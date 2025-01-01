DocumentaçãoSeções
MathArcsin

A função retorna o arco-seno de x no intervalo de -π/2 a π/2 radianos.

double  MathArcsin(
   double  val      // -1<value<1
   );

Parâmetros

val

[in]   Valor de val entre -1 e 1, valor sobre o qual será calculado o arco-seno.

Valor do Retorno

Arco-seno do número val em radianos no intervalo de -π/2 e π/2 radianos. Se val for menor que -1 ou maior que 1, a função retorna NaN (valor indeterminado).

Observação

Ao invés da função MathArcsin(), você pode usar asin().

 

Exemplo:

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   vector delta=vector::Full(101,2*M_PI/1000);
   delta[0]=-1;
//--- obtemos 101 valores de -1 a 2π com um passo de delta
   vector X=delta.CumSum();
//--- calculamos o seno para cada valor do vetor X
   vector Y=MathArcsin(X);
 
//--- transferimos os valores calculados de vetores para arrays
   double x_array[],y_array[];
   X.Swap(x_array);
   Y.Swap(y_array);
 
//--- plotamos os valores calculados do vetor
   CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- aguardamos o pressionamento das teclas Escape ou PgDn para excluir o gráfico (criar uma captura de tela) e concluir o trabalho
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- limpamos o que for preciso
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Ao pressionar ESC, retorna true                                  |
//| Ao pressionar PgDn, faz uma captura de tela e retorna true       |
//| Caso contrário, retorna false                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//| Ao pressionar ESC, retorna true                                  |
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- caso PgDn seja pressionado e a captura de tela do gráfico seja bem-sucedida, retornamos true
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- retornamos false
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cria um objeto gráfico e desenha uma curva                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cria uma captura de tela e a salva em um arquivo                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

Resultado:

MathArcsin_Screenshot

Também Veja

