#define GRAPH_WIDTH 750

#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350



#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>



CGraphic ExtGraph;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtemos 9 valores de 0 a 8 em incrementos de 1

vector X(9,VectorArange);

Print("vector X =

",X);

//--- calculamos o logaritmo decimal para cada valor do vetor X

X=MathLog10(X);

Print("MathLog10(X) =

",X);



//--- transferimos os valores calculados do vetor para o array

double y_array[];

X.Swap(y_array);



//--- plotamos os valores calculados do vetor

CurvePlot(y_array,clrDodgerBlue);



//--- aguardamos o pressionamento das teclas Escape ou PgDn para excluir o gráfico (criar uma captura de tela) e concluir o trabalho

while(!IsStopped())

{

if(StopKeyPressed())

break;

Sleep(16);

}



//--- limpamos o que for preciso

ExtGraph.Destroy();

/*

resultado:

vector X =

[0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8]

MathLog10(X) =

[-inf,0,0.3010299956639812,0.4771212547196624,0.6020599913279624,0.6989700043360189,0.7781512503836436,0.8450980400142568,0.9030899869919435]

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Preenche o vetor com os value com incremento step |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

template<typename T>

void VectorArange(vector<T> &vec,T value=0.0,T step=1.0)

{

for(ulong i=0; i<vec.Size(); i++,value+=step)

vec[i]=value;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Ao pressionar ESC, retorna true |

//| Ao pressionar PgDn, faz uma captura de tela e retorna true |

//| Caso contrário, retorna false |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool StopKeyPressed()

{

//--- Ao pressionar ESC, retorna true

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)

return(true);

//--- caso PgDn seja pressionado e a captura de tela do gráfico seja bem-sucedida, retornamos true

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))

return(true);

//--- retornamos false

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cria um objeto gráfico e desenha uma curva |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)

{

ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic", 0, 0, 0, GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_array, y_array, ColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);

ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);

ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();

string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";

string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54, 9, text1, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21, text2, ColorToARGB(clrBlack));

ExtGraph.Update();

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Cria uma captura de tela e a salva em um arquivo |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)

{

string file_names[];

ResetLastError();

int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture", NULL, "All files (*.*)|*.*", FSD_WRITE_FILE, file_names, file_name+".png");

if(selected<1)

{

if(selected<0)

PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d", __FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return false;

}



bool res=false;

if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))

res=ChartScreenShot(0, file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTH, GRAPH_HEIGHT);

ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);

return(res);

}