyHigh(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, price_array)!=1)
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
  price1=price_array[0];
 
//--- チャート右端に表示されている最初のバーの安値を取得する
  if(CopyLow(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, price_array)!=1)
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
  price2=price_array[0];
 
//--- チャートの価格幅を計算する（ポイント単位）
//--- 等間隔チャネルの場合、2本目のラインの距離は価格幅の1/3になる
  double range=price1-price2;
  double distance=range*0.3;
 
//--- 計算された座標に、グラフィックオブジェクト（等間隔チャネル）を作成する
  if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_CHANNEL, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2, time1, price1-distance))
    {
    PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
    return(false);
    }
   
//--- チャートを更新して「true」を戻す
  ChartRedraw(chart_id);
  return(true);
 }

 

参照

