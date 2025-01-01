#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property version "1.00"



#define OBJ_NAME "TestObjectGetTimeByValue" // Name des grafischen Objekts

#define STEP 100 // Preisschritt



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ID, Symbol

long chart_id=ChartID();

string chart_symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);



//--- den Punktwert des Chart-Symbols abrufen

double point=SymbolInfoDouble(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_POINT);

if(point==0)

{

PrintFormat("Der Punktwert des Symbols \"%s\" konnte nicht abgerufen werden. Error %d", chart_symbol, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- Erstellen eines gleichmäßigen Kanals vom Höchstwert des linken sichtbaren Balkens zum Tiefstwert des rechten Balkens

if(!CreateChannel(chart_id))

return;



//--- Chart-Maximum und -Minimum, Dezimalstellen des Chart-Symbols

double chart_max=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MAX);

double chart_min=ChartGetDouble(chart_id, CHART_PRICE_MIN);

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(chart_symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- solange der berechnete Preis größer ist als der Mindestpreiswert des Charts,

//--- durchlaufe die Chartpreise mit STEP in einer Schleife und erhalte den Zeitwert

//--- für den berechneten Preiswert jeder Linie des äquidistanten Kanals.

//--- gib die empfangene Zeit für jede Linie in das Journal aus

int index=0;

double price=chart_max;

do

{

price=chart_max-STEP*index*point;

datetime time0=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 0);

datetime time1=ObjectGetTimeByValue(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, price, 1);

string time0_str=(time0>0 ? TimeToString(time0) : "No value at this price");

string time1_str=(time1>0 ? TimeToString(time1) : "No value at this price");

string idx=StringFormat("%02d", index);

PrintFormat("[%s] For price %.*f the time value at line 0: %s, at line 1: %s", idx, digits, price, time0_str, time1_str);

index++;

}

while(!IsStopped() && price>=chart_min);



//--- 5 Sekunden warten und aufräumen

Sleep(5000);

ObjectDelete(chart_id, OBJ_NAME);

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

/*

Ergebnis:

[00] For price 1.26110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[01] For price 1.26010 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 17:00, at line 1: No value at this price

[02] For price 1.25910 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.30 22:30, at line 1: No value at this price

[03] For price 1.25810 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 04:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 16:30

[04] For price 1.25710 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 10:00, at line 1: 2024.12.30 22:00

[05] For price 1.25610 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 15:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 03:30

[06] For price 1.25510 the time value at line 0: 2024.12.31 21:00, at line 1: 2024.12.31 09:00

[07] For price 1.25410 the time value at line 0: 2025.01.02 03:30, at line 1: 2024.12.31 14:30

[08] For price 1.25310 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2024.12.31 20:30

[09] For price 1.25210 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: 2025.01.02 03:00

[10] For price 1.25110 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[11] For price 1.25010 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[12] For price 1.24910 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

[13] For price 1.24810 the time value at line 0: No value at this price, at line 1: No value at this price

*/

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Erstelle einen gleichmäßigen Kanal vom Hoch des linken Balkens zum Tief des rechten Balkens|

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreateChannel(const long chart_id=0)

{

long bar1 =0, bar2 =0, visible=0;

datetime time1 =0, time2 =0;

double price1=0, price2=0;



//--- den ersten Balken des Charts links anzeigen

ResetLastError();

if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR, 0, bar1))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() fehlgeschlagen. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- Anzahl der sichtbaren Balken im Chart

if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_VISIBLE_BARS, 0, visible))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ChartGetInteger() fehlgeschlagen. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- Anpassen der erhaltenen Werte und Berechnen des Index des ersten rechts sichtbaren Balkens

bar1-=1;

visible-=2;

bar2=bar1-visible;



//--- Chart-Symbol

string symbol=ChartSymbol(chart_id);



//--- Zeit des ersten, sichtbaren Balken links im Chart abrufen

ResetLastError();

datetime time_array[1];

if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, time_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() fehlgeschlagen. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

time1=time_array[0];



//--- Ermitteln der Zeit des ersten sichtbaren Balkens rechts auf dem Chart

if(CopyTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, time_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() fehlgeschlagen. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

time2=time_array[0];



//--- den Höchstpreis des ersten Balkens links im Chart abrufen

double price_array[];

if(CopyHigh(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar1, 1, price_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyHigh() fehlgeschlagen. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

price1=price_array[0];



//--- den Tiefstpreis des ersten sichtbaren Balkens rechts im Chart abrufen

if(CopyLow(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, (int)bar2, 1, price_array)!=1)

{

PrintFormat("%s: CopyLow() fehlgeschlagen. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

price2=price_array[0];



//--- Berechnen der Preisspanne des Charts in Punkten

//--- Bei einem gleichmäßigen Kanal beträgt der Abstand der zweiten Linie 1/3 der Preisspanne

double range=price1-price2;

double distance=range*0.3;



//--- An den berechneten Koordinaten ein grafisches Objekt erstellen – einen äquidistanten Kanal

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, OBJ_NAME, OBJ_CHANNEL, 0, time1, price1, time2, price2, time1, price1-distance))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() fehlgeschlagen. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- Aktualisieren des Charts und Zurückgeben von 'true'

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

return(true);

}