MathSqrt

Retorna a raiz quadrada de um número.

double  MathSqrt(
   double  value      // número positivo
   );

Parâmetros

value

[in]  Valor numérico positivo.

Valor do Retorno

Raiz quadrada de um valor. Se val for negativo, a função retorna NaN (valor indeterminado).

Observação

Ao invés de MathSqrt(), você pode usar sqrt().

 

Exemplo:

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtemos 11 valores de 0 a 10 em incrementos de 1
   vector X(11,VectorArange);
   Print("vector X = \n",X);
//--- calculamos a raiz quadrada para cada valor do vetor X
   X=MathSqrt(X);
   Print("MathSqrt(X) = \n",X);
   
//--- transferimos os valores calculados do vetor para o array
   double y_array[];
   X.Swap(y_array);
 
//--- plotamos os valores calculados do vetor
   CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- aguardamos o pressionamento das teclas Escape ou PgDn para excluir o gráfico (criar uma captura de tela) e concluir o trabalho
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- limpamos o que for preciso
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
   /*
  resultado:
   vector X = 
   [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10]
   MathSqrt(X) = 
   [0,1,1.414213562373095,1.732050807568877,2,2.23606797749979,2.449489742783178,2.645751311064591,2.82842712474619,3,3.16227766016838]
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Preenche o vetor com os value com incremento step                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T
void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0
  { 
   for(ulong i=0i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step
      vec[i]=value
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Ao pressionar ESC, retorna true                                  |
//| Ao pressionar PgDn, faz uma captura de tela e retorna true       |
//| Caso contrário, retorna false                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//--- Ao pressionar ESC, retorna true                                  
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- caso PgDn seja pressionado e a captura de tela do gráfico seja bem-sucedida, retornamos true
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- retornamos false
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cria um objeto gráfico e desenha uma curva                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cria uma captura de tela e a salva em um arquivo                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

Resultado:

MathSqrt_Screenshot

Também Veja

Tipos reais (double, float), Estatística, Gráficos científicos, Propriedades do Terminal Cliente