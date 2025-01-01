#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#define OBJ_NAME "TestObjectGetTimeByValue" // nombre del objeto gráfico

#define STEP 100 // paso del precio



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- identificador, símbolo

long chart_id=ChartID();

string chart_symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);



//--- obtenemos el valor Point del símbolo del gráfico

double point=SymbolInfoDouble(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);

if(point==0)

{

PrintFormat("Failed to get the Point value of the \"%s\" symbol. Error %d", chart_symbol, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- construimos un canal equidistante desde el High de la barra visible de la izquierda hasta el Low de la barra derecha

if(!CreateChannel(chart_id))

return;



//--- máximo y mínimo del gráfico, valor Digits del símbolo del gráfico

double chart_max=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double chart_min=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN);

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- mientras que el precio price calculado es mayor que el valor de precio más bajo del gráfico,

//--- iteramos en un ciclo por los precios del gráfico con el paso STEP y obtenemos el valor temporal

//--- para el valor de precio price calculado de cada línea del canal equidistante.

//--- la hora resultante para cada línea se muestra en el diario

int index=0;

double price=chart_max;

do

{

price=chart_max-STEP*index*point;

datetime time0=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 0);

datetime time1=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 1);

string time0_str=(time0>0 ? TimeToString(time0) : "No value at this price");

string time1_str=(time1>0 ? TimeToString(time1) : "No value at this price");

string idx=StringFormat("%02d", index);

PrintFormat("[%s] For price %.*f the time value at line 0: %s, at line 1: %s", idx, digits, price, time0_str, time1_str);

index++;

}

while(!IsStopped() && price>=chart_min);



//--- esperamos 5 segundos y dejamos todo ordenado

Sleep(5000);

ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

/*

resultado:

[00] For price 1.26110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[01] For price 1.26010 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 17:00, at line 1: No value at this price

[02] For price 1.25910 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 22:30, at line 1: No value at this price

[03] For price 1.25810 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 04:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 16:30

[04] For price 1.25710 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 10:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 22:00

[05] For price 1.25610 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 15:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 03:30

[06] For price 1.25510 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 21:00, at line 1: 2024.12.31 09:00

[07] For price 1.25410 the time value at line 0: 2025.01.02 03:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 14:30

[08] For price 1.25310 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2024.12.31 20:30

[09] For price 1.25210 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2025.01.02 03:00

[10] For price 1.25110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[11] For price 1.25010 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[12] For price 1.24910 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[13] For price 1.24810 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Construye un canal equidistante desde el High de la barra |

//| izquierda hasta el Low de la barra derecha |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id=0)

{

long bar1 =0, bar2 =0, visible=0;

datetime time1 =0, time2 =0;

double price1=0, price2=0;



//--- obtenemos la primera barra del gráfico visible a la izquierda

ResetLastError();

if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, 0, bar1))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- número de barras visibles en el gráfico

if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, 0, visible))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- ajustamos los valores obtenidos y calculamos el índice de la primera barra visible a la derecha

bar1-=1;

visible-=2;

bar2=bar1-visible;



//--- símbolo del gráfico

string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);



//--- obtenemos la hora de la primera barra del gráfico visible a la izquierda

ResetLastError();

datetime time_array[1];

if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, time_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

time1=time_array[0];



//--- obtenemos la hora de la primera barra del gráfico visible a la derecha

if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, time_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

time2=time_array[0];



//--- obtenemos el precio High de la primera barra del gráfico visible a la izquierda

double price_array[];

if(CopyHigh(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, price_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

price1=price_array[0];



//--- obtenemos el precio Low de la primera barra del gráfico visible a la izquierda

if(CopyLow(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, price_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

price2=price_array[0];



//--- calculamos el rango de precios en puntos

//--- para el canal equidistante, la distancia de la segunda línea será 1/3 del rango de precios

double range=price1-price2;

double distance=range*0.3;



//--- en las coordenadas calculadas, creamos un objeto gráfico: el canal equidistante

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_CHANNEL, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2, time1, price1-distance))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- actualizamos el gráfico y retornamos true

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

return(true);

}